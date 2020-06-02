Public Notice

Nutrient Management Plan

for Open Feedlot Operation

Dan Burkhart has submitted a Nutrient Management Plan (NMP) to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on behalf of Burkhart Feedlot, an open feedlot operation with a capacity of 1300 animal units. This operation is located in Grant Township, Woodbury County, and plans to apply manure in Little Sioux, Grant and Willow Townships, Woodbury County. The NMP is on file at the FO#3 Field Office, 1900 N Grand Ave., Spencer, IA 51301 and is available for public inspection, Monday – Friday, from 8 am. – 4 pm.

In determining whether to approve the NMP, the DNR will consider written comments regarding whether the NMP complies with iowa law. The DNR will conduct a public hearing regarding this NMP if a request for hearing is received within 10 days of the publication date of this notice. Persons requesting a public hearing will be notified of the time and place for the hearing at the address, telephone number or e-mail address provided in the request for a hearing.

Information regarding electronic submission of comments and requests for public hearing may be obtained at the following internet address: http://www.iowadnr.gov/Environmental-Protection/Land-Quality/Animal-Feeding-Operations/index.html under “AFO e-News.”

Written comments or requests for a public hearing must be submitted to: Kelli Book, Attorney, 502 E 9th St, Des Moines IA 50319. Both comments and hearing requests must be received by the Department within 10 days of the publication date of this notice.

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 4, 2020