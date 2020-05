Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — May 2020

Lawton-Bronson Community School

MAY 2020 BOARD BILLS

OPERATING FUND

ACE ENGINES AND PART DIST. Wheels for the deck on the Grasshopper 71.73

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RENDERED 642.00

AKRON-WESTFIELD COMMUNITY SCHOOL SHARED OPERATIONS DIRECTOR 6,229.20

BELLINGHAUSEN, BETH MEDICAL REIMBURSE 250.00

CARLSON, JASON REIMBURSE MILEAGE 287.68

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 288.00

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 550.05

FELD FIRE HORN STROBE REPAIR 331.33

HARMEIER, KRISTI MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 68.00

HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY CO. cleaning supply 411.79

HINTON COMM. SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 21,350.75

HUMMEL, CARLY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 30.00

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BUSINESS OFFICIALS SPRING CONF 75.00

JESSEN, BRANDI REIMBURSE CELL PHONE 50.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 7,457.08

NEAL, DANA REIMBURSE CELL PHONE 50.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS VAN BATTERIES 252.70

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SECURITY MONITORING 89.58

PRESTO-X COMPANY PEST CONTROL 102.00

ROBERTSON IMPLEMENT CO. Parts for Gravely 220.83

S & S EQUIPMENT, INC. tire for lawn mower 74.05

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENT 191.45

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC. OFFICE AND TEACHER SUPPLIES 141.64

SGT. BLUFF-LUTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 49,600.75

SHEETS, JACOB MILEAGE AND CELL PHONE 143.38

SHOOK, CHAD REIMBURSE CELL PHONE 50.00

TRUCK CENTER COMPANIES FIBERGLASS FOR BUS 126.10

US BANK

BER Conference x2 10,432.91

FOOD LAB

Title 1 Parents Supplies

Treats for elementary read-in

Paint/brushes for kitchen grease

Books

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE BUS DRIVER TRAINING 90.00

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN PHONE/INTERNET 1,168.86

Fund Total: 100,826.86

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

KECK FOOD DISTRIBUTION FOOD 596.06

MARTIN BROS. FOOD 3,242.90

US BANK SUPPLIES 183.30

Fund Total: 4,022.26

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

BENNETT, AMANDA REFUND DANCE MINI’S REGISTRATION 30.00

BINDER, TAMMY REFUND DANCE MINI’S REGISTRATION 30.00

DECKER SPORTS SOFTBALLS, HELMETS, SUPPLIES, BASES, BATS 1,402.50

DON’S PRO SHOP AWARDS 375.00

HANSEN, DAVID REFUND DANCE MINI’S REGISTRATION 30.00

INSTRUMENTALIST AWARDS LLC AWARDS CERTIFICATES 21.25

JENSEN, AMBER REFUND DANCE MINI’S REGISTRATION 30.00

JOSTEN’S, INC STOLES 695.49

LAHRS, AMY REFUND DANCE MINI’S REGISTRATION 30.00

LINDGREN, ANNA REFUND DANCE MINI’S REGISTRATION 30.00

LUKE MCMILLAN MUSIC CO. MARCHING BAND MUSIC 500.00

SCHOENBERNER, EMILY REFUND DANCE MINI’S REGISTRATION 30.00

SMITH, SHANNON OVERPAYMENT REFUND-YEARBOOK 20.00

US BANK LODGING, MEALS, FFA SUPPLIES, COACHING RESOURCES 1,445.60

Fund Total: 4,669.84

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

INCIDENT IQ, LLC IncidentIQ software 4,782.00

Fund Total: 4,782.00

DEBT SERVICES FUND

PIPER SANDLER DISSEMINATION AGENT SERVICES 1,000.00

Fund Total: 1,000.00

FITNESS CENTER FUND

QUALITY UPHOLSTERY REUPHOLSTER BENCHES 455.00

Fund Total: 455.00

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

CANNON MOSS BRYGGER & ASSOC. ARCHITECT FEES 6,850.00

CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES, INC. SOIL TESTING 907.00

HEALY WELDING kitchen grease pit parts 705.37

KUBOTA LEASING SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. blower motors 760.00

Fund Total: 9,884.10

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 28, 2020