CITY of BRONSON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

UPON COMPREHENSIVE CITY PLAN

Notice is hereby given that the City of Bronson, Iowa will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in the Council Chambers in Bronson, City Hall, 100 E. 1st Street, Bronson, IA for the purpose of soliciting written and oral comments on the City’s Comprehensive Plan.

Please note that due to Covid-19 the meeting made he held in an electronic format, for information on how you can participate please contact the City Clerk at 712-948-3354.

Interested persons should attend or respond in writing to: City of Bronson, Attention: City Clerk, PO Box 142, Bronson, IA 51007.

/s/ Lindy lessen

City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 28, 2020