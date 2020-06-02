Duane “Bud” Johnson, 86, of Merrill, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital due to complications of the COVID-19 virus.

Private family visitation will be held at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Bud was born on Nov. 27, 1933, in Quimby, Iowa, to Edwin and Hazel (Miller) Johnson.

He attended Grand Meadow School, graduating in 1951. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Bud was proud of having served our country during that time. Throughout Bud’s working career, he enjoyed his corn shelling and custom combining business as well as driving a truck.

Bud loved his fishing trip every summer and returning home to host his fish fry for family and friends.

He is survived by his long-time companion, Sharon; his children, Rod and Ruth Johnson, Ronnie and Melanie Johnson, Roberta “Bert” and Terry Slota, Ronda and Garry Bottjen, Randall and Emmy Johnson, Raynard “Scott” Johnson, Rachelle “Shelle” and Jeff VanRoekel, and Regina “Gina” and Dean Loutsch; his grandchildren, Kari Johnson and Kyle (Macy) Johnson, Michael (Sara) Mathews, Jesse (Andrea) Johnson, Erin (Jordan) Batazza, Allison (Ryan) Bohlke, Andrea Slota, Dustin Slota, Andrew Johnson, Tasha Johnson, Ben Anderson, Nathan (Sarah) Bottjen, Nicole (Christian) Christiansen, Ryan Bottjen, Michael (Ferl) Johnson, Mathew (Cassy) Johnson, Michelle Johnson, Lee (Jessica) Brownmiller, Natasha (Shane) Hauge, Makenzi (Sam) Bibb, and Miranda Loutsch; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Robert John; his granddaughter, Amber Marie; his brother, Dean; and his sisters, Kris, Ruth and Elaine.