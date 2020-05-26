Pierson City Council Minutes — May 21, 2020

Pierson City Council

May 21, 2020

The Pierson City Council met in special session on Thursday, May 21st, 2020. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 12PM. Council in attendance: Bubke, McQueen, Saxen, Sistrunk via zoom. No bids were received for the 4th St project. Brief discussion on how to proceed. Motion by Bubke seconded by McQueen to approve the building permit for a fence for 215 Elm St., all voted aye; motion carried. Motion by Saxen, seconded by Bubke to approve the purchase of a computer at City Hall, all voted aye; motion carried. Motion to adjourn made by McQueen, seconded by Bubke all vote aye. Meeting adjourned.

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 28, 2020