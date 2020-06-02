Moville City Council Minutes — May 20, 2020

Moville City Council

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Due to the Governor’s recommendation of social distancing to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, this meeting was held electronically via Zoom audio/video conference call. Chapter 21.8 of the Iowa Code permits an electronic meeting where all members participate remotely when an in-person meeting is impossible or impractical, which is true during this crisis. On March 19, 2020, Governor Reynolds issued a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency which included a suspension of Iowa laws that would prevent the use of electronic meetings or the limitation on the number of people present at an in-person meeting site. Therefore, only Mayor Fisher was present in Council chambers at Moville City Hall at 21 W. Main, Moville, IA. The agenda and the City’s social media site had a message posted more than 24 hours in advance to give instructions on how others could participate in the meeting.

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, Tom Conolly, Mike Ofert, Joel Robinson, and John Parks are present. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motions to approve the minutes from last meeting, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve the Treasurer’s report for April, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. No building permits to review.

Guests include Mike Weaver, Chad Thompson, Heidi Utesch, Blake Stubbs, John Smith, Scott Gernhart, Dawn Thomas, Scott Smith, Clint Thomsen, ML and one other unidentified caller. No speakers during Open Forum.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. No Police Department update was given. Council reviewed the FY Annual Exam Reports from Hunzelman, Putzier, CPA, LLC. Council reviewed the proposed 3-year RFP for Fiscal years-ending 2020 through 2022. Malm motioned to approve the RFP’s, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Clerk Peterson updated the council that both the Planning and Zoning and Board of Adjustment had given approval on the Conditional Use Permit submitted by Tim Ernst for the building at 235 Main Street. Ernst plans to operate a gun repair / gun and ammunition sales store from the location. Council discussed the Haskell Pool 2020 season and discussed pros and cons of opening when the Governor allows versus not opening. Sioux City Pools and Sergeant Bluff Pools have announced they are not opening for the 2020 season. The most recent Governor’s Order regarding COVID-19 states pools in Iowa are currently not allowed to operate with the exception of for lap swimming and lessons. Malm motions to not open the Haskell Pool for the 2020 season. Conolly and Robinson discuss waiting until the next Governor’s Proclamation for guidance. Parks seconds the motion to not open the pool for 2020. Robinson requests a roll-call vote. Ayes: Malm, Parks, Ofert, Conolly. Nays: Robinson. Motion carries. Subsequently, council did not take action to hire lifeguards for the 2020 season.

At or around 7:09 pm, Ofert motions to open the Public Hearing regarding the proposition to authorize a not-to-exceed $1.4 million loan agreement and the issuance of notes to evidence the obligations of the City thereunder. Malm seconds. Ayes, motion carries. No comments were received before the meeting, and none presented now so at or around 7:10 pm, Malm motions and Robinson seconds to close the Public Hearing. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers Resolution 2020-24 authorizing a not-to-exceed $1.4 million loan agreement and the issuance of notes to evidence the obligations of the City thereunder (regarding bond for 2020 Main Street repair project and Phase II of the Ridge development). Ofert motions to accept this Resolution, seconded by Conolly. Ayes motion carries. Council considers Resolution 2020-25 ordering construction of the Ridge Phase II – public improvement project, fixing a date for the hearing thereon and for the taking of bids. Malm motions to fix the date of June 17th for the Public Hearing, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council considered setting a date for Public Hearing for FY 20 Budget Amendment 1. Malm motions to set the Public Hearing for June 17th, 2020, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed Ordinance 2020-4 amending Chapter 69.09 to include campers. Council wishes to amend the timeline before approval so Thompson will edit. No action taken at this time. Council discussed drafting a permit to allow construction dumpsters and construction trailers on public streets for a limited time. Council discussed but did not take action. Thompson will draft and bring back for review. Council discussed non-compliance with Main Street overnight parking ordinance. Council discussed curbside pickup and expressed interest in picking up curbside at a later date this year with implemented restrictions/guidelines. Weaver will work on scheduling this and report when would be best for the Public Works Department to do this.

Mayor and Council comments and concerns were discussed. Ofert would like to add lighting near the new Fair Street sidewalk. With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn around 7:45 pm and Parks seconded. All ayes, motion carries — meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 34,901.56

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 15,273.15

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 5,258.64

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL 3,566.43

WATER TOTAL 16,870.28

SEWER TOTAL 19,576.73

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,234.60

TOTAL OF ALL REVENUE 96,681.39

Vendor Checks/Payroll Checks: 4/17/2020- 5/20/2020

ACCO POOL MAINTENANCE 1,601.20

ACE ENGINE AND PARTS PARKS MOWER MAINTENANCE 91.80

AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP PARK SUPPLIES 134.58

ALERT-ALL CORP. FIRE PREVENTION SUPPLIES 519.00

AMAZON OFFICE SUPPLIES 304.44

AMERICAN UNDERGROUND SUPPLY WATER REPAIR SUPPLIES 731.49

BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODUCTS SUPPLIES 675.66

BEEMER FISHERIES FISH FOR LAGOON 510.00

BIERSCHBACH EQUIP & SUPPLY SUPPLIES 142.90

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 481.35

CASEY JACKSON CONSTRUCTION MATERIAL HAULING 5,747.06

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE VEHICLE FUEL 103.06

CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES INC. SOIL TESTING FAIR ST. SIDEWALK 2,762.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 276.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 5,639.80

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 684.42

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 210.00

CLARK’S HARDWARE SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 42.45

CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP. STREET SUPPLIES 740.70

DAUM TREE SERVICE STUMP GRINDING FAIR ST. SIDEWALK 580.00

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 28.00

DOG WASTE DEPOT PPE MASKS 432.88

EARL MAY NURSERY & GARDEN CENTER PARKS – FLOWERS 124.38

FIRE NUGGETS, INC. FIRE TRAINING 550.00

AT&T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 315.02

GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO, INC. CONCRETE PROJECT 682.00

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 2,752.80

GRAFFIX INC CLOTHING..322.50

GRAHAM TIRE SIOUX CITY TIRE REPAIR 44.00

GRAINGER POLICE SUPPLIES 193.80

GWORKS 1099 AND W-2 DOCUMENTS 151.09

HEALY WELDING MISC. REPAIRS 169.00

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 900.00

IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY EDUCATION AND TRAINING 150.00

IPERS IPERS 3,306.62

IRS FED/FICA TAX 8,114.76

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 5.00

JACK’S UNIFORMS POLICE EQUIPMENT 896.55

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL JOURNAL SUBSCRIPTION 9.99

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES W/W TESTING 558.00

MENARDS SUPPLIES 230.40

MARTENS FAMILY CONSTRUCTION BRUSH FIRE TRUCK REPAIR 894.45

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 5,515.98

MIDWEST TREE CUT DOWN TREES 2,050.00

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS SUPPLIES 1,440.89

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS STREETS VEH. MAINT. 54.34

OVERHEAD DOOR SHOP DOORS 241.00

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 240.10

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,132.10

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 894.55

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 45.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK RE; FIRE DEPT 2078201..12,879.24

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 139.45

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE TAX 836.00

TREASURER OF IOWA – SALES TAX SALES TAX PAYMENT 1,167.00

STUBBS CONSTRUCTION REPAIRS 1,578.62

THOMPSON PHIPPS THOMPSON LEGAL SERVICES 4,260.00

TITAN MACHINERY WW EQUIP MAINT 890.25

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 36.00

TR HARRIS CONSTRUCTION FAIR STREET SIDEWALK 83,700.23

TRANS IOWA EQUIPMENT SWEEPER MAINTENANCE 1,387.07

UNITED BANK OF IOWA RUT BOND PAYMENT 86,236.75

UNITY POINT CLINIC TESTING 99.00

USA BLUE BOOK WATER SUPPLIES 34.07

VIKING CONSTRUCTION/INSPECTION INSPECTION SERVICES 2,436.11

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 604.38

WEX BANK FUEL 870.58

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 1,468.85

WIGMAN COMPANY SUPPLIES 226.41

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE FIRE SCHOOL 1,015.00

==============

Accounts Payable Total 254,528.12

Invoices: Paid 172,399.58

Invoices: Scheduled 82,128.54

Payroll Checks 26,809.66

==============

Report Total 281,337.78

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY

FUND/NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 58,994.30

110 ROAD USE TAX 97,913.94

200 DEBT SERVICE 99,115.99

600 WATER 13,502.53

610 SEWER 11,811.02

———————————————-

TOTAL FUNDS 281,337.78

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 4, 2020