Bronson City Council Minutes — May 12, 2020

Bronson City Council

City Council Minutes

May 12, 2020

Due to COVID-19, council meeting was held via ZOOM.US

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Garnand. Council members answering roll via ZOOM.US: Brandi Jessen, Jamie Amick, Chad Merchant, and Dave West. Attorney Metcalf was present via ZOOM.US

Visitors: Visitors were not present due to the COVID-19 virus.

Todd Wieck joined the meeting via Zoom. Todd is running for Woodbury County Sheriff and wanted to introduce himself and do a question and answer with the council. Councilwoman Jessen asked if the Sheriff’s Department will still have their presence at the Lawton-Bronson Schools if he is elected. Todd replied absolutely and maybe even have more presence. The 28E agreement with the towns will stay at no charge.

Building permit request: Dave West would like to put on an addition to his garage. After looking over the drawing, there was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve the building permit.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report: During the month of April, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 61 hrs. and 16 minutes and responded to 0 calls for service.

Reports:

Ambulance: Dylan Hinds was not present for the ambulance report.

Maintenance: CJ was present via ZOOM. Council asked CJ to take Christmas lights down off of the new City Hall. Mayor Garnand said he would help. Bridge behind shelter house is washing out. Councilman Amick said he looked at the underside of the bridge and looks to be structurally sound. CJ will try and fix it. CJ reported that the old city dump truck has sold and the buyer will come pick it up on Friday. Also the old tractor has sold. CJ asked if the flags should be put up around town for Armed Forces Day and council said yes. The Kubota tractor needs serviced. Council said to go ahead. Council told CJ to weed eat around old and new City Hall. Councilman West reported that the new swing sets will be coming in June. He will call them to get drawings so CJ can prepare the ground before they come.

Water/Sewer Operator report: Nick was not present via ZOOM. Nick relayed to Clerk Jessen that he had a call in for the Morningside Plumbing bill. Council said not to pay the bill of $3370.90 till we hear back from Morningside Plumbing.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the regular April 14th meeting.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

74.98

General

23,408.46 26,146.47

Garbage

2302.43 3255.50

Road Use Tax

2927.16 1647.61

Ambulance

805.13 2132.94

Water

6372.19 3098.31

Sewer

1819.88 2108.02

Local Option Sales Tax

2992.48 1583.33

Insurance

2822.32 0.00

APRIL TOTAL REVENUE

$43,525.03

APRIL DISBURSEMENTS

$39,972.18

There was a motion from Councilman West a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR MAY 2020 MEETING:

CHN garbage $1520.42

City of Bronson water bill for city hall $76.00

WIATEL telephone bill $64.64

Moville Record publication of minutes $130.22

Siouxland Health Dept. (3) bacteriological testings $42.00

Metcalf & Beardshear attorney billing $605.00

PCC ambulance billing $35.94

S&S Equipment old & new dixie chopper $683.08

HAKA LLC mower gas & city truck gas $95.00

New Cooperative filled diesel tank in garage $226.80

Sooland Bobcat maintenance work on excavator $280.17

Internet Network website dues – Monica will pay on her cc so reimburse her $194.00

There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Ordinance #2-2020: ORDINANCE FIXING AND ADOPTING REQUIREMENTS REGARDING MAINTENANCE ENTRANCES TO THE PUBLIC STREETS OF THE CITY OF BRONSON.

Councilman Amick introduced and caused the proposed ordinance to be read.

2. Resolution #9-2020:

After further discussion of the needs of the City and the immediate nature of the problem, Councilman West introduced, proposed, and moved adoption of RESOLUTION DISPENSING WITH RULE REQUIRING THREE READINGS OF ORDINANCE.

Councilwoman Jessen seconded the motion with all council present voting yes, whereupon the mayor declared the resolution adopted. The ordinance was again read and Councilman Amick moved the adoption of the ordinance and Councilman West seconded the motion with all council present voting yes. The Mayor declared the motion to adopt to have passed and the ordinance to have been adopted. He then approved and signed the measure.

3. Ordinance #3-2020 Ash Borer ordinance: Attorney Metcalf did not have this ordinance written up at this time. Tabled until the next meeting.

4. Solar school crossing sign: tabled until next meeting

5. Set public hearing on Comprehensive Plan for Bronson: there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to hold a Public Hearing for the purpose of soliciting written and oral comments on the City’s Comprehensive Plan. The Hearing will be held at 6:00 PM at City Hall at the next regular council meeting on Tuesday June 9th.

6. Fence quote: Waiting on a quote from Sioux City Fence.

7. Build a bridge spanning baseball field and park: Randy Amick said he will need to meet with an engineer on the building of the bridge. Engineer Kent Claus said he would get with Randy on this. There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to go forward with bridge project at around $15,000.00.

8. Mid American poles: Councilman West and Amick will count how many poles need plug ins and will report back to Mid American Energy.

9. Approval of Fire Dept. liquor license: There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve to renew Bronson Volunteer Fire Dept. liquor license.

10. Aureon grant: discussion was made on applying for a grant from Aureon with Wiatel matching the grant. Clerk Jessen will apply for the grant to do a revitalization of the park. The City can apply for this grant every quarter, so will apply for the grant this quarter on the playground equipment the City just recently purchased. Deadline for this grant is June 30th. Next quarter, the City will apply for grant money for the construction of the new bridge at the park.

11. Quotes for repairs on the streets: After much discussion and reviewing the quotes, there was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to accept Frank’s Asphalt proposal for $43,925.00 to proceed on the work on the streets. Mayor Garnand will contact Frank’s Asphalt and Barkley Construction for a bid on the walking trail.

Anything from Councilwoman Jessen: reported that CJ has been doing a lot of the leg work on Gov.deals for the City. The City has sold the old dump truck and old tractor on the Gov.deals site.

Anything from Councilman West: no

Anything from Councilman Amick: Discussion on the farmer that has planted a crop on the City’s land up by the lagoon without permission or a contract. The City just had the land surveyed and put up pins to mark the City’s land. Will need to have Nick go up to see if the pins were moved in order for the farmer to plant the crop. Matter tabled until next meeting.

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: asked if spot-o-pots need to be ordered for 4th of July. Council said to table the matter and put on the next month’s agenda.

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Anything from Attorney Metcalf: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting. Meeting was adjourned at 8:20 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Jason Garnand, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 21, 2020