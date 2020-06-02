Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — June 8, 2020

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, June 8, 2020

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

B. Approval of 2020-2021 Fall Coaches

V. Discussion Items

A. Pandemic Response Planning for 2020-2021 School Year

VI. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Annual Secretary Treasurer Reports

B. Opening of New Fiscal Year

VII. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, July 13, 2020 – 7:00 PM – in Mapleton

VIII. Adjourn

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 4, 2020