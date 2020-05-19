Anthon Legal Notice

Anthon City Council

LEGAL NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Anthon will hold a public hearing on June 8, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. at the City Hall, 301 E Main Street, Anthon, Iowa for the purpose of soliciting written and oral comments on the City’s Comprehensive Plan. Please note that due to Covid-19 the meeting may be held in an electronic format, for information on how you can participate please contact the City Clerk at 712-373-5218

Interested persons should attend or respond in writing to: City of Anthon, Attention: City Clerk, PO Box 160, Anthon, IA 51004.

Dated this 11th day of May, 2020

City of Anthon

By: ____________________

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

Attest:

________________________

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 21, 2020