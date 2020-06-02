Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — June 8, 2020

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Electronic Meeting

Moville, Iowa

June 8, 2020 — 7:30 p.m.

1. Opening

a. Call to order

b. Roll call

c. Approve or amend the agenda

d. Approve minutes

e. Approve bills

2. Hearing on Transfer of Funds to Flexibility Account

3. Approve Transfer of Funds to Flexibility Account

4. Hearing on School Calendar

5. Approve School Calendar

6. Policies and Procedures:

a. Approve Open Enroll In

b. Notification of Open Enroll Out:

7. Buildings, Grounds and Transportation:

a. Purchase of Car (tabled from April)

b. Approve quotes for painting industrial tech floor

c. Approve quotes for elementary painting/varnishing

d. Approve quotes for high school painting

e. Approve quotes for carpeting

f. Approve quotes for garbage removal

g. Approve quotes for middle school locker room remodel

h. Approve quotes for Industrial Tech Building

8. Personnel:

a. Accept Resignations

b. Offer Teaching Contracts

c. Offer Coaching Contracts

d. Summer workers

e. Amend Para Contract

9. Co-Curricular:

a. Approve $600 Archery Stipend for 2019 for Pat Tomoson

b. Approve Theresa Ring as a Behind the Wheel Instructor for Drivers Ed

10. Board Items

a. Approve grant writers/fundraisers

b. Approve Write to Learn

c. Approve Sharing Agreement and At-Risk Funding for Mental Health Counselor with the AEA

d. Approve Resolution: Sale of property (Set date, time, and place of public hearing for house located at 513 Fair Street, Moville, IA)

e. Adopt the SAI Mentoring and Induction Program for FY20

f. Amend Flexible Spending Plan Documents

g. Approve Gallagher Services to do the full GASB 75 valuation for 2020

h. Approve K-12 Docs software

i. Payment for unused Vacation (tabled from May 2020)

j. Visitor/Community Comments

k. For the good of the cause

11. Adjourn

Link to meeting can be found at: http://www.woodbury-central.k12.ia.us/

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 4, 2020