Moville City Council Minutes — May 20, 2020

| | 0

Moville City Council
Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Due to the Governor’s recommendation of social distancing to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, this meeting was held electronically via Zoom audio/video conference call. Chapter 21.8 of the Iowa Code permits an electronic meeting where all members participate remotely when an in-person meeting is impossible or impractical, which is true during this crisis. On March 19, 2020, Governor Reynolds issued a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency which included a suspension of Iowa laws that would prevent the use of electronic meetings or the limitation on the number of people present at an in-person meeting site. Therefore, only Mayor Fisher was present in Council chambers at Moville City Hall at 21 W. Main, Moville, IA. The agenda and the City’s social media site had a message posted more than 24 hours in advance to give instructions on how others could participate in the meeting.

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, Tom Conolly, Mike Ofert, Joel Robinson, and John Parks are present. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motions to approve the minutes from last meeting, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve the Treasurer’s report for April, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. No building permits to review.

Guests include Mike Weaver, Chad Thompson, Heidi Utesch, Blake Stubbs, John Smith, Scott Gernhart, Dawn Thomas, Scott Smith, Clint Thomsen, ML and one other unidentified caller. No speakers during Open Forum.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. No Police Department update was given. Council reviewed the FY Annual Exam Reports from Hunzelman, Putzier, CPA, LLC. Council reviewed the proposed 3-year RFP for Fiscal years-ending 2020 through 2022. Malm motioned to approve the RFP’s, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Clerk Peterson updated the council that both the Planning and Zoning and Board of Adjustment had given approval on the Conditional Use Permit submitted by Tim Ernst for the building at 235 Main Street. Ernst plans to operate a gun repair / gun and ammunition sales store from the location. Council discussed the Haskell Pool 2020 season and discussed pros and cons of opening when the Governor allows versus not opening. Sioux City Pools and Sergeant Bluff Pools have announced they are not opening for the 2020 season. The most recent Governor’s Order regarding COVID-19 states pools in Iowa are currently not allowed to operate with the exception of for lap swimming and lessons. Malm motions to not open the Haskell Pool for the 2020 season. Conolly and Robinson discuss waiting until the next Governor’s Proclamation for guidance. Parks seconds the motion to not open the pool for 2020. Robinson requests a roll-call vote. Ayes: Malm, Parks, Ofert, Conolly. Nays: Robinson. Motion carries. Subsequently, council did not take action to hire lifeguards for the 2020 season.

At or around 7:09 pm, Ofert motions to open the Public Hearing regarding the proposition to authorize a not-to-exceed $1.4 million loan agreement and the issuance of notes to evidence the obligations of the City thereunder. Malm seconds. Ayes, motion carries. No comments were received before the meeting, and none presented now so at or around 7:10 pm, Malm motions and Robinson seconds to close the Public Hearing. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers Resolution 2020-24 authorizing a not-to-exceed $1.4 million loan agreement and the issuance of notes to evidence the obligations of the City thereunder (regarding bond for 2020 Main Street repair project and Phase II of the Ridge development). Ofert motions to accept this Resolution, seconded by Conolly. Ayes motion carries. Council considers Resolution 2020-25 ordering construction of the Ridge Phase II – public improvement project, fixing a date for the hearing thereon and for the taking of bids. Malm motions to fix the date of June 17th for the Public Hearing, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council considered setting a date for Public Hearing for FY 20 Budget Amendment 1. Malm motions to set the Public Hearing for June 17th, 2020, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed Ordinance 2020-4 amending Chapter 69.09 to include campers. Council wishes to amend the timeline before approval so Thompson will edit. No action taken at this time. Council discussed drafting a permit to allow construction dumpsters and construction trailers on public streets for a limited time. Council discussed but did not take action. Thompson will draft and bring back for review. Council discussed non-compliance with Main Street overnight parking ordinance. Council discussed curbside pickup and expressed interest in picking up curbside at a later date this year with implemented restrictions/guidelines. Weaver will work on scheduling this and report when would be best for the Public Works Department to do this.

Mayor and Council comments and concerns were discussed. Ofert would like to add lighting near the new Fair Street sidewalk. With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn around 7:45 pm and Parks seconded. All ayes, motion carries — meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES
NAME    MTD BALANCE
GENERAL TOTAL    34,901.56
ROAD USE TAX TOTAL    15,273.15
TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL    5,258.64
DEBT SERVICE TOTAL    3,566.43
WATER TOTAL    16,870.28
SEWER TOTAL    19,576.73
STORM WATER TOTAL    1,234.60
TOTAL OF ALL REVENUE    96,681.39

Vendor Checks/Payroll Checks: 4/17/2020- 5/20/2020
ACCO  POOL MAINTENANCE    1,601.20
ACE ENGINE AND PARTS  PARKS MOWER MAINTENANCE    91.80
AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP  PARK SUPPLIES    134.58
ALERT-ALL CORP.  FIRE PREVENTION SUPPLIES    519.00
AMAZON  OFFICE SUPPLIES    304.44
AMERICAN UNDERGROUND SUPPLY  WATER REPAIR SUPPLIES    731.49
BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODUCTS  SUPPLIES    675.66
BEEMER FISHERIES  FISH FOR LAGOON    510.00
BIERSCHBACH EQUIP & SUPPLY  SUPPLIES    142.90
BOMGAARS  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    481.35
CASEY JACKSON CONSTRUCTION  MATERIAL HAULING    5,747.06
CASEY’S GENERAL STORE  VEHICLE FUEL    103.06
CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES INC.  SOIL TESTING FAIR ST. SIDEWALK    2,762.00
COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER  CHILD SUPPORT    276.00
CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC.  MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING    5,639.80
CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA  CAFETERIA    684.42
CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER  WATER BILL    210.00
CLARK’S HARDWARE  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    42.45
CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP.  STREET SUPPLIES    740.70
DAUM TREE SERVICE  STUMP GRINDING FAIR ST. SIDEWALK    580.00
SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH  WATER TESTING    28.00
DOG WASTE DEPOT  PPE MASKS    432.88
EARL MAY NURSERY & GARDEN CENTER  PARKS – FLOWERS    124.38
FIRE NUGGETS, INC.  FIRE TRAINING    550.00
AT&T MOBILITY  ACCOUNT 287291043045    315.02
GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO, INC.  CONCRETE PROJECT    682.00
GILL HAULING INC.  GARBAGE TONAGE    2,752.80
GRAFFIX INC CLOTHING..322.50
GRAHAM TIRE SIOUX CITY  TIRE REPAIR    44.00
GRAINGER  POLICE SUPPLIES    193.80
GWORKS  1099 AND W-2 DOCUMENTS    151.09
HEALY WELDING  MISC. REPAIRS    169.00
HSA – MIKE WEAVER  HSA    900.00
IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY  EDUCATION AND TRAINING    150.00
IPERS  IPERS    3,306.62
IRS  FED/FICA TAX    8,114.76
MOVILLE J & J MOTOR  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    5.00
JACK’S UNIFORMS  POLICE EQUIPMENT    896.55
SIOUX CITY JOURNAL  JOURNAL SUBSCRIPTION    9.99
MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES  W/W TESTING    558.00
MENARDS  SUPPLIES    230.40
MARTENS FAMILY CONSTRUCTION  BRUSH FIRE TRUCK REPAIR    894.45
MID-AMERICAN ENERGY  ELECTRIC    5,515.98
MIDWEST TREE  CUT DOWN TREES    2,050.00
NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS  SUPPLIES    1,440.89
O’REILLY AUTO PARTS  STREETS VEH. MAINT.    54.34
OVERHEAD DOOR  SHOP DOORS    241.00
POSTMASTER  POSTAGE    240.10
WOODBURY COUNTY REC  ELECTRIC    1,132.10
MOVILLE RECORD  PUBLICATION    894.55
SAM’S CLUB  SUPPLIES    45.00
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK  RE; FIRE DEPT 2078201..12,879.24
STAPLES  OFFICE SUPPLIES    139.45
TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA  STATE TAX    836.00
TREASURER OF IOWA – SALES TAX  SALES TAX PAYMENT    1,167.00
STUBBS CONSTRUCTION  REPAIRS    1,578.62
THOMPSON PHIPPS THOMPSON  LEGAL SERVICES    4,260.00
TITAN MACHINERY  WW EQUIP MAINT    890.25
TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS  TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE    36.00
TR HARRIS CONSTRUCTION  FAIR STREET SIDEWALK    83,700.23
TRANS IOWA EQUIPMENT  SWEEPER MAINTENANCE    1,387.07
UNITED BANK OF IOWA  RUT BOND PAYMENT    86,236.75
UNITY POINT CLINIC  TESTING    99.00
USA BLUE BOOK  WATER SUPPLIES    34.07
VIKING CONSTRUCTION/INSPECTION  INSPECTION SERVICES    2,436.11
WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC  WEBSITE    240.00
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD  WELLMARK BCBS    604.38
WEX BANK  FUEL    870.58
WIATEL  PHONE & INTERNET    1,468.85
WIGMAN COMPANY SUPPLIES    226.41
WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE  FIRE SCHOOL    1,015.00
==============
Accounts Payable Total    254,528.12
Invoices: Paid    172,399.58
Invoices: Scheduled    82,128.54
Payroll Checks    26,809.66
==============
Report Total    281,337.78
==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY
FUND/NAME    AMOUNT
001 GENERAL    58,994.30
110 ROAD USE TAX    97,913.94
200 DEBT SERVICE    99,115.99
600 WATER    13,502.53
610 SEWER    11,811.02
———————————————-
TOTAL FUNDS    281,337.78

Published in The Record
Thursday, June 4, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment