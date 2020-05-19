Planning & Zoning Commission Minutes — May 5, 2020

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION MINUTES

Meeting was held at CITY HALL, COUNCIL CHAMBERS,

21 W. Main St., Moville, IA

May 5, 2020 – 6:30 P.M.

1. Called Meeting to Order at 6:31 Attendees included Russ Walker, James Sailer, Doc Maxwell, Rachel Rogers, Jason O’mara (zoom), Dakin Schultz and Tim Ernst (zoom)

2. Conditional Use Permit – 235 Main St. The applicant discussed proposed updates to the facility including security related items. Motion to approve was put forward by Maxwell, seconded by Rogers. Motion was approved unanimously.

3. Amend Zoning Ordinance – 9.04 Fences The changes proposed by the city were discussed, a motion was put by Sailer to omit 9.04.01 2., change the language of 9.04.01.6(A) to read No fences are allowed in front yard areas. Fences shall be located no closer than 6’ (six feet) behind the front plane of the house. Delete 9.04.01.6(D), 9.04.01.6(E.) remove stone or masonry, 9.04.01.8 delete eight feet and insert six feet, insert 9.04.01.10 Fence placed within 2’ (two feet) of the lot line will require approval of the adjoining landowner.

4. Discussion – Committee members were told of the need to hold another meeting in the near future to address The Ridge, Phase 2 meeting was adjourned at 7:00.

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 21, 2020