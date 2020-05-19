Anthon City Council Minutes — May 11, 2020

Anthon City Council

MAY 11, 2020

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on May 11, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the governor’s disaster proclamation the council met via GoToMeeting conference call; with the public invited to call in and listen. Council members present at City Hall were Barbara Benson, Jerry Boggs and Lisa Petersen. Absent was Corey Hamman and Allison Umbach. Also present were Allyson Dirksen, Alan Pithan and Craig Handke. Present on the phone: Amy Buck, Karen Newman and Todd Wieck.

AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 3-0.

PUBLIC COMMENTS: Alan Pithan was present to discuss ideas of future improvements to the Anthon Community Center location.

WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF CANDIDATE: Todd Wieck was present on the phone to introduce himself and to discuss his career and his run for Woodbury County Sheriff.

POLICE REPORT: Mayor Reimer presented the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 62 hours and 40 minutes, responded to 5 calls for service and recognized Joel and Connie Westphal for making and providing protective masks to the Woodbury County Emergency Management Team.

Councilmember Allison Umbach arrived at 5:54pm

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Umbach, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from April 13, 2020 meetings, financial reports as filed, a building permit for David Hoaglund at 309 N Cauley Ave for a shed and library re-opening phases and cleaning SOP’s. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Petersen and Umbach; nays — none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Benson, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 4-0.

BUDGET HEARING: Motion by Umbach, seconded by Petersen, to open the public hearing on the proposed 2019/2020 budget amendment at 5:59 p.m. Carried 4-0. Notice of time and place of hearing had been published on April 23, 2020 in The Record and the affidavit of publication was available to file with the County Auditor. No oral or written comments were received on said budget amendment. Motion by Boggs, seconded by Umbach, to close the public hearing at 5:59 p.m. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Benson, seconded by Petersen, to adopt

Resolution #2020-05-483 entitled “City Budget Amendment and Certification Resolution – FY 2020 – Amendment #2”.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Petersen and Umbach; nays – none.

LEGAL: Allyson Dirksen, attorney, was present and stated the property sale to Alan Petersen is complete, also stated, the property sale to Kurt and Katie Paulsen is still in progress. She is working with Dave Christensen, of Absolute Inspection Services, LLC to ensure nuisance abatement letters are being adhered to and determine if follow up is needed.

SET PUBIC HEARING: Motion by Umbach, seconded by Benson, to hold a public hearing on June 8, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall to approve the City’s Comprehensive Plan. Carried 4-0. The Clerk was directed to publish the required Notice of Public Hearing for the purpose of soliciting written and oral comments on the City’s Comprehensive Plan as required by law.

WATER PROJECT: Motion by Umbach, seconded by Petersen to adopt

Resolution #2020-05-484 entitled “Resolution Approving Change Order No. 3 to the Anthon, Iowa Water System Improvements Project – Section 1”.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Petersen and Umbach; nays – none

COVID-19 DISCUSSION: Council discussed the postponement of Kids Day, the temporary closings of the Shelter House, Community Center and all city playgrounds and the mayor stated plans to proceed with any future closings or re-openings following the Governor’s lead.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Council decided to move the recycling bins from Main St. to 206 E Bridge St. Street repairs were also discussed. Handke reported on the Water Project, the new City Hall ramp installation, the hydrant flushing and location of picnic tables. City Clerk reported on upcoming mosquito spraying and clean-up day.

April Receipts: General – $57154.55; RUT-$6580.06; LOST-$5546.50; Debt Service-$9553.78; Water-$15463.65; Water Capital Project-$5972.48; Sewer-$7880.57; Electric-$56396.76. Total: $164548.35. Expenses: General – $15670.69; RUT-$1861.25; FEMA-$2430.74; Water-$26200.74; Water Capital Project-$15324.31; Sewer-$6732.41; Electric-$46735.27. Total: $114955.41.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Umbach, to adjourn. Carried 4-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:49 p.m.

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

MAY 2020

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC SEWER & WATER SUPPLIES $179.58

CENTURY LINK PHONE $64.86

TERRY CLARKSON EXCAVATING WATERWORKS REPAIR $700.00

HALLETT MATERIALS ROAD GRAVEL $250.92

IAMU ENERGY EIR-861 REPORT $150.00

IOWA CODIFICATION INC WATER PROJ PROG PMT $2,124.00

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOCIAT. DUES $225.00

JOY AUTO PARTS BATTERY $48.85

LONG LINES PHONE $378.08

OFFICE ELEMENTS SUPPLIES $344.71

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,753.90

WIMECA ENERGY $31,663.63

UTILITY FUND DEPOSIT REFUNDS $149.86

SALES TAX SALES TAX $1,615.00

CLOUD CAMILLE REFUND $85.00

PETTY CASH POSTAGE $13.35

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $1,330.76

PAYROLL WH STATE TAX STATE TAXES $922.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $3,907.44

IPERS WH IPERS $2,792.58

ANTHON COMMUNITY CENTER REFUND $85.00

WESCO SUPPLIES $668.75

AHLERS & COONEY, PC WATER PROJECT CAP LOAN NOTES $9,566.71

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IA INSURANCE $5,738.99

IRBY SUPPLIES $40.00

FARMER BOB REBATE $25.00

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO. SUPPLIES $1,114.04

QUILL OFFICE SUPPLIES $176.55

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $240.88

ABSOLUTE INSPECTION SERVS INSPECTIONS $1,354.06

WOLF TREE SERVICE TREE REMOVAL $400.00

BUCK AMY MILEAGE $22.43

CURTIN MATTHEW CONTRACT $226.00

HEATH ANNIE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $142.50

HEIDMAN LAW FIRM LEGAL $1,451.25

LESSMAN ELECTRIC SUPPLY ELEC STREET LIGHTS $1,056.00

INDUSTRIAL PROCESS TECH WATER PROJ. PAYMENT NO. 1 $137,370.00

CLAUSEN JACLYNN REBATE $25.00

BEERY SUMMER DEPOSIT REFUND $165.44

COLLINS ANTHONY PERMIT REFUND $100.00

SORENSEN ERICK DEPOSIT REFUND $259.70

WRIGHT PLUMBING & WELL WATER MAIN REPAIR..$527.51

G&C FULL SERVICE STATION REPAIRS TIRES $131.00

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $359.61

PAYROLL CHECKS TOTAL PAYROLL CHECKS..$16,303.27

CLAIMS TOTAL $228,249.21

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 21, 2020