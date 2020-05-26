Woodbury Central School Board Minutes/Bills/Checks — May 11, 2020

Woodbury Central Community School
Regular Board Meeting
May 11, 2020

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on May 11, 2020 with President Frafjord calling the meeting to order at 7:34 p.m.  The meeting is being held via the internet on Zoom hosted out of board member Donny Reblitz address of 325 Terrtam St., Moville.  This internet meeting is due to the national pandemic and disaster declaration due to the COVID19 virus.  Attendees may log in via internet or call in to hear and participate.

Visitors:  10 attendees other than board members

Members Present:  Frafjord, Nelson, Koele, Thomsen, Reblitz, Lloyd, Steffen.  Absent:  none.

Agenda:  Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to approve the agenda as amended.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes:  Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to waive the reading of the minutes for April 13 and April 28, 2020 and approve them as written.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills:  Moved by Steffen, second by Reblitz to approve the payment of bills from the General Fund for $134,402.81, the PPEL Fund for $969.00, the Sales Tax Fund for $22,050.00, the Activity Fund for $100.00, the Lunch Fund for $7,096.35 and prepaid checks from the General Fund for $22,325.76, the Activity Fund for $1,686.49, the PPEL for $90.76 and the Lunch for $90.76.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Policies & Procedures
• Moved by Thomsen, second by Koele to approve the open enrollment request to attend WC by
* Nathan & Brittni VanderMolen (MVAO) for Allison(K) for 2020-21
Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings & Grounds
• Review and Discussion of Building & Grounds Committee Recommendations – will meet again to add chiller replacement in the near future as there have been issues.
• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to table Remodel of Middle School Locker Rooms pending revision of plans.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the bid by Earth Services to remove the asbestos flooring in the Shop building for $4,908.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to accept the quote from Grell Roofing for replacement of partial roof for $72,000.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to approve hiring CMB Architects to work on summer projects including potential roof work for additional A/C repairs.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Steffen, second by Koele to approve the purchase of a camera system for 6 regular route buses.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:
• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to amend Tyler Bremer’s Contract to 5.8 hours per day for 259 days.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Thomsen, second by Nelson to amend Jeff Crick’s transportation contract to add $4,000 and change to 260 days.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to approve contract for Stacy Russell for 6 hrs/day, 180 days as kitchen staff.  Motion carried, Lloyd abstaining, remainder of members voting aye.
• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to table vacation issue until regular June 2020 meeting.
• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to approve the lane change request of Laura Krajicek to BA+20.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Steffen, second by Koele to accept the resignation from Carolyn Locke for her kitchen position.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Thomsen, second by Reblitz to approve 20-21 contracts for Brittni Forrer – Asst. CC, Tod Knudsen – Asst. Track, Katie Vondrak – Teacher Leader, Lanette Petersen – Teacher Leader, Stacy Russell – MS Cheer, and  Noah Mc Williams (19-20 school year) – Freshman Baseball (provided season happens).  Motion carried, Lloyd abstaining, remainder of members voting aye.

Board Items:
• Moved by Steffen, second by Lloyd to AJ Baugous scholarships for Sarah Nelson, Gracia Widman, Madison Paulsen, and Autumn Weaver.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Steffen, second by Nelson to set adult lunch price at $3.85 beginning 20-21 school year.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved Reblitz, second by Koele to approve the transfer of $1,865.43 from the General Fund to the Activity Fund to pay for safety equipment.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to set hearing for Flexibility Account Transfers for June 8, 2020 at 7:30.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Reblitz, second by Nelson to approve maintaining current fee for Fitness Center at $10/month.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to approve the 2020 list of graduates as presented.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Steffen, second by Koele to approve the fees from previous year for 3.99% for credit card and 1.99% for ACH transactions through JMC.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Discussion on 20-21 calendar.

Visitor comments:
• Faith presented quotes received from Western and CHN and reported the contract with Waste Management will be terminated.
• Jeremy Cross – information and plans for MS Gym remodel.

For the Good of the Cause – Howrey asked status of listing the house for sale.  Will discuss at June meeting.  Also, may need to purchase K12 doc software to accounting software in the near future – will bring to board if so.

Adjourn:  Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to adjourn at 9:38.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary
Gary Frafjord, Board President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS — BOARD BILLS
OPERATING FUND
ACT  testing    910.00
credit    (44.00)
    Vendor Total:    866.00
AHLERS & COONEY, P.C.  LEGAL SERVICES    739.50
Akron Westfield Community School  SHARED HR POSITION    8,193.61
BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICES  MAINT.    79.00
Cornhusker International  13 – TRANSMISSION REPAIR    1,032.84
CULLIGAN
SALT    66.15
SALT    28.35
RENTAL    19.50
    Vendor Total:    114.00
GOODWILL OF GREAT PLAINS  SPEC ED SERVICES    256.45
Healy Welding  06 – DOOR REPAIR    253.00
ISTATE TRUCK CENTER
FUEL FILTER    12.20
FILTER INSERT/COVER    130.00
    Vendor Total:    142.20
KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL  OPEN ENROLLMENT    10,593.75
LAWTON-BRONSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL  OPEN ENROLLMENT    52,725.63
MID AMERICAN ENERGY
ELECTRICITY    5,788.24
NATURAL GAS    101.85
ELECTRICITY    279.65
NATURAL GAS    218.32
ELECTRICITY    18.66
NATURAL GAS    20.25
ELECTRICITY    36.35
ELECTRICITY    48.12
ELECTRICITY    58.58
ELECTRICITY    22.78
    Vendor Total:    6,592.80
MIDWEST WHEEL
AIR FILTERS    231.36
COOLANT/FILTERS    113.23
09-COOLANT    8.79
    Vendor Total:    353.38
MOVILLE, CITY OF  WATER/SEWER    301.90
Mpire Heating & Cooling, LLC  REPAIR BROKEN BELT ON AIR COMPRESSOR    170.00
Peterbilt of Sioux City  11 – SCREEN FILTER    87.62
RAMSEY EDUCATION  PERSONAL FINANCE SOFTWARE    1,285.00
RIVER VALLEY COMM. SCHOOL  OPEN ENROLL    7,062.50
Rolling Oil  FUEL    1,856.74
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON SCHOOLS  OPEN ENROLLMENT    3,531.25
SIOUXLAND MENTAL HEALTH  11 – SCREEN FILTER    705.65
THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA  HANDLE CLIP – 06    26.74
WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE  HS COLLEGE COURSES SP 2020..    33,902.00
Whiting Community School  OPEN ENROLLMENT    3,531.25
Fund Total:    134,402.81    
Checking Account Total:    134,402.81

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT
MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC  COPIER LEASE    969.00
Fund Total    969.00    
Checking Account Total    969.00

SALES TAX FUND
Sterling Computers  Computer Software    22,050.00
Fund Total:    22,050.00    
Checking Account Total:    22,050.00

ACTIVITY FUND
Sanford, Dennis  JH WR OFFICIAL    100.00
Fund Total    100.00
Checking Account Total    100.00

NUTRITION FUND
DEAN DAIRY HOLDINGS LLC
SFSP EXPENDITURES    226.49
SFSP EXPENDITURES    123.80
SFSP EXPENDITURES    184.95
SFSP EXPENDITURES    247.26
SFSP EXPENDITURES    102.86
SFSP EXPENDITURES    247.26
SFSP EXPENDITURES    123.63
 Vendor Total:    1,256.25
EARTHGRAINS CO., INC.
SFSP EXPENDITURES..235.26
SFSP EXPENDITURES..148.65
    Vendor Total:    383.91
Keck Foods  FOOD    2,456.90
MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING
SFSP EXPENDITURES    335.55
GENERAL SUPPLIES-SFSP    222.88
SFSP EXPENDITURES    357.47
SFSP EXPENDITURES    274.32
GENERAL SUPPLIES-SFSP    167.52
GENERAL SUPPLIES-SFSP    352.72
GENERAL SUPPLIES-SFSP    70.29
SFSP EXPENDITURES    163.62
    Vendor Total:    1,944.37    
US FOODS-SIOUX FALLS
SFSP EXPENDITURES    204.92
GENERAL SUPPLIES-SFSP    118.74
SFSP EXPENDITURES    492.84
SFSP EXPENDITURES    323.44
CREDIT    (21.54)
SFSP EXPENDITURES..(63.48)
    Vendor Total:    1,054.92
Fund Total:    7,096.35
Checking Account Total:    7,096.35 

APRIL 2020 P-CARD PAYMENT
Amount:    21,831.07    
Description: INSTRU. SUPPLIES, GEN. SUPPLIES
HS SUPPLIES    11.64
GENERAL SUPPLIES    98.86
CONFERENCE    75.00
GENERAL SUPPLIES    8.99
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    14.75
LAMINATING FILM    396.36
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    46.15
NURSE SUPPLIES    19.48
PENCIL SHARPENERS    116.94
COVID-19 MAILING ENVELOPES    218.26
DH FRAUD CREDIT    (133.55)
DB FRAUD CREDIT    (786.21)
REFUND CONF    (50.00)
COVID-19 ENVELOPES    119.94
GASOLINE    30.19
GASOLINE    28.87
GASOLINE    23.52
GASOLINE    23.15
GASOLINE    21.84
PARKING    30.00
GASOLINE    24.58
REFUND HOTEL RESERVATION    (216.25)
GAS    9.79
GROUNDS MAINTENANCE    285.00
GAS    185.06
GASOLINE    14.48
BUS SUPPLIES    32.98
REFUND CONFERENCE    (178.00)
MAILING PACKETS TO STUDENTS    1,630.25
FCS INST. SUPPLIES    129.38
WHITE 54 – WIPER BLADES    29.06
09 – REWIRE TAIL LIGHT/ADD ANTIFREEZE    89.00
97 – BRAKES/SPRINGS    416.61
13 – SERVICE/CROSS ARM    153.11
13 — 18 QTS. OIL    63.00
15-2 – FRONT BRAKE/SPRING/SEAL    383.41
WHITE 54 – SERVICE    22.00
WHITE 54 – 5 QTS. OIL    20.00
BIG WHITE – SERVICE    22.00
BIG WHITE – 6 QTS. OIL    30.00
MALIBU 08 – SERVICE/CALIPUR/WIPERS    501.04
MALIBU 08 — 5 QTS. OIL    20.00
BUSES – SWEEP/CLEAN ALL    184.56
SILVER14 – SERVICE    39.50
SILVER14 – 6 QTS. OIL    24.00
19 – BLOWER MOTOR    147.95
03 – STOP SIGN    265.36
06 – HEATER    111.34
11 – SERVICE/REPLACE SIGN    131.15
11 – 18 QTS. OIL    63.00
99 – SERVICE/REPAIR TIRE/FUEL FILTER    270.62
99 – 18 QTS. OIL    63.00
17 – SERVICE/STEPWELL HEATER    189.73
17 — 18 QTS. OIL    63.00
GRAY – WASH & VACUUM    27.50
REFUND IASBO CONF    (178.00)
SERVICE FEE    19.27
TAG COMPETITION    175.07
GAS    30.43
GASOLINE    63.89
WIRELESS MOUSE DESKTOP MEMORY    32.93
HP PRINTER INK    151.96
TONER FOR HP LASERJET 100    169.78
MINI PROJECTOR STAND SCHRAMM    19.89
ARCHERY SUPPLIES    105.56
REPLACEMENT SCREEN FOR LENOVO LAPTOP    44.80
OFFICE CHAIR – TOMOSON    84.88
STAPLES FOR BIG COPIERS    58.33
NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION    17.11
REFUND – AMAZON COMPUTER    (427.46)
ASBESTOS CLASS    135.00
MAINT SUPPLIES    349.82
CLEANING SUPPLIES    11,730.99
LIGHTING SUPPLIES    721.36
TRUCK – GAS    17.00
PEST CONTROL    57.00
GARBAGE COLLECTION    2,035.41
PHONE/INTERNET    535.06
SNACKS FOR EXT. DAY PROGRAM    57.54
GASOLINE    28.30
AG CLASS SUPPLIES    153.83
GASOLINE    52.73
WASH VAN    5.00
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    22.20

Amount:    1,499.49    
Description: ACTIVITY EXPENSE
CARNIVAL CONCESSION SUPPLIES    151.78
STATE WR PHOTOS    115.00
BB AWARDS-B    72.00
DANCE CAMP SHIRTS    189.00
DANCE COED SHIRTS    362.00
PROM PAPER    99.63
MS TRACK SUPPLIES    102.89
MS TRACK SUPPLIES    33.56
SPRING PLAY SCRIPTS    84.00
COLOR GUARD INSTRUCTIONAL    40.28
BB TICKETS – STATE GAME    190.00
MS DANCE SUPPLIES    59.35

Amount:    90.76    
Description: FOOD/SUPPLIES
SFSP EXPENDITURES    7.96
SFSP EXPENDITURES    17.88
GENERAL SUPPLIES – SFSP    61.95
FOOD    2.97
Report 1099 Total:    0.00
Report Total:    23,421.32

PREPAID — APPROVED MAY 2020
OPERATING FUND
VERIZON WIRELESS  CELL PHONES    494.69
Fund Total    494.69    
Checking Account Total    494.69

ACTIVITY FUND
TREASURER STATE OF IOWA  MS CARNIVAL SALES TAX FROM RAFFLE    187.00
Fund Total    187.00    
Checking Account Total    187.00

Published in The Record
Thursday, May 28, 2020

