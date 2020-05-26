Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes — May 12, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

May 12, 2020

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Annex Basement on May 12, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the May 12, 2020 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the May 5, 2020 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the Workforce Development Chief Elected Official Consortium for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the refunding of erroneous taxes per IA Code 445.6 for $44,462 for the Remsen Farmers Coop for a tax credit for 2020-21 due to a valuation error. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve entering CLOSED SESSION 21.5 (c ) at 10:15 am to discuss pending litigation. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to enter open session at 10:52 a.m. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to table the agenda item of approving a settlement agreement and then to take a 5 minute break and resume the Board meeting at 11:05 a.m. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a petition to vacate part of 180th St. in Section 9/16 of Johnson Township by Resolution 051220-1. Loutsch-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to set the public hearing to vacate part of 180th St. in Section 9/16 of Johnson Township on June 9th at 10:30 a.m. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the road improvement agreement on Lone Tree Road. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve project contract for LC-132406, LC-372504, LC-150150, LC-261702, LC-261704, LC-181265. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve micro surfacing proposals on K42 and K22. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a 28E agreement with Struble. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a tenant agreement for LB-053506 and LC-372504. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:45 a.m.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 28, 2020