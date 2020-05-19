MV/A-O School Board Minutes & Bills — May 11, 2020

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Monday, May 11, 2020 — 7:00 PM

Board Room, Central Office,

Mapleton, Iowa

MEETING WILL ORIGINATE IN BOARD ROOM AT CENTRAL OFFICE IN MAPLETON WITH MAJORITY OF MEMBERS PARTICIPATING VIA ZOOM. THE MEETING IS OPEN TO PUBLIC PROVIDED SOCIAL DISTANCING RULES ARE FOLLOWED.

Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, and Streck in person and Schram and Mead via ZOOM.

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:04 PM

II. Communications – none

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Summary

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $191,669.35; Management $2,939.51; PPEL $1,410.87; Debt Service $1,000; Infrastructure $20,533.84; Extra&Hourly Pay $80,800.22

E. Activity Account: $10,853.21

F. School Meal Program: $43,489.21

Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the resignation of Ashley Mondor from MS Cheerleading, and to approve the hiring of Caleb Christiansen; 6th grade teacher, Jessica Christiansen; high school math teacher, and Jody Walsh; driver’s education teacher. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Registration Fees/Meal Prices for 2020-2021

Schram moved and Mead seconded to increase student lunch and breakfast prices by $.05 each, and to increase our adult meals by .10 each. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Appointment of Designated Person for Asbestos

President Wimmer appointed our head custodian Kody Berg as the designated person for asbestos.

D. Appoint Child Abuse Investigators

President Wimmer appointed each buildings’ guidance counselor and principal as our child abuse investigators.

E. Approval Master Certified Contract

Schram moved and Mead seconded to approve the master contract for certified staff with a 2.55% total package increase along with minor language changes as presented. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

F. Non-Certified and Administrative Contracts

Kennedy moved and Streck seconded to approve a 2.55% increase for non-certified staff contingent upon being able to start school on-time this fall; a 1.5% increase for principals; and a 0% increase for the Superintendent. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items

VI. Reports

A. Principals’ Reports

VII. Announcements

A. Staff Appreciation Week – May 4-8

B. School Board Recognition Month – May

C. Commencement – 2:00 PM, Sunday, July 12, 2020

D. Next Meeting – Monday, June 8, 2020 – in Anthon

VIII. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:01 PM

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MV/A-O BOARD BILLS

GENERAL FUND

ANTHON SERVICE CENTER REPAIR 17.00

CENEX FLEETCARD FUEL CHARGES 276.42

CENTURYLINK BUSINESS SERVICES INTERNET 57.09

CENTURYLINK TELEPHONE 286.95

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 4,365.32

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 9,763.08

CLAIM AID MEDICAID BILLING 140.09

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 20.91

COLLEGE COMMUNITY SCHOOL SPECIAL ED TUITION 9,204.00

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS BUS REPAIR 903.02

DANBURY REVIEW PUBLISHING 942.06

DAVIS, CYNTHIA HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR 125.00

dba PINEY RIDGE TUITION 2,023.00

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BUS INSPECTION 1,200.00

EDUCATORS BENEFIT CONSULTANTS, LLC FLEX BENEFITS 125.00

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 68.64

HAMERS, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 176.80

HANDKE, KIMBERLY REIMBURSEMENT 66.80

HANSEN SERVICES PROPANE 1,800.00

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 675.00

HEART SMART TECHNOLOGY SUPPLIES 368.08

IOWA ASSOC. SCHOOL BOARDS DUES 2,828.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NET-WORK INTERNET 872.19

IOWA DIVISION OF LABOR SERVICES SERVICES 175.00

IOWA SCHOOL FINANCE INFORMATION DUES 924.35

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 437.54

JOSTENS YEARBOOK 370.79

KENDALL HUNT SUPPLIES 8,696.19

KINGSLEY-PIERSON HIGH SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 3,531.25

LAWTON BRONSON COMM SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 3,531.25

MAPLETON BP SUPPLIES.. 62.90

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 95.93

MARZANO RESEARCH LABORATORY SUPPLIES 159.75

MASTERS, DENISE HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR 2,875.00

MASTERS, RACHEL HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR 742.00

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 85.80

OBERREUTER, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 53.04

POPPLERS MUSIC, INC. SUPPLIES 163.00

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 360.24

RAINBOW RESOURCES SUPPLIES 242.76

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba SERVICES 156.00

RIVER VALLEY CSD OPEN ENROLLMENT 31,781.25

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 421.30

SCHEER, CONSTANCE REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA MEMBERSHIPS/REGISTRATIONS 1,031.00

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 4,998.33

THELANDER, JEFF REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA BUS REPAIR PARTS 100.88

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 915.70

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 60,927.75

UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 601.90

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE POST SECONDARY ENROLLMENT 31,774.00

Fund Total: 191,669.35

MANAGEMENT

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 2,939.51

Fund Total: 2,939.51

PPEL

KNEIFL ELECTRIC SERVICES 1,410.87

Fund Total: 1,410.87

DEBT SERVICES

PIPER SANDLER & CO. BOND FEES 1,000.00

Fund Total: 1,000.00

ACTIVITY

BEEF & BREW SUPPLIES 956.25

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 1,062.69

GOMACO SUPPLIES 70.41

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 650.00

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE SALES TAX ON RAFFLES 469.00

TROPHIES PLUS SUPPLIES 1,052.86

WORLDSTRIDES MS DC TRIP 6,592.00

Fund Total: 10,853.21

HOT LUNCH

AC & R SPECIALISTS REPAIRS 833.75

HILAND DAIRY MILK 2,250.70

KECK FOODS COMMODITIES 1,370.52

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 31,181.08

MARTIN BROS. PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES 7,742.52

STOLL, LANA REIMBURSEMENT 110.64

Fund Total: 43,489.21

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

BLUE SPACE CREATIVE WEBSITE 440.00

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL SNOW REMOVAL 1,080.00

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY COPIER LEASE 1,431.18

JMC COMPUTER SERVICE INC. SOFTWARE 293.92

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 1,555.40

PROJECT LEAD THE WAY PLTW SUPPLY 950.00

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICES 9,883.34

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED INC. COMPUTER SUPPORT 4,900.00

Fund Total: 20,533.84

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 21, 2020