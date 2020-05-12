Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — April 14, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

APRIL 14, 2020

SIXTEENTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Pottebaum, Radig, De Witt, and Ung. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the agenda for April 14, 2020, Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by DeWitt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the April 7, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $458,165.64. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution thanking and commending Terry Ganzel for years of service to Woodbury County. Copy filed.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IA

RESOLUTION #12,977

A RESOLUTION THANKING AND COMMENDING TERRY GANZEL FOR HIS SERVICE TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, Terry Ganzel has capably served Woodbury County as an employee of the County Attorney’s Office for 27 years from February 2, 1993 to June 30, 2020.

WHEREAS, the service given by Terry Ganzel as a Woodbury County employee, has been characterized by his dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board thanks and commends Terry Ganzel for his years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, Terry Ganzel.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 14TH DAY OF APRIL, 2020

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution thanking and commending Lynette Phillips for years of service to Woodbury County. Copy filed.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IA

RESOLUTION #12,978

A RESOLUTION THANKING AND COMMENDING LYNETTE PHILLIPS FOR HES SERVICE TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, Lynette Phillips has capably served Woodbury County as an employee of the County Sheriff’s Department for 40 years from June 1, 1980 to May 11, 2020.

WHEREAS, the service given by Lynette Phillips as a Woodbury County employee, has been characterized by her dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board thanks and commends Lynette Phillips for her years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, Lynette Phillips.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 14TH DAY OF APRIL, 2020

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve to reappoint Sally Hartley to the Community Action Board of Directors.

To approve the separation of Mark Greiner,Temporary Equipment Operator, Secondary Roads, effective 04-03-20, end of temporary work, separation of Bradley Larson,Temporary Equipment Operator, Secondary Roads, effective 04-06-20, end of temporary work, the reclassification of Eric Fay, Deputy, County Sheriff, effective 04-09-20, $28.38/hour, 16%=$3.97/hr. Per Sheriff Drew, the end of probation of Daniel Young, Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads, effective 04-23-20, $24.45/hour, 3%=$.72/hr, Per CWA Secondary Roads Contract agreement, Endo of Probation Salary Increase, the separation of Lynette Phillips, Civilian Captain, County Sheriff, effective 05-11-20, retirement, and the separation of Terry Ganzel, Asst County Attorney, County Attorney, effective 06-30-20, retirement. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $24.41/hour. Copy filed

To authorize the Chairperson to sign to deauthorization the position of Civilian Captain, County Sheriff Dept. Copy filed

To approve retiree request to remain on the county dental insurance plan.

To approve and receive for signature the permit to work in the right of way for Hunt Farms. Copy filed.

To approve and receive for signature the permit to work in the right of way for heck Drainage. Copy filed

To approve and receive for signature the tile line permit for Schmillen Construction/Dave Phillips. Copy filed.

To approve and receive for signature the underground utility permit for Northern Natural Gas Company. Copy filed. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Pottebaum second by De Witt to reinstate sick accrual benefits of an employee. Failed 2-2 on a roll call vote; Radig and Ung opposed. Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by De Witt to approve the contract with Metal Culvers Inc. for $86,261.40 for corrugated metal pipe supply for 2020. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to award the bid for a new weed spray system to C and R Sales for $41,518.27. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for 2020 Weed Destruction. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS RESOLUTION

RESOLUTION #12,980

WEED DESTRUCTION ORDER

WHEREAS, it is the responsibility of each of Iowa County’s Board of Supervisors to enforce the provisions of Chapter 317 of the Code of Iowa as amended with regard to the destruction of weeds, and

WHEREAS, under Chapter 317 of the Code of Iowa as amended each county Board of Supervisors must prescribe and order a program of weed destruction to be followed by landowners, tenants, and other persons in possession or control of land, and

WHEREAS, it has been determined by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that a program of weed destruction for the year 2020 is necessary,

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa that each landowner, tenant or other person in possession or control of private land shall on or before the dates stated below, destroy the below-listed noxious weeds on their land by spraying them with a suitable herbicide in a strength sufficient to kill such weeds.

1. May 4, 2020 – for Palmer amaranth annual.

2. May 11, 2020 – for musk, thistle, sow thistle, bull thistle, leafy spurge, perennial pepper grass, sour dock perennial, smooth dock perennial, and sheep sorrel perennial.

3. June 1, 2020 – for Canada thistle, Russian knapweed, buckhorn perennial, wild mustard annual, horse nettle, and teasel biennial.

4. June 8, 2020 – for field bindweed, wild carrot biennial, and quack grass.

5. June 15, 2020 – for butterprint annual, puncture vine annual, and cocklebur annual.

6. July 1, 2020 – for wild sunflower annual and poison hemlock.

7. October 5, 2020 – all thistles in the rosette stage.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED AND ORDERED that any person using county road Right-of-Way for haying or grazing are responsible for following the labeled restrictions listed on the following products used by Woodbury County Weed Commissioner: Grazon P&D, Streamline, Perspective, Method 240SL, and MSN 60.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED AND ORDERED that all weeds on county trunk and local roads and between the fence lines of such roads, whether they be noxious weeds or other weeds, shall be eradicated or otherwise destroyed, to prevent seed production, by the owner of the land adjoining the road on or before June 12, 2020.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that weeds that are not destroyed in compliance with the above order may be destroyed by the Weed Commissioner, and the costs of destruction by the Weed Commissioner, including the cost of serving notice, plus a penalty of twenty-five percent of total costs shall be assessed against the property upon which the weeds were destroyed, in the case of private lands, or against the adjoining land, in the case of weeds on county roads. Landowners are to contact Weed Commissioner and notify him if there are areas that should not be sprayed with herbicides.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 14TH DAY OF APRIL, 2020

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the Woodbury County General Contractor Quality Assurance Post Bid Questionnaire Policy. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS RESOLUTION

RESOLUTION #12,979

APPROVAL OF POST BID GENERAL CONTRACTOR

QUALITY ASSURANCE QUESTIONNAIRE POLICY

WHEREAS, pursuant to Iowa Code 26.9 which requires that contracts for public improvements be awarded to the “lowest responsive, responsible bidder”, and

WHEREAS, Iowa Law recognizes that a governmental entity may obtain information from the lowest responsive bidder to determine bidder’s responsibility relating to the bidder’s experience, number of employees, and ability to finance the cost of the public improvement; and

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in recognition of this and that Vertical Infrastructure Projects are designed for human occupancy and construction of these projects can be complex and difficult, desires to establish a policy requiring submission of the General Contractor Quality Assurance Questionnaire to the apparent lowest bidder on Vertical Infrastructure Projects as defined in the attached Woodbury County Post Bid General Contractor Quality Assurance Questionnaire Policy.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS that it hereby approves the Woodbury County Post Bid General Contractor Quality Assurance Questionnaire Policy.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 14TH DAY OF APRIL, 2020

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

The Board discussed various issues related to COVID-19.

Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, presented an addendum to the expanded family and medical leave act policy.

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to receive the addendum. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Expanded Family and Medical Leave Act Policy Addendum to be effective from 4/1/2020 to 12/31/2020. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until April 21, 2020.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 14, 2020