Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — May 5, 2020

| | 0

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
May 5, 2020
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Annex Basement on May 5, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the May 5, 2020 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the April 28, 2020 meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll for 4/30/20 and 5/1/20 and claims paid on 5/5/20.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the one-year liquor license renewal for Tucker Hill Vineyards, Inc.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve Actuarial Services Agreement with SilverStone Inc. for GASB75 Audit compliance services from 2020 to 2023.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the IA Secretary of State Vote Safe Iowa Initiative grant agreement for the Plymouth County Auditor to receive $4200 to use in the 2020 Election cycle due to COVID 19.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve an agreement to hire the Klass Law Firm at $175 per hour for the County and Sheriff representation regarding a Civil Service appeal in the termination of Deputy Sheriff Aaron Leusink.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to open the Plymouth County FY 2019-20 budget amendment public hearing at 10:00 a.m.  No members from the public were present, no written comment was received.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to close the public hearing at 10:03 a.m.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve and appropriate at 100% the Plymouth County FY 2019-20 budget amendment.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the T & C Majeres Minor Addition in Section 24 of Preston Township.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit in Cherokee Rural Water in Section 13/24 of America Township on C30.  Motion carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to WesTel Systems in Section 10/11/14/15 of Union Township on 240th St.  Motion carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve
Resolution 05052020-1 to transfer local funds to the FM Fund for project STBG-SWAP-CO75(160).  
Loutsch-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve
Resolution 05052020-2 for the acceptance of project STBG-SWAP-CO75(160) and approval of signature.
Loutsch-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 11/12 of Henry Township on Tamarack Ave.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:50 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 5-5-2020
A & M Laundry  SUNDRY    58.00
Access Systems  copier contract    447.83
City of Akron  SUNDRY    100.18
Akron Hometowner  publications    381.82
Allied Oil & Supply  oil    3454.21
Alpha Wireless  speaker    96.80
American Legion Emblem  flags    123.75
Cole Beitelspacher  phone allowance    60.00
Bekins Fire & Safety  annual hood inspection    105.75
Bentson Pest Control  services    100.00
Bomgaars  supplies    700.37
Bugman Pest & Rodent  pest service    50.00
CAP, LLC  GRANULAR    163.20
Carroll Construction Supply  EROSION CONTROL    256.87
Casey’s Business  fuel    4440.95
Century Link  Ali data services    538.99
Certified Testing Services  EQUIPMENT    246.00
Coleman Moore Company  EROSION CONTROL    9450.00
Cornhusker International  PARTS    334.12
Culligan Water  service    520.03
The Dailey Stop  fuel    55.96
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    111.43
Eakes Inc  supplies    840.61
Gary Ellensohn  RIGHT-OF-WAY    414.00
Farmers Coop-Craig  fuel    820.43
Fastenal  supplies    572.84
Laverne Feller  RIGHT-OF-WAY    1311.00
Fey Industries  COVID supplies    2400.00
Frontier  phone services    1042.39
G & R Controls  boiler service    547.59
LeMars Truck Stop  fuel    8.50
Kyle Gengler  sign labor    200.00
Get Branded 360  uniform    50.65
Jolynn Goodchild  cell phone allowance    60.00
GovConnection  computer supplies    415.73
Government Forms and Supplies  election supplies    1552.45
Keith & Norine Harvey  RIGHT-OF-WAY    768.00
Sue Hodgen  RIGHT-OF-WAY    2148.00
Horizon Distribution  wash card    50.00
Inland Truck Parts PARTS    601.92
Iowa DOT  MEETING FEES    540.00
Iowa Prison Industries  sign parts    517.00
Iowa Secretary of State  notary fee    30.00
ISAC  SEAT Dues 2020    150.00
Jack’s Uniforms  uniforms    89.90
Jensen Motors  PARTS    272.28
J-W Tank Line  fuel    1355.51
Kimball-Midwest Co.  PARTS    750.71
City of Kingsley  SUNDRY    29.62
Kenneth & Sally Kneip  RIGHT-OF-WAY    806.00
Rhonda Kroll  RIGHT-OF-WAY    601.00
Trish Kunkel  Cleaning services    1710.00
City of Le Mars  water    81.56
LeMars Daily Sentinel  publication    179.72
Mai Welding Supply  WELDING SUPPLIES    119.50
Mail Services  MV renewals    861.97
MCI  phone service    26.28
Metal Culverts  CORRUGATED METAL PIPE    10,725.00
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    444.59
Midwest Wheel  PARTS    72.00
Mike’s Inc.  fuel    2590.71
Northside Glass Service  OUTSIDE SERVICE    348.50
Shawn Olson  equipment reimb.    1243.90
One Office Solutions  supplies    121.75
City of Oyens  SUNDRY    56.78
Michael Pippett  RIGHT-OF-WAY    406.00
Joan Plueger  RIGHT-OF-WAY    686.00
Ply. Co. Board of Health  pass thru grant    3990.89
Plymouth Co Employees  health insurance reimb.  21632.75
Ply. Co. Sheriff  Juvenile/Sheriff fees    996.10
Ply. Co. Solid Waste  garbage hauling    233.41
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefit reimb.    353.96
Premier Communications  cable box rental    98.66
R & S  RIGHT-OF-WAY    633.00
Northwest REC  park electric    906.80
Reich Painting & Decorating  LEC painting    16,689.00
City of Remsen SUNDRY    447.89
Remsen Bell Enterprise  publications    196.78
Jill Renken  postage    69.75
Rolling Oil  oil    3346.80
Steven Rowe  RIGHT-OF-WAY    1335.00
Dan Ruhland  sign labor    200.00
Schneider Geospatial  GIS mapping contract    16,800.00
SIMPCO  HAZMAT PER CAPS    11,780.00
Sioux City Foundry  REINFORCING STEEL    569.00
Sioux Co Sheriff  service    43.92
Snap on Tools  PARTS    5.05
Southern Sioux Co. RWS  Hillview water    94.50
Stan Houston Equipment  PARTS    143.75
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    74.00
Todd Tabke  RIGHT-OF-WAY    768.00
Ten Point Construction  PORTLAND CEMENT CONCRETE    36,460.50
The Home Depot Pro  supplies    472.61
The Shed  building rent    4095.00
Total Motors  OUTSIDE SERVICE    669.99
Heidi Tritz  postage    3.20
UMB Bank  interest    616,730.84
US POSTAL SERVICE  postage machine    3366.68
USIC Locating Services  locate service    223.08
USPS  POSTAGE — STAMPS    1561.75
Utility Equipment  TILE & INTAKES-REIMB.    1223.32
Verizon  cell phone service    837.55
VISA  misc. services    324.28
June Vos RIGHT-OF-WAY    812.00
Wagner Auto Supply  PARTS    80.57
WahlTek Inc.  maintenance agreement    2884.00
Wal-Mart  supplies    832.85
WesTel  phone services    224.75
Lisa Wingert  Borrow-Work Area-Misc.    225.00
Jean Witter  RIGHT-OF-WAY    686.00
Woodbury Co. Sheriff  service fees    45.00
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    8651.43

Published in The Record
Thursday, May 28, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

