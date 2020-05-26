Woodbury Central School Board Minutes/Bills/Checks — May 11, 2020

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

May 11, 2020

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on May 11, 2020 with President Frafjord calling the meeting to order at 7:34 p.m. The meeting is being held via the internet on Zoom hosted out of board member Donny Reblitz address of 325 Terrtam St., Moville. This internet meeting is due to the national pandemic and disaster declaration due to the COVID19 virus. Attendees may log in via internet or call in to hear and participate.

Visitors: 10 attendees other than board members

Members Present: Frafjord, Nelson, Koele, Thomsen, Reblitz, Lloyd, Steffen. Absent: none.

Agenda: Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to approve the agenda as amended. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to waive the reading of the minutes for April 13 and April 28, 2020 and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Steffen, second by Reblitz to approve the payment of bills from the General Fund for $134,402.81, the PPEL Fund for $969.00, the Sales Tax Fund for $22,050.00, the Activity Fund for $100.00, the Lunch Fund for $7,096.35 and prepaid checks from the General Fund for $22,325.76, the Activity Fund for $1,686.49, the PPEL for $90.76 and the Lunch for $90.76. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Policies & Procedures

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Koele to approve the open enrollment request to attend WC by

* Nathan & Brittni VanderMolen (MVAO) for Allison(K) for 2020-21

Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings & Grounds

• Review and Discussion of Building & Grounds Committee Recommendations – will meet again to add chiller replacement in the near future as there have been issues.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to table Remodel of Middle School Locker Rooms pending revision of plans. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the bid by Earth Services to remove the asbestos flooring in the Shop building for $4,908. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to accept the quote from Grell Roofing for replacement of partial roof for $72,000. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to approve hiring CMB Architects to work on summer projects including potential roof work for additional A/C repairs. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Koele to approve the purchase of a camera system for 6 regular route buses. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to amend Tyler Bremer’s Contract to 5.8 hours per day for 259 days. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Nelson to amend Jeff Crick’s transportation contract to add $4,000 and change to 260 days. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to approve contract for Stacy Russell for 6 hrs/day, 180 days as kitchen staff. Motion carried, Lloyd abstaining, remainder of members voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to table vacation issue until regular June 2020 meeting.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to approve the lane change request of Laura Krajicek to BA+20. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Koele to accept the resignation from Carolyn Locke for her kitchen position. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Reblitz to approve 20-21 contracts for Brittni Forrer – Asst. CC, Tod Knudsen – Asst. Track, Katie Vondrak – Teacher Leader, Lanette Petersen – Teacher Leader, Stacy Russell – MS Cheer, and Noah Mc Williams (19-20 school year) – Freshman Baseball (provided season happens). Motion carried, Lloyd abstaining, remainder of members voting aye.

Board Items:

• Moved by Steffen, second by Lloyd to AJ Baugous scholarships for Sarah Nelson, Gracia Widman, Madison Paulsen, and Autumn Weaver. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Nelson to set adult lunch price at $3.85 beginning 20-21 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved Reblitz, second by Koele to approve the transfer of $1,865.43 from the General Fund to the Activity Fund to pay for safety equipment. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to set hearing for Flexibility Account Transfers for June 8, 2020 at 7:30. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Nelson to approve maintaining current fee for Fitness Center at $10/month. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to approve the 2020 list of graduates as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Koele to approve the fees from previous year for 3.99% for credit card and 1.99% for ACH transactions through JMC. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Discussion on 20-21 calendar.

Visitor comments:

• Faith presented quotes received from Western and CHN and reported the contract with Waste Management will be terminated.

• Jeremy Cross – information and plans for MS Gym remodel.

For the Good of the Cause – Howrey asked status of listing the house for sale. Will discuss at June meeting. Also, may need to purchase K12 doc software to accounting software in the near future – will bring to board if so.

Adjourn: Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to adjourn at 9:38. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Gary Frafjord, Board President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS — BOARD BILLS

OPERATING FUND

ACT testing 910.00

credit (44.00)

Vendor Total: 866.00

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 739.50

Akron Westfield Community School SHARED HR POSITION 8,193.61

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICES MAINT. 79.00

Cornhusker International 13 – TRANSMISSION REPAIR 1,032.84

CULLIGAN

SALT 66.15

SALT 28.35

RENTAL 19.50

Vendor Total: 114.00

GOODWILL OF GREAT PLAINS SPEC ED SERVICES 256.45

Healy Welding 06 – DOOR REPAIR 253.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER

FUEL FILTER 12.20

FILTER INSERT/COVER 130.00

Vendor Total: 142.20

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 10,593.75

LAWTON-BRONSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 52,725.63

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 5,788.24

NATURAL GAS 101.85

ELECTRICITY 279.65

NATURAL GAS 218.32

ELECTRICITY 18.66

NATURAL GAS 20.25

ELECTRICITY 36.35

ELECTRICITY 48.12

ELECTRICITY 58.58

ELECTRICITY 22.78

Vendor Total: 6,592.80

MIDWEST WHEEL

AIR FILTERS 231.36

COOLANT/FILTERS 113.23

09-COOLANT 8.79

Vendor Total: 353.38

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 301.90

Mpire Heating & Cooling, LLC REPAIR BROKEN BELT ON AIR COMPRESSOR 170.00

Peterbilt of Sioux City 11 – SCREEN FILTER 87.62

RAMSEY EDUCATION PERSONAL FINANCE SOFTWARE 1,285.00

RIVER VALLEY COMM. SCHOOL OPEN ENROLL 7,062.50

Rolling Oil FUEL 1,856.74

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON SCHOOLS OPEN ENROLLMENT 3,531.25

SIOUXLAND MENTAL HEALTH 11 – SCREEN FILTER 705.65

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA HANDLE CLIP – 06 26.74

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE HS COLLEGE COURSES SP 2020.. 33,902.00

Whiting Community School OPEN ENROLLMENT 3,531.25

Fund Total: 134,402.81

Checking Account Total: 134,402.81

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASE 969.00

Fund Total 969.00

Checking Account Total 969.00

SALES TAX FUND

Sterling Computers Computer Software 22,050.00

Fund Total: 22,050.00

Checking Account Total: 22,050.00

ACTIVITY FUND

Sanford, Dennis JH WR OFFICIAL 100.00

Fund Total 100.00

Checking Account Total 100.00

NUTRITION FUND

DEAN DAIRY HOLDINGS LLC

SFSP EXPENDITURES 226.49

SFSP EXPENDITURES 123.80

SFSP EXPENDITURES 184.95

SFSP EXPENDITURES 247.26

SFSP EXPENDITURES 102.86

SFSP EXPENDITURES 247.26

SFSP EXPENDITURES 123.63

Vendor Total: 1,256.25

EARTHGRAINS CO., INC.

SFSP EXPENDITURES..235.26

SFSP EXPENDITURES..148.65

Vendor Total: 383.91

Keck Foods FOOD 2,456.90

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING

SFSP EXPENDITURES 335.55

GENERAL SUPPLIES-SFSP 222.88

SFSP EXPENDITURES 357.47

SFSP EXPENDITURES 274.32

GENERAL SUPPLIES-SFSP 167.52

GENERAL SUPPLIES-SFSP 352.72

GENERAL SUPPLIES-SFSP 70.29

SFSP EXPENDITURES 163.62

Vendor Total: 1,944.37

US FOODS-SIOUX FALLS

SFSP EXPENDITURES 204.92

GENERAL SUPPLIES-SFSP 118.74

SFSP EXPENDITURES 492.84

SFSP EXPENDITURES 323.44

CREDIT (21.54)

SFSP EXPENDITURES..(63.48)

Vendor Total: 1,054.92

Fund Total: 7,096.35

Checking Account Total: 7,096.35

APRIL 2020 P-CARD PAYMENT

Amount: 21,831.07

Description: INSTRU. SUPPLIES, GEN. SUPPLIES

HS SUPPLIES 11.64

GENERAL SUPPLIES 98.86

CONFERENCE 75.00

GENERAL SUPPLIES 8.99

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 14.75

LAMINATING FILM 396.36

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 46.15

NURSE SUPPLIES 19.48

PENCIL SHARPENERS 116.94

COVID-19 MAILING ENVELOPES 218.26

DH FRAUD CREDIT (133.55)

DB FRAUD CREDIT (786.21)

REFUND CONF (50.00)

COVID-19 ENVELOPES 119.94

GASOLINE 30.19

GASOLINE 28.87

GASOLINE 23.52

GASOLINE 23.15

GASOLINE 21.84

PARKING 30.00

GASOLINE 24.58

REFUND HOTEL RESERVATION (216.25)

GAS 9.79

GROUNDS MAINTENANCE 285.00

GAS 185.06

GASOLINE 14.48

BUS SUPPLIES 32.98

REFUND CONFERENCE (178.00)

MAILING PACKETS TO STUDENTS 1,630.25

FCS INST. SUPPLIES 129.38

WHITE 54 – WIPER BLADES 29.06

09 – REWIRE TAIL LIGHT/ADD ANTIFREEZE 89.00

97 – BRAKES/SPRINGS 416.61

13 – SERVICE/CROSS ARM 153.11

13 — 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

15-2 – FRONT BRAKE/SPRING/SEAL 383.41

WHITE 54 – SERVICE 22.00

WHITE 54 – 5 QTS. OIL 20.00

BIG WHITE – SERVICE 22.00

BIG WHITE – 6 QTS. OIL 30.00

MALIBU 08 – SERVICE/CALIPUR/WIPERS 501.04

MALIBU 08 — 5 QTS. OIL 20.00

BUSES – SWEEP/CLEAN ALL 184.56

SILVER14 – SERVICE 39.50

SILVER14 – 6 QTS. OIL 24.00

19 – BLOWER MOTOR 147.95

03 – STOP SIGN 265.36

06 – HEATER 111.34

11 – SERVICE/REPLACE SIGN 131.15

11 – 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

99 – SERVICE/REPAIR TIRE/FUEL FILTER 270.62

99 – 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

17 – SERVICE/STEPWELL HEATER 189.73

17 — 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

GRAY – WASH & VACUUM 27.50

REFUND IASBO CONF (178.00)

SERVICE FEE 19.27

TAG COMPETITION 175.07

GAS 30.43

GASOLINE 63.89

WIRELESS MOUSE DESKTOP MEMORY 32.93

HP PRINTER INK 151.96

TONER FOR HP LASERJET 100 169.78

MINI PROJECTOR STAND SCHRAMM 19.89

ARCHERY SUPPLIES 105.56

REPLACEMENT SCREEN FOR LENOVO LAPTOP 44.80

OFFICE CHAIR – TOMOSON 84.88

STAPLES FOR BIG COPIERS 58.33

NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION 17.11

REFUND – AMAZON COMPUTER (427.46)

ASBESTOS CLASS 135.00

MAINT SUPPLIES 349.82

CLEANING SUPPLIES 11,730.99

LIGHTING SUPPLIES 721.36

TRUCK – GAS 17.00

PEST CONTROL 57.00

GARBAGE COLLECTION 2,035.41

PHONE/INTERNET 535.06

SNACKS FOR EXT. DAY PROGRAM 57.54

GASOLINE 28.30

AG CLASS SUPPLIES 153.83

GASOLINE 52.73

WASH VAN 5.00

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 22.20

Amount: 1,499.49

Description: ACTIVITY EXPENSE

CARNIVAL CONCESSION SUPPLIES 151.78

STATE WR PHOTOS 115.00

BB AWARDS-B 72.00

DANCE CAMP SHIRTS 189.00

DANCE COED SHIRTS 362.00

PROM PAPER 99.63

MS TRACK SUPPLIES 102.89

MS TRACK SUPPLIES 33.56

SPRING PLAY SCRIPTS 84.00

COLOR GUARD INSTRUCTIONAL 40.28

BB TICKETS – STATE GAME 190.00

MS DANCE SUPPLIES 59.35

Amount: 90.76

Description: FOOD/SUPPLIES

SFSP EXPENDITURES 7.96

SFSP EXPENDITURES 17.88

GENERAL SUPPLIES – SFSP 61.95

FOOD 2.97

Report 1099 Total: 0.00

Report Total: 23,421.32

PREPAID — APPROVED MAY 2020

OPERATING FUND

VERIZON WIRELESS CELL PHONES 494.69

Fund Total 494.69

Checking Account Total 494.69

ACTIVITY FUND

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA MS CARNIVAL SALES TAX FROM RAFFLE 187.00

Fund Total 187.00

Checking Account Total 187.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 28, 2020