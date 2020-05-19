Anthon City Council Minutes — May 14, 2020

| | 0

Anthon City Council
MAY 14, 2020

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL:  Mayor Reimer called the special meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on May 14, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.  Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the governor’s disaster proclamation the council met via GoToMeeting conference call; with the public invited to call in and listen.  Council members present were Barbara Benson, Jerry Boggs, Corey Hamman, Lisa Petersen and Allison Umbach.  Also present on phone – Amy Buck.

AGENDA:  Motion by Umbach, seconded by Boggs, to approve the printed agenda as presented.  Carried 5-0.

AFFORDABLE MARKET-RATE HOUSING PROJECT:  Motion by Umbach, seconded by Boggs to adopt
Resolution #2020-05-485 entitled “Resolution of Support for a Workforce Housing Tax Incentive Program Application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority”. 
On roll call the vote was:  ayes – Benson, Boggs, Petersen and Umbach; nays – Hamman.

ADJOURNMENT:  Motion by Petersen, seconded by Umbach, to adjourn.  Carried 5-0.  Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:04 p.m.

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:
Jenifer Umbach, City Clerk

Published in The Record
Thursday, May 21, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment