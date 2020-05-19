Anthon Legal Notice
Anthon City Council
LEGAL NOTICE
The City Council of the City of Anthon will hold a public hearing on June 8, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. at the City Hall, 301 E Main Street, Anthon, Iowa for the purpose of soliciting written and oral comments on the City’s Comprehensive Plan. Please note that due to Covid-19 the meeting may be held in an electronic format, for information on how you can participate please contact the City Clerk at 712-373-5218
Interested persons should attend or respond in writing to: City of Anthon, Attention: City Clerk, PO Box 160, Anthon, IA 51004.
Dated this 11th day of May, 2020
City of Anthon
By: ____________________
Tammy Reimer, Mayor
Attest:
________________________
Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, May 21, 2020