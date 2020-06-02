Bobbie Toliver

Bobbie D. Toliver, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at MercyOne Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa.

A private family visitation was held at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Bobbie Dean Toliver was born March 1, 1935 the son of Howard and Maxine (Dyer) Toliver in Crawford, Nebraska. He grew up in the Crawford area graduating from Crawford High School in 1953.

Following graduation from high school he enlisted in the U. S. Navy serving from 1954 until 1958, he was stationed at San Diego, California.

Following his honorable discharge from the Navy he attended National School of Business in Rapid City, South Dakota graduating in 1959.

Bobbie and Barbara Holcomb were united in marriage on March 1, 1956 in Custer, South Dakota. Upon this union Bobbie took on his favorite roles of his life-that of father and grandfather.

In addition to other jobs Bobbie owned and operated Toliver Sales and Service in Kingsley, Iowa until his death. He was a member of American Legion Nash Post 140 of Kingsley, and First Lutheran Church in Kingsley.

During his lifetime Bobbie had many hobbies and interests over the years. In his youth he was an accomplished athlete excelling in football, track and baseball.

Later in life golf was his passion, and he won many tournaments over the years. It was a passion he shared with Barbara and all his children.

Camping with his family and friends was another passion the took the family on many adventures. Bobbie and Barbara enjoyed traveling with friends and family across the country using their time share. Bobbie was very active in the Alcoholics Anonymous organization, speaking, mentoring and advocating for those seeking sobriety.

Survivors include his wife Barbara of Kingsley, Iowa; two daughters, Debra (Darrell) Leigh of Sioux City, Iowa; Cheryl (Kevin) Ransom of Denison, Iowa; Douglas Toliver of Sac City, Iowa; Scott (Ann) Toliver of Kingsley, Iowa; and Gregory (Debbie) Toliver of Spirit Lake, Iowa. He also had 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Leland and Waneta Holcomb; and a daughter-in-law, Kim Toliver.