MV/A-O School Board Minutes — May 4, 2020

| | 0

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING
Monday, May 4, 2020 — 7:00 PM

Present:  Wimmer, Streck, Mead, Kennedy, and Schram via ZOOM.

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM.

Schram moved and Mead seconded to approve the resignation of Scott Breyfogle.  5 ayes.  Motion carried.  Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to extend our pandemic resolution which includes paying all contracted staff through the end of the school year.  5 ayes.  Motion carried.

President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:12 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record
Thursday, May 21, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment