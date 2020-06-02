Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — May 12, 2020
Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
MAY 12, 2020
NINETEENTH MEETING OF
THE WOODBURY COUNTY
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Board members present were Pottebaum, Radig, De Witt, and Ung. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.
Motion by Pottebaum second by Ung to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried 4-0 on a roll-call vote.
Motion by Ung second by De Witt to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried 4-0 on a roll-call vote.
The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.
There were no citizen concerns.
Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve the agenda for May 12, 2020, Carried 4-0. Copy Filed.
Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:
To approve minutes of the May 7, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.
To approve the claims totaling $750,650.73. Copy filed.
To approve the lifting of tax suspension for petitioners who failed to re-certify their income or income does not qualify for continued tax suspension. Copy filed.
To approve the liquor license for the White Horse Patrol. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.
To approve the transfer of Stacey Richie, Clerk II, Human Resources, effective 05-13-20, $16.84/hr, 0%, transfer from Part-time to Full-time Clerk. Copy filed.
To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Senior Clerk, Human Resources, Wage Plan: $18.51/hour; F/T Clerk II, Human Resources, Wage Plan: $16.84/hour; (2) P/T Youth Workers, Juvenile Detention, AFSCME Juvenile Detention: $19.30/hour. Copy filed
To approve the deauthorization of the Safety Risk Coordinator, Human Resources; the P/T Clerk II, Human Resources. Copy filed. Carried 4-0.
Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the L.E.C. Fiber Optic Infrastructure Request for Proposal for a Public-Private Partnership and to authorize it to be sent to the Local Internet Service Providers. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.
Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to approve making the application for the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program Solicitation FY 2020 Formula Grant Solicitation. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.
Motion by De Witt second by Ung to approve the plans for project number BROS-SWAP-CO97(140)óSE-97. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.
The Board discussed various issues related to COVID-19.
The Board heard reports on committee meetings.
There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.
The Board adjourned the regular meeting until May 19, 2020.
Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.
