Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — May 5, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

May 5, 2020

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Annex Basement on May 5, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the May 5, 2020 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the April 28, 2020 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll for 4/30/20 and 5/1/20 and claims paid on 5/5/20. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the one-year liquor license renewal for Tucker Hill Vineyards, Inc. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve Actuarial Services Agreement with SilverStone Inc. for GASB75 Audit compliance services from 2020 to 2023. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the IA Secretary of State Vote Safe Iowa Initiative grant agreement for the Plymouth County Auditor to receive $4200 to use in the 2020 Election cycle due to COVID 19. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve an agreement to hire the Klass Law Firm at $175 per hour for the County and Sheriff representation regarding a Civil Service appeal in the termination of Deputy Sheriff Aaron Leusink. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to open the Plymouth County FY 2019-20 budget amendment public hearing at 10:00 a.m. No members from the public were present, no written comment was received. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to close the public hearing at 10:03 a.m. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve and appropriate at 100% the Plymouth County FY 2019-20 budget amendment. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the T & C Majeres Minor Addition in Section 24 of Preston Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit in Cherokee Rural Water in Section 13/24 of America Township on C30. Motion carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to WesTel Systems in Section 10/11/14/15 of Union Township on 240th St. Motion carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve

Resolution 05052020-1 to transfer local funds to the FM Fund for project STBG-SWAP-CO75(160).

Loutsch-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve

Resolution 05052020-2 for the acceptance of project STBG-SWAP-CO75(160) and approval of signature.

Loutsch-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 11/12 of Henry Township on Tamarack Ave. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:50 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 5-5-2020

A & M Laundry SUNDRY 58.00

Access Systems copier contract 447.83

City of Akron SUNDRY 100.18

Akron Hometowner publications 381.82

Allied Oil & Supply oil 3454.21

Alpha Wireless speaker 96.80

American Legion Emblem flags 123.75

Cole Beitelspacher phone allowance 60.00

Bekins Fire & Safety annual hood inspection 105.75

Bentson Pest Control services 100.00

Bomgaars supplies 700.37

Bugman Pest & Rodent pest service 50.00

CAP, LLC GRANULAR 163.20

Carroll Construction Supply EROSION CONTROL 256.87

Casey’s Business fuel 4440.95

Century Link Ali data services 538.99

Certified Testing Services EQUIPMENT 246.00

Coleman Moore Company EROSION CONTROL 9450.00

Cornhusker International PARTS 334.12

Culligan Water service 520.03

The Dailey Stop fuel 55.96

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 111.43

Eakes Inc supplies 840.61

Gary Ellensohn RIGHT-OF-WAY 414.00

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 820.43

Fastenal supplies 572.84

Laverne Feller RIGHT-OF-WAY 1311.00

Fey Industries COVID supplies 2400.00

Frontier phone services 1042.39

G & R Controls boiler service 547.59

LeMars Truck Stop fuel 8.50

Kyle Gengler sign labor 200.00

Get Branded 360 uniform 50.65

Jolynn Goodchild cell phone allowance 60.00

GovConnection computer supplies 415.73

Government Forms and Supplies election supplies 1552.45

Keith & Norine Harvey RIGHT-OF-WAY 768.00

Sue Hodgen RIGHT-OF-WAY 2148.00

Horizon Distribution wash card 50.00

Inland Truck Parts PARTS 601.92

Iowa DOT MEETING FEES 540.00

Iowa Prison Industries sign parts 517.00

Iowa Secretary of State notary fee 30.00

ISAC SEAT Dues 2020 150.00

Jack’s Uniforms uniforms 89.90

Jensen Motors PARTS 272.28

J-W Tank Line fuel 1355.51

Kimball-Midwest Co. PARTS 750.71

City of Kingsley SUNDRY 29.62

Kenneth & Sally Kneip RIGHT-OF-WAY 806.00

Rhonda Kroll RIGHT-OF-WAY 601.00

Trish Kunkel Cleaning services 1710.00

City of Le Mars water 81.56

LeMars Daily Sentinel publication 179.72

Mai Welding Supply WELDING SUPPLIES 119.50

Mail Services MV renewals 861.97

MCI phone service 26.28

Metal Culverts CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 10,725.00

MidAmerican Energy utilities 444.59

Midwest Wheel PARTS 72.00

Mike’s Inc. fuel 2590.71

Northside Glass Service OUTSIDE SERVICE 348.50

Shawn Olson equipment reimb. 1243.90

One Office Solutions supplies 121.75

City of Oyens SUNDRY 56.78

Michael Pippett RIGHT-OF-WAY 406.00

Joan Plueger RIGHT-OF-WAY 686.00

Ply. Co. Board of Health pass thru grant 3990.89

Plymouth Co Employees health insurance reimb. 21632.75

Ply. Co. Sheriff Juvenile/Sheriff fees 996.10

Ply. Co. Solid Waste garbage hauling 233.41

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb. 353.96

Premier Communications cable box rental 98.66

R & S RIGHT-OF-WAY 633.00

Northwest REC park electric 906.80

Reich Painting & Decorating LEC painting 16,689.00

City of Remsen SUNDRY 447.89

Remsen Bell Enterprise publications 196.78

Jill Renken postage 69.75

Rolling Oil oil 3346.80

Steven Rowe RIGHT-OF-WAY 1335.00

Dan Ruhland sign labor 200.00

Schneider Geospatial GIS mapping contract 16,800.00

SIMPCO HAZMAT PER CAPS 11,780.00

Sioux City Foundry REINFORCING STEEL 569.00

Sioux Co Sheriff service 43.92

Snap on Tools PARTS 5.05

Southern Sioux Co. RWS Hillview water 94.50

Stan Houston Equipment PARTS 143.75

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 74.00

Todd Tabke RIGHT-OF-WAY 768.00

Ten Point Construction PORTLAND CEMENT CONCRETE 36,460.50

The Home Depot Pro supplies 472.61

The Shed building rent 4095.00

Total Motors OUTSIDE SERVICE 669.99

Heidi Tritz postage 3.20

UMB Bank interest 616,730.84

US POSTAL SERVICE postage machine 3366.68

USIC Locating Services locate service 223.08

USPS POSTAGE — STAMPS 1561.75

Utility Equipment TILE & INTAKES-REIMB. 1223.32

Verizon cell phone service 837.55

VISA misc. services 324.28

June Vos RIGHT-OF-WAY 812.00

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 80.57

WahlTek Inc. maintenance agreement 2884.00

Wal-Mart supplies 832.85

WesTel phone services 224.75

Lisa Wingert Borrow-Work Area-Misc. 225.00

Jean Witter RIGHT-OF-WAY 686.00

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service fees 45.00

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 8651.43

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 28, 2020