Moville City Council Minutes — May 6, 2020

Moville City Council

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Due to the Governor’s recommendation of social distancing to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, this meeting was held electronically via Zoom audio/video conference call. Chapter 21.8 of the Iowa Code permits an electronic meeting where all members participate remotely when an in-person meeting is impossible or impractical, which is true during this crisis. On March 19, 2020, Governor Reynolds issued a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency which included a suspension of Iowa laws that would prevent the use of electronic meetings or the limitation on the number of people present at an in-person meeting site. Therefore, only Mayor Fisher was present in Council chambers at Moville City Hall at 21 W. Main, Moville, IA. The agenda and the City’s social media site had a message posted more than 24 hours in advance to give instructions on how others could participate in the meeting.

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Mike Ofert, Joel Robinson, John Parks, and Tom Conolly are present. Paul Malm is absent. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the utility billing trial balance for April, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed permits: 1. H & H Builders permit for new home at 815 Park Ridge Place; Conolly motioned to approve, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. 2. Erdmann permit for new garage at 530 South Street; Ofert motioned to approve, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. 3. Compton Fence permit at 705 Logan Drive; Conolly motioned to approve as long as Compton complies with applicable covenants, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. During Open Forum, Todd Wieck introduced himself as a candidate for Woodbury County Sheriff and gave a brief outline of his career. Guests include Attorney Chad Thompson, Dawn Thomas, Blake Stubbs, Justine Sleezer, Todd Wieck, Mike Weaver, Nate Bauer, Scott Gernhart, Jerry Sailer, John Smith, Jenni, Christen, and 3 other callers.

Chief Jerry Sailer gave a Fire Department Update. They are moving the date of the Fire Appreciation Open House for retiring members to Sunday June 21, 2020. No Police Department update was given. Council considered Resolution 2020-22 fixing a date for a meeting on the proposition to authorize a loan agreement and the issuance of notes to evidence the obligations of the City thereunder. Parks motioned to set the Public Hearing for May 20, 2020, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed demolition of the former Motel 20 buildings at 631 Frontage Road. Conolly motions to move forward with the asbestos remediation and concrete removal, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed opening Haskell Pool for the 2020 season and are interested to see what the Governor’s recommendations will be in the next few weeks. No action taken at this time.

Council had first reading of Ordinance 2020-3 amending definitions in Chapter 58.01. Robinson motioned to approve the first reading, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to waive the second and third readings of Ordinance 2020-3 amending definitions in Chapter 58.01, seconded by Ofert. Conolly motions to approve final adoption of Ordinance 2020-3, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Council had first reading of Ordinance 2020-4 amending definitions in Chapter 69.09 to include campers. Council recommended a few further changes to this Ordinance before moving forward; Attorney Thompson will revisit and bring back for council review. No action taken at this time. Council had first reading of Ordinance 2020-2 amending storm water fees. Conolly motioned to approve the first reading, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to waive the second and third readings of Ordinance 2020-2 amending storm water fees, seconded by Ofert. Ofert motions to approve final adoption of Ordinance 2020-2, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council had first reading of Ordinance 2020-5 amending garbage and landfill fees. Parks motioned to approve the first reading, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to waive the second and third readings of Ordinance 2020-5 amending garbage and landfill fees, seconded by Ofert. Robinson motions to approve final adoption of Ordinance 2020-5, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Public Works Superintendent Mike Weaver presented bids for replacing end loader, skid loader, plow and broom. Parks motioned to approve the FY 2021 purchases for a total of around $151,000, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the 2020 contract for mosquito spraying by Mosquito Control of Iowa. Robinson motioned to approve this contract, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed Resolution 2020-23 assessing unpaid water fees of $291.32 from 140 Main. Parks motions to approve Resolution 2020-23 for assessment, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed a permit to allow construction dumpsters and trailers on public streets for a limited time. No action taken at this time. Mayor and Council comments and concerns were discussed. Robinson would like to discuss possible options for Spring Clean-up 2020 in the near future.

With no further business Robinson motioned to adjourn at around 7:45 pm and Ofert seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 21, 2020