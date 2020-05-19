Anthon City Council Minutes — May 14, 2020

Anthon City Council

MAY 14, 2020

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the special meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on May 14, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the governor’s disaster proclamation the council met via GoToMeeting conference call; with the public invited to call in and listen. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Jerry Boggs, Corey Hamman, Lisa Petersen and Allison Umbach. Also present on phone – Amy Buck.

AGENDA: Motion by Umbach, seconded by Boggs, to approve the printed agenda as presented. Carried 5-0.

AFFORDABLE MARKET-RATE HOUSING PROJECT: Motion by Umbach, seconded by Boggs to adopt

Resolution #2020-05-485 entitled “Resolution of Support for a Workforce Housing Tax Incentive Program Application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority”.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Petersen and Umbach; nays – Hamman.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Umbach, to adjourn. Carried 5-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:04 p.m.

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:

Jenifer Umbach, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 21, 2020