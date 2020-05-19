MV/A-O School Board Minutes & Bills — May 11, 2020

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
Monday, May 11, 2020 — 7:00 PM
Board Room, Central Office,
Mapleton, Iowa

MEETING WILL ORIGINATE IN BOARD ROOM AT CENTRAL OFFICE IN MAPLETON WITH MAJORITY OF MEMBERS PARTICIPATING VIA ZOOM. THE MEETING IS OPEN TO PUBLIC PROVIDED SOCIAL DISTANCING RULES ARE FOLLOWED.
Present:  Wimmer, Kennedy, and Streck in person and Schram and Mead via ZOOM.

AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:04 PM

II. Communications – none

III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Summary
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills:  General $191,669.35; Management $2,939.51; PPEL $1,410.87; Debt Service $1,000; Infrastructure $20,533.84; Extra&Hourly Pay $80,800.22
E. Activity Account: $10,853.21
F. School Meal Program: $43,489.21
Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the consent agenda.  5 ayes.  Motion carried.

IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring
Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the resignation of Ashley Mondor from MS Cheerleading, and to approve the hiring of Caleb Christiansen; 6th grade teacher, Jessica Christiansen; high school math teacher, and Jody Walsh; driver’s education teacher.  5 ayes.  Motion carried.

B. Registration Fees/Meal Prices for 2020-2021
Schram moved and Mead seconded to increase student lunch and breakfast prices by $.05 each, and to increase our adult meals by .10 each.  5 ayes.  Motion carried.

C. Appointment of Designated Person for Asbestos
President Wimmer appointed our head custodian Kody Berg as the designated person for asbestos.

D. Appoint Child Abuse Investigators
President Wimmer appointed each buildings’ guidance counselor and principal as our child abuse investigators.

E. Approval Master Certified Contract
Schram moved and Mead seconded to approve the master contract for certified staff with a 2.55% total package increase along with minor language changes as presented.  5 ayes.  Motion carried.

F. Non-Certified and Administrative Contracts
Kennedy moved and Streck seconded to approve a 2.55% increase for non-certified staff contingent upon being able to start school on-time this fall; a 1.5% increase for principals; and a 0% increase for the Superintendent.  5 ayes.  Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items

VI. Reports
A. Principals’ Reports

VII. Announcements
A. Staff Appreciation Week – May 4-8
B. School Board Recognition Month – May
C. Commencement – 2:00 PM, Sunday, July 12, 2020
D. Next Meeting – Monday, June 8, 2020 – in Anthon

VIII. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:01 PM

MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MV/A-O BOARD BILLS
GENERAL FUND
ANTHON SERVICE CENTER  REPAIR    17.00
CENEX FLEETCARD  FUEL CHARGES    276.42
CENTURYLINK BUSINESS SERVICES  INTERNET    57.09
CENTURYLINK  TELEPHONE    286.95
CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL  UTILITIES    4,365.32
CITY OF MAPLETON  UTILITIES    9,763.08
CLAIM AID  MEDICAID BILLING    140.09
COLBERT’S MARKET  SUPPLIES    20.91
COLLEGE COMMUNITY SCHOOL  SPECIAL ED TUITION    9,204.00
CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS BUS REPAIR    903.02
DANBURY REVIEW  PUBLISHING    942.06
DAVIS, CYNTHIA  HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR    125.00
dba PINEY RIDGE  TUITION    2,023.00
DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION  BUS INSPECTION    1,200.00
EDUCATORS BENEFIT CONSULTANTS, LLC  FLEX BENEFITS    125.00
ELSE, CRISTA  REIMBURSEMENT    68.64
HAMERS, KATHY  REIMBURSEMENT    176.80
HANDKE, KIMBERLY  REIMBURSEMENT    66.80
HANSEN SERVICES  PROPANE    1,800.00
HEALTHIEST YOU  INSURANCE    675.00
HEART SMART TECHNOLOGY  SUPPLIES    368.08
IOWA ASSOC. SCHOOL BOARDS  DUES    2,828.00
IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NET-WORK  INTERNET    872.19
IOWA DIVISION OF LABOR SERVICES SERVICES    175.00
IOWA SCHOOL FINANCE INFORMATION  DUES    924.35
JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE     437.54
JOSTENS  YEARBOOK    370.79
KENDALL HUNT  SUPPLIES    8,696.19
KINGSLEY-PIERSON HIGH SCHOOL  OPEN ENROLLMENT    3,531.25
LAWTON BRONSON COMM SCHOOL  OPEN ENROLLMENT    3,531.25
MAPLETON BP SUPPLIES..    62.90
MAPLETON PRESS  LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW    95.93
MARZANO RESEARCH LABORATORY  SUPPLIES    159.75
MASTERS, DENISE  HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR    2,875.00
MASTERS, RACHEL  HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR    742.00
MAYNARD, ROCHELLE  REIMBURSEMENT    85.80
OBERREUTER, ANGELA  REIMBURSEMENT    53.04
POPPLERS MUSIC, INC.  SUPPLIES    163.00
QUILL CORPORATION  SUPPLIES    360.24
RAINBOW RESOURCES  SUPPLIES    242.76
RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba  SERVICES    156.00
RIVER VALLEY CSD  OPEN ENROLLMENT    31,781.25
SANITARY SERVICES  GARBAGE    421.30
SCHEER, CONSTANCE  REIMBURSEMENT    100.00
SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA  MEMBERSHIPS/REGISTRATIONS    1,031.00
SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL  OPEN ENROLLMENT    4,998.33
THELANDER, JEFF  REIMBURSEMENT    50.00
THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA BUS REPAIR PARTS    100.88
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE  POSTAGE    915.70
UNITED HEALTHCARE  INSURANCE    60,927.75
UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE  POSTAGE    601.90
WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE  POST SECONDARY ENROLLMENT    31,774.00
Fund Total:    191,669.35

MANAGEMENT
UNITED HEALTHCARE  INSURANCE    2,939.51
Fund Total:    2,939.51

PPEL
KNEIFL ELECTRIC  SERVICES    1,410.87
Fund Total:    1,410.87

DEBT SERVICES
PIPER SANDLER & CO.  BOND FEES    1,000.00
Fund Total:    1,000.00

ACTIVITY
BEEF & BREW  SUPPLIES    956.25
COLBERT’S MARKET  SUPPLIES    1,062.69
GOMACO  SUPPLIES    70.41
GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME  SUPPLIES    650.00
IOWA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE  SALES TAX ON RAFFLES    469.00
TROPHIES PLUS  SUPPLIES    1,052.86
WORLDSTRIDES  MS DC TRIP    6,592.00
Fund Total:    10,853.21

HOT LUNCH
AC & R SPECIALISTS  REPAIRS    833.75
HILAND DAIRY  MILK    2,250.70
KECK FOODS  COMMODITIES    1,370.52
MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING  REIMBURSEMENT    31,181.08
MARTIN BROS.  PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES    7,742.52
STOLL, LANA  REIMBURSEMENT    110.64
Fund Total:    43,489.21

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND
BLUE SPACE CREATIVE  WEBSITE    440.00
CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL  SNOW REMOVAL    1,080.00
GORDON FLESCH COMPANY  COPIER LEASE    1,431.18
JMC COMPUTER SERVICE INC.  SOFTWARE    293.92
NCH dba CHEMSEARCH  SUPPLIES    1,555.40
PROJECT LEAD THE WAY  PLTW SUPPLY    950.00
RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES  SERVICES    9,883.34
SOFTWARE UNLIMITED INC.  COMPUTER SUPPORT    4,900.00
Fund Total:    20,533.84

Published in The Record
Thursday, May 21, 2020

