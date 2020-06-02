River Valley School Board Minutes — May 18, 2020

| | 0

River Valley Community School
Meeting Minutes
Regular Board Meeting
5/18/2020 — 5:30 PM
Board Room
Jr./Sr. High School
Correctionville, IA

Attendees
Voting Members
Mr. Scott Knaack, President
Mrs. Kristi Krager, Vice President
Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member
Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member

1. Call to Order
Meeting was called to order at 5:36 p.m. via zoom online meeting.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

5. Consent Items
It is recommended that the consent agenda be approved as presented.
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of April 20, 2020

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements
1. Monthly Financial Statement
2. Activity Fund Financials
3. Lunch Fund Financials

D. Audit and Approval of Claims
1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board
A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports
1. Elementary Principal and Curriculum Director’s Report
2. JH/HS Principal and AD Report

7. Old Business

8. Information Only
A. IASB Follow-Up Report
B. Cybersecurity Insurance Settlement Agreement

9. New Business
A. Resignations
Approve the resignations as presented.
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting Unanimously Approved

B. Contracts
Approve the contracts as presented
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Kristi Krager
Voting Unanimously Approved

C. Classified Master Contract
Approve the two year contract as presented with the River Valley Support Staff Association.
Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting Unanimously Approved

D. Epoxy Flooring for Schools
I recommend you approve purchase of the epoxy flooring from Central U.S. Coatings Inc. as presented.
FCS Room — $6,020
HS Hallways — $41,650
Elem. Commons — $17,500
Total — $65,170
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting Unanimously Approved

E. School Furniture
Approve the purchase of the furniture from Preferred Furniture and Equipment as presented.
Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting Unanimously Approved

F. Carpet Flooring for Schools
Approve the purchase of carpeting the schools as presented at cost of $18,270
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting Unanimously Approved

G. Purchase Chromebooks
Purchase 100 Touchscreen Chromebooks from Ricks Computers to increase and update our 1:1 capability. $31,500 – $40,000 depending on model and availability.
Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting Unanimously Approved

H. Purchase Literacy Curriculum
Approve the purchase of Literacy Curriculum as presented.
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting Unanimously Approved

I. Insurance Increase for Certified Staff
Increase school’s share of insurance for single insurance and family insurance by $10 a month. New amounts are $460 a month for single and $505 a month for family
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting Unanimously Approved

J. 2021 Longevity Incentive for Teachers
Approve the longevity incentives for teachers as presented below. Approve the longevity incentives for teachers as presented below.
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting Unanimously Approved

K. Closed Session – Superintendent Evaluation
Motion to enter into Closed Session pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i) to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to the individual’s reputation and when that individual has requested a closed session.
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting
Mr. Scott Knaack – Yes
Mrs. Kristi Krager – Yes
Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt – Yes
Mr. Ted Mammen – Yes
Board entered into closed session at 7:29 p.m.
Board President Scott Knaack announced returning back to open session at 8:37 p.m.

L. Administrative 2021 Contracts
I recommend you approve the raises and contracts for administrative staff as presented.
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting Unanimously Approved

10. Discussion Items
A. Board Member Report
B. Superintendent Report

11. Adjournment
Tentative next regular board meeting June 8, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.
Meeting adjourned at 8:42 p.m.

Scott Knaack, Board President
Tish Evans, Board Secretary

MAY 2020 BOARD BILLS TO BE APPROVED
Checking 1
Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL
ADAM BISENIUS  PHONE STIPEND    50.00
ANC DBA LONG LINES  PHONE SERVICE    306.59
CHARLES KNAACK  PHONE STIPEND    20.00
CHILDREN’S SQUARE USA RESIDENTIAL CARE MAY    6,467.84
CHILDREN’S SQUARE USA  RESIDENTIAL CARE APRIL    6,467.84
CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER  CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES    78.07
CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER  CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES – C’VILLE    65.79
CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER  GROUNDS SUPPLIES    13.41
CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE  TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES    22.58
CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE  CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES    13.97
CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF  WATER, SEWER LOCKER ROOM    27.02
CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF  WATER, SEWER HIGH SCHOOL    33.52
CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF  WATER, SEWER SHOP    27.04
CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF  WATER, SEWER CONCESSION    33.52
CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING  PUMP RENTAL – WASHTA    45.00
CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING  PUMP RENTAL – C’VILLE    43.00
DON’S PRO SHOP  MUSIC AWARDS    26.00
FELD FIRE  QRTLY SEC MONITORING WASHTA    90.00
FELD FIRE  QTRLY SEC MONITORING C’VILLE    90.00
FRONTIER  TELEPHONE SERVICE    356.86
HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL  CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES    146.48
IOWA ASSOC. OF SCHOOL BUSINESS OFFICIALS  BOOT CAMP – T. EVANS    90.00
IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK  DATA SERVICES    486.38
IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY  NEW SBO AUTHORIZATION SESSION    395.00
JOHNSON PROPANE INC.
PROPANE-BUS BARN    183.60
PROPANE-WASHTA    1,417.80
JOHNSON, JOHNNIE  PHONE STIPEND    15.34
JOSTENS
DIPLOMA COVERS    283.43
DIPLOMAS    199.02
JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC.  TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES    149.00
JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC.  BUILDING AND GROUNDS SUPPLIES    12.49
KINGSLEY PIERSON CSD
TLC 2ND SEM    653.00
O.E. 2ND SEM    13,472.00
LAWTON-BRONSON CSD
O.E. 2ND SEM    3,368.00
TLC 2ND SEM    163.25
MELISSA HOLTZ  PHONE STIPEND    50.00
MENARDS  CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES    30.08
MIDAMERICAN ENERGY
ELEC – C’VILLE    8,516.65
ELEC – SIGN    15.36
ELEC- WASHTA BUS BARN    116.25
ELEC – WASHTA    965.37
ELEC – CUSHING BUS BARN    73.18
ELEC – C’VILLE    153.28
ELEC – FOOTBALL FIELD    28.94
MODERN HEATING & COOLING  REPLACE TOILET    352.81
NEW COOP  GASOLINE    54.71
RECORD, THE  LEGAL PUBLICATIONS    449.24
RICKS COMPUTERS  COMPUTER SUPPLIES    290.00
SERGEANT BLUFF COMMUNITY SCHOOL  OPEN ENROLLMENT 2ND SEM    3,531.25
SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE  LAWN MOWER TIRE    118.47
SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE  INSTALL TIRE TUBE AND VALVE STEM    50.00
SLATER, KEN
MILEAGE STIPEND    225.00
PHONE STIPEND    50.00
TIEFENTALER AG-LIME  AG LIME FOR BALL FIELDS    2,947.65
TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL  PEST CONTROL – C’VILLE    75.00
TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL  PEST CONTROL – WASHTA    75.00
VISA  ELEM. MEDIA SUPPLIES    58.48
WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE  PSEO CLASSES    12,864.00
WIESE CONSTRUCTION  SNOW REMOVAL-CUSHING    250.00
WOODBURY CENTRAL CSD
O E. 2ND SEM    33,680.00
TLC 2ND SEM    1,959.00
Fund Total:    102,292.56
Checking Account Total:    102,292.56

Checking 2
Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY
CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE  SOFTBALL FIELD SUPPLIES    55.36
DON’S PRO SHOP  ATHLETIC AWARDS    38.00
HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS  ATHLETIC SUPPLIES    32.51
Fund Total    125.87
Checking Account Total    125.87

Checking 3
Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL
SIOUX CITY FENCE  INSTALL FENCE WALK GATE    1,521.40
Fund Total:    1,521.40
Checking Account Total:    1,521.40

Checking 4
Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION
DOLLAR GENERAL  SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM SUPPLIES    13.50
HILAND DAIRY
SFP COVID    114.00
SFP COVID    108.20
SFP COVID    173.12
SFP COVID    287.12
SFP COVID    194.76
SFP COVID    438.60
COVID SFP    416.96
COVID SFP    194.76
HOBART (STRACHAN SALES INC.)
SUMMER KITCHEN INSPECTION-C’VILLE    349.00
SUMMER KITCHEN INSPECTION-WASHTA    400.24
KECK FOODS
COMMODITY DELIVERY CORFID SFP    577.91
COMMODITY DELIVERY CORVID SFP    1,018.53
MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING
SFP COVID    1,394.06
SFP COVID    1,620.90
SFP COVID    3,373.44
SFP COVID    1,667.76
SFP COVID    2,152.47
Fund Total:    14,495.33
Checking Account Total:    14,495.33

MAY 2020 BILLS PAID PRIOR TO MEETING
Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL
ABBY RUPP  PRESCHOOL REFUND    112.50
ADAM KELLY  PRESCHOOL REFUND    112.50
BRADY CHAPMAN  PRESCHOOL REFUND    22.50
CLAYTON RIEDELL  PRESCHOOL REFUND    112.50
CODY WILSON  PRESCHOOL REFUND    112.50
DAKOTA DAY  PRESCHOOL REFUND    11.25
DALE FRIEDRICHSEN  PRE-SCHOOL REFUND    112.50
GABE DEMAREST  REFUND PRESCHOOL    22.50
JOE PUTENSEN  REFUND PRESCHOOL    112.50
JUSTIN PYLE  REFUND PRESCHOOL    22.50
KORY HENSHAW  REFUND PRESCHOOL    33.75
KYLE BALDWIN  REFUND PRESCHOOL    67.50
KYLE KRAGER  REFUND PRESCHOOL    112.50
MC WELDING  BLEACHER REPAIR    3,025.64
MICHAEL MODRELL  REFUND PRESCHOOL    67.50
NATHAN SILFIES  REFUND PRESCHOOL    22.50
NICK MEADOWS  REFUND PRESCHOOL    22.50
SARA MCCORMICK  REFUND PRESCHOOL    22.50
SMITH, WREN  PIANO ACCOMPANY    350.00
TONYA MUNOZ  REFUND PRESCHOOL    11.25
WHIT SPAULDING  REFUND PRESCHOOL    22.50
Fund Total:    4,511.89
Checking Account Total:    4,511.89

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY
HEUER PUBLISHING LLC  PLAY SUPPLIES    366.25
Fund Total    366.25
Checking Account Total    366.25

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION
BURNHAM, LARRY  REFUND LUNCH ACCONT – CARISSA    6.25
DENISE PETTY  LUNCH REFUND-TIMOTHY    34.20
KNAACK, RENEE  REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT – TAYLOR    29.15
PETTY, TRESSA  LUNCH REFUND – KAYLEE    13.15
RON MILLER  REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT-BEAU    54.95
SETH SCHLENGER  REFUND KEEGAN LUNCH ACCOUNT    6.60
SHANNON FITCH  REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT – KENDALL    27.45
STACY BAHRKE REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT – REAGAN    38.85
VAL BEESON  REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT-TRISTAN    29.80
Fund Total    240.40
Checking Account Total    240.40

Published in The Record
Thursday, June 4, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment