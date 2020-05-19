Correctionville City Council Minutes — May 11, 2020

Regular Correctionville City Council Meeting

May 11, 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was impossible and impractical to hold this meeting with the public present, therefore this was a conference call meeting.

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on May 11, 2020, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Sonya Kostan, Adam Petty, Ron Sanderson, and Dan Volkert. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to approve the minutes of the April 13, 2020 regular meeting. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: Todd Wieck introduced himself to the council. Wieck is currently a Major with the Woodbury County Sheriff’s office and will be running as a republican candidate for the Woodbury County Sheriff’s position.

NEW BUSINESS:

1. Sheriff’s monthly report reviewed by council. No deputy at meeting.

2. Maintenance report: No report given.

3. Fire and rescue report: Kara Pernick, EMS director, let the council know that the department has not missed a call in 5 months. Jeff Wortman, Fire Chief, reported they answered calls to three grass fires and one controlled burn in April. The department has been handing out food donations so far they have distributed close to 16,000 lbs. of food. The distribution will continue to be 7:30 p.m. the 2nd Friday of each month until donations run out. Council will move forward with an ordinance setting new ambulance rates. Petty proposed to the council transfer a portion of the funds collected to a capitol project fund for purchase of an ambulance. Council will take it under consideration.

4. Dave Christensen not at meeting. Attorney Thompson updated council on nuisance property acquisition. Phase 1 of the sidewalk project should be completed by May 30, 2020.

5. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Kostan to close meeting at 7:54 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against the CDBG Housing Grant application.

a) Need for the proposed activities was identified through the city’s comprehensive plan.

b) The proposed activities will be funded through CDBG Block grant.

c) Application will be submitted on or before 8/01/2020.

d) The requested amount of federal funds is $254,000. This includes all program costs.

e) The CDBG requested amount of 254,000 will go to benefit persons of low-moderate income.

f) The proposed activities will be conducted within the Correctionville city limits excluding designated flood zones.

g) There are no plans to displace any persons or businesses as a result of this program.

h) An anti-displacement plan will be included in program guidelines, however, it is not expected that there will be anyone displaced as a result of the program. Program repairs will involve the exterior of Owner-Occupied residences only.

i) The proposed activities will allow for up to $24,999 in exterior home rehab per qualified participating household. Participating households will be chosen for participation based on a pre-determined ranking system, that will be approved in the program’s administration plan.

With no further discussion motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert to close public hearing at 7:57 p.m.

6. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to close meeting at 7:47 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against the sale of city owned property. Parcel 884301235006, South One-half (S1/2) of Lot 8 in Block 7, Town of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to close public hearing at 7:48 p.m.

7. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to approve

Resolution 2020-20 accepting bid from Jeff Wortman and Kara Pernick in the amount of $150.00 for parcel 884301235006, South One-half (S1/2) of Lot 8 in Block 7, Town of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa and direct mayor and clerk to execute deed.

Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

8. Jim Johnson, Healthy Efficient Homes, discussed with the council the possibility of building 5 new 2-3 bedroom, energy efficient homes in Correctionville. Johnson asked the city for a resolution of support, minimum support is $1,000 for each home.

9. Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Sanderson to approve

Resolution 2020-21

A Resolution Of Support For A Workforce Housing Tax Incentive Program Application To The Iowa Economic Development Authority.

Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

10. Council discussed with Jim Johnson, Healthy Efficient Homes, and David Gleiser, Woodbury County Economic Development, the possibility of using LMI funds for support of a housing project.

11. Petty introduce the second reading of

Ordinance 719-2020

An ordinance amending Chapter 92.02 Water Rates, setting the basic service charge to $7.87 per month and setting the rate per usage charge to $3.66 per 1,000 gallons of water usage.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert to approve the second reading. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

12. Petty introduced the second reading of

Ordinance 720-2020

An ordinance amending Chapter 99.07 Sewer User Charge, setting the Sewer Usage Charge to $19.51 per month base charge plus $4.43 for each 1,000 gallons of water usage.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to approve the second reading. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

13. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to close meeting at 8:23 p.m. and go into a public hearing for the Budget Amendment for Fiscal Year 2019/20 that was published on April 30, 2020. With no oral or written comments, motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to close the public hearing and go back into regular session at 8:24.

14. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Sanderson to approve

Resolution 2020-22 approving Budget Amendment FYE 2020 as published.

Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

15. Council discussed pool admission rate changes due to Covid-19 shut down. Season passes will be prorated accordingly.

16. Reviewed Correctionville Comprehensive Plan.

17. Reviewed bids for skid loader purchase. No action taken.

OTHER BUSINESS:

• Council member will meet again with school board regarding park lease.

• With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:37 p.m.

________________________

NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor

Attest: __________________

CARLA MATHERS, CMC, City Clerk

April April

Expenditures Revenues

General Fund

$51,356.27 $64,701.20

Road Use Tax

$6,001.04 $9,561.47

Employee Benefits

$15,380.81

Emergency

$1,390.01

LOST

$7,827.66

TIF

$87.12

TIF Nelle Belle

$8,905.50

Welsch

$6,801.86

Copeland Fund

$12.53

Fire Dept Fund

$275.00

Cemetery Maint.

$38.36

Debt Service

$21,296.12

Flood 2019

$3,183.27

Water Fund

$6,764.20 $7,854.53

Sewer Fund

$5,163.21 $13,929.50

Totals

$69,284.72 $161,244.94

Vendor/Description Amount

Ipers IPERS $1,948.55

Department Of Treasury Federal $2,665.74

Iowa Finance Authority Sewer Lining Interest $16,946.25

Iowa Finance Authority Sewer Lagoon Interest $59,545.75

Marian Knudson Refund hall rent $75.00

United Healthcare Health Ins. $5,573.98

USPS Postage $134.40

Iowa Dept. of Public Health Pool registration $105.00

MidAmerican Electricity $2,684.49

Absolute Inspection Services Nuisance $747.75

Adam Petty Batteries $31.90

American Legion Auxiliary Flag $20.00

Bomgaars Supply Inc. Maintenance $92.70

Colonial Research Janitorial $111.48

Corner Hardware Supplies $58.84

Correctionville Building Center Maintenance $270.70

Feld Fire Supplies $226.00

FNB Bond – Pool Renovation $49,600.00

FNB Bond – Hwy. 20 Infrastructure $15,208.40

Foundation Analytical Testing $124.25

Hallett Materials Rock $282.36

Iowa Dot Paint/supplies $311.07

Joy Auto Supply Inc. Maintenance $371.46

Longlines Phones $289.66

Mathers Construction Company Repair ditch $1,235.00

Mckesson Medical Ambulance supplies $198.76

Michael Frahm Cemetery mowing $2,875.00

New Cooperative, Inc. Fuel $1,994.87

North American Truck & Trailer Hose repairs $177.87

Office Elements Envelopes $34.42

PCC Ambulance billing $255.34

Robertson Implement Co. Maintenance $16.38

SCE, LLC Force main repair $3,465.00

Sunnybrook Flowers $250.29

Terry’s Restoration Cemetery headstone repairs $5,000.00

Moville Record Publishing $687.77

Chad Thompson Legal fees $3,931.68

Verizon Wireless Phones $52.11

Visa Supplies $449.16

Western Iowa Equipment Repairs $46.42

Western Iowa Tech CPR training $550.00

Woodbury County Sheriff Nuisance papers served $38.00

$178,683.80

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 21, 2020