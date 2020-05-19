MV/A-O School Board Minutes — May 4, 2020
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING
Monday, May 4, 2020 — 7:00 PM
Present: Wimmer, Streck, Mead, Kennedy, and Schram via ZOOM.
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM.
Schram moved and Mead seconded to approve the resignation of Scott Breyfogle. 5 ayes. Motion carried. Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to extend our pandemic resolution which includes paying all contracted staff through the end of the school year. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:12 PM.
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith
Published in The Record
Thursday, May 21, 2020