Pierson Public Hearing Notice — June 10, 2020

City of Pierson

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the City of Pierson, Iowa will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in the Council Chambers in Pierson, City Hall, 201 Main Street, Pierson, IA for the purpose of soliciting written and oral comments on the City’s Comprehensive Plan.

Please note that due to Covid-19 the meeting may be held in an electronic format, for information on how you can participate please contact the City Clerk at 712-375-5015.

Interested persons should attend or respond in writing to: City of Pierson, Attention: City Clerk, PO Box 20, Pierson, IA 51048.

/s/ Jeanette Beekman

City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 28, 2020