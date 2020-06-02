River Valley School Board Minutes — May 18, 2020

River Valley Community School

Meeting Minutes

Regular Board Meeting

5/18/2020 — 5:30 PM

Board Room

Jr./Sr. High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees

Voting Members

Mr. Scott Knaack, President

Mrs. Kristi Krager, Vice President

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member

1. Call to Order

Meeting was called to order at 5:36 p.m. via zoom online meeting.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

5. Consent Items

It is recommended that the consent agenda be approved as presented.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of April 20, 2020

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Fund Financials

3. Lunch Fund Financials

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal and Curriculum Director’s Report

2. JH/HS Principal and AD Report

7. Old Business

8. Information Only

A. IASB Follow-Up Report

B. Cybersecurity Insurance Settlement Agreement

9. New Business

A. Resignations

Approve the resignations as presented.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

B. Contracts

Approve the contracts as presented

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Voting Unanimously Approved

C. Classified Master Contract

Approve the two year contract as presented with the River Valley Support Staff Association.

Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

D. Epoxy Flooring for Schools

I recommend you approve purchase of the epoxy flooring from Central U.S. Coatings Inc. as presented.

FCS Room — $6,020

HS Hallways — $41,650

Elem. Commons — $17,500

Total — $65,170

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

E. School Furniture

Approve the purchase of the furniture from Preferred Furniture and Equipment as presented.

Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

F. Carpet Flooring for Schools

Approve the purchase of carpeting the schools as presented at cost of $18,270

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

G. Purchase Chromebooks

Purchase 100 Touchscreen Chromebooks from Ricks Computers to increase and update our 1:1 capability. $31,500 – $40,000 depending on model and availability.

Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

H. Purchase Literacy Curriculum

Approve the purchase of Literacy Curriculum as presented.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

I. Insurance Increase for Certified Staff

Increase school’s share of insurance for single insurance and family insurance by $10 a month. New amounts are $460 a month for single and $505 a month for family

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

J. 2021 Longevity Incentive for Teachers

Approve the longevity incentives for teachers as presented below. Approve the longevity incentives for teachers as presented below.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

K. Closed Session – Superintendent Evaluation

Motion to enter into Closed Session pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i) to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to the individual’s reputation and when that individual has requested a closed session.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting

Mr. Scott Knaack – Yes

Mrs. Kristi Krager – Yes

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt – Yes

Mr. Ted Mammen – Yes

Board entered into closed session at 7:29 p.m.

Board President Scott Knaack announced returning back to open session at 8:37 p.m.

L. Administrative 2021 Contracts

I recommend you approve the raises and contracts for administrative staff as presented.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

10. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

B. Superintendent Report

11. Adjournment

Tentative next regular board meeting June 8, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.

Meeting adjourned at 8:42 p.m.

Scott Knaack, Board President

Tish Evans, Board Secretary

MAY 2020 BOARD BILLS TO BE APPROVED

Checking 1

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

ADAM BISENIUS PHONE STIPEND 50.00

ANC DBA LONG LINES PHONE SERVICE 306.59

CHARLES KNAACK PHONE STIPEND 20.00

CHILDREN’S SQUARE USA RESIDENTIAL CARE MAY 6,467.84

CHILDREN’S SQUARE USA RESIDENTIAL CARE APRIL 6,467.84

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 78.07

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES – C’VILLE 65.79

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER GROUNDS SUPPLIES 13.41

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 22.58

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 13.97

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF WATER, SEWER LOCKER ROOM 27.02

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF WATER, SEWER HIGH SCHOOL 33.52

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF WATER, SEWER SHOP 27.04

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF WATER, SEWER CONCESSION 33.52

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING PUMP RENTAL – WASHTA 45.00

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING PUMP RENTAL – C’VILLE 43.00

DON’S PRO SHOP MUSIC AWARDS 26.00

FELD FIRE QRTLY SEC MONITORING WASHTA 90.00

FELD FIRE QTRLY SEC MONITORING C’VILLE 90.00

FRONTIER TELEPHONE SERVICE 356.86

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 146.48

IOWA ASSOC. OF SCHOOL BUSINESS OFFICIALS BOOT CAMP – T. EVANS 90.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK DATA SERVICES 486.38

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY NEW SBO AUTHORIZATION SESSION 395.00

JOHNSON PROPANE INC.

PROPANE-BUS BARN 183.60

PROPANE-WASHTA 1,417.80

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOSTENS

DIPLOMA COVERS 283.43

DIPLOMAS 199.02

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 149.00

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. BUILDING AND GROUNDS SUPPLIES 12.49

KINGSLEY PIERSON CSD

TLC 2ND SEM 653.00

O.E. 2ND SEM 13,472.00

LAWTON-BRONSON CSD

O.E. 2ND SEM 3,368.00

TLC 2ND SEM 163.25

MELISSA HOLTZ PHONE STIPEND 50.00

MENARDS CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 30.08

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY

ELEC – C’VILLE 8,516.65

ELEC – SIGN 15.36

ELEC- WASHTA BUS BARN 116.25

ELEC – WASHTA 965.37

ELEC – CUSHING BUS BARN 73.18

ELEC – C’VILLE 153.28

ELEC – FOOTBALL FIELD 28.94

MODERN HEATING & COOLING REPLACE TOILET 352.81

NEW COOP GASOLINE 54.71

RECORD, THE LEGAL PUBLICATIONS 449.24

RICKS COMPUTERS COMPUTER SUPPLIES 290.00

SERGEANT BLUFF COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 2ND SEM 3,531.25

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE LAWN MOWER TIRE 118.47

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE INSTALL TIRE TUBE AND VALVE STEM 50.00

SLATER, KEN

MILEAGE STIPEND 225.00

PHONE STIPEND 50.00

TIEFENTALER AG-LIME AG LIME FOR BALL FIELDS 2,947.65

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL PEST CONTROL – C’VILLE 75.00

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL PEST CONTROL – WASHTA 75.00

VISA ELEM. MEDIA SUPPLIES 58.48

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE PSEO CLASSES 12,864.00

WIESE CONSTRUCTION SNOW REMOVAL-CUSHING 250.00

WOODBURY CENTRAL CSD

O E. 2ND SEM 33,680.00

TLC 2ND SEM 1,959.00

Fund Total: 102,292.56

Checking Account Total: 102,292.56

Checking 2

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE SOFTBALL FIELD SUPPLIES 55.36

DON’S PRO SHOP ATHLETIC AWARDS 38.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS ATHLETIC SUPPLIES 32.51

Fund Total 125.87

Checking Account Total 125.87

Checking 3

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

SIOUX CITY FENCE INSTALL FENCE WALK GATE 1,521.40

Fund Total: 1,521.40

Checking Account Total: 1,521.40

Checking 4

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

DOLLAR GENERAL SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM SUPPLIES 13.50

HILAND DAIRY

SFP COVID 114.00

SFP COVID 108.20

SFP COVID 173.12

SFP COVID 287.12

SFP COVID 194.76

SFP COVID 438.60

COVID SFP 416.96

COVID SFP 194.76

HOBART (STRACHAN SALES INC.)

SUMMER KITCHEN INSPECTION-C’VILLE 349.00

SUMMER KITCHEN INSPECTION-WASHTA 400.24

KECK FOODS

COMMODITY DELIVERY CORFID SFP 577.91

COMMODITY DELIVERY CORVID SFP 1,018.53

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING

SFP COVID 1,394.06

SFP COVID 1,620.90

SFP COVID 3,373.44

SFP COVID 1,667.76

SFP COVID 2,152.47

Fund Total: 14,495.33

Checking Account Total: 14,495.33

MAY 2020 BILLS PAID PRIOR TO MEETING

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

ABBY RUPP PRESCHOOL REFUND 112.50

ADAM KELLY PRESCHOOL REFUND 112.50

BRADY CHAPMAN PRESCHOOL REFUND 22.50

CLAYTON RIEDELL PRESCHOOL REFUND 112.50

CODY WILSON PRESCHOOL REFUND 112.50

DAKOTA DAY PRESCHOOL REFUND 11.25

DALE FRIEDRICHSEN PRE-SCHOOL REFUND 112.50

GABE DEMAREST REFUND PRESCHOOL 22.50

JOE PUTENSEN REFUND PRESCHOOL 112.50

JUSTIN PYLE REFUND PRESCHOOL 22.50

KORY HENSHAW REFUND PRESCHOOL 33.75

KYLE BALDWIN REFUND PRESCHOOL 67.50

KYLE KRAGER REFUND PRESCHOOL 112.50

MC WELDING BLEACHER REPAIR 3,025.64

MICHAEL MODRELL REFUND PRESCHOOL 67.50

NATHAN SILFIES REFUND PRESCHOOL 22.50

NICK MEADOWS REFUND PRESCHOOL 22.50

SARA MCCORMICK REFUND PRESCHOOL 22.50

SMITH, WREN PIANO ACCOMPANY 350.00

TONYA MUNOZ REFUND PRESCHOOL 11.25

WHIT SPAULDING REFUND PRESCHOOL 22.50

Fund Total: 4,511.89

Checking Account Total: 4,511.89

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

HEUER PUBLISHING LLC PLAY SUPPLIES 366.25

Fund Total 366.25

Checking Account Total 366.25

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

BURNHAM, LARRY REFUND LUNCH ACCONT – CARISSA 6.25

DENISE PETTY LUNCH REFUND-TIMOTHY 34.20

KNAACK, RENEE REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT – TAYLOR 29.15

PETTY, TRESSA LUNCH REFUND – KAYLEE 13.15

RON MILLER REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT-BEAU 54.95

SETH SCHLENGER REFUND KEEGAN LUNCH ACCOUNT 6.60

SHANNON FITCH REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT – KENDALL 27.45

STACY BAHRKE REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT – REAGAN 38.85

VAL BEESON REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT-TRISTAN 29.80

Fund Total 240.40

Checking Account Total 240.40

