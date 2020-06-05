Pictures from Kingsley Car Show By Editor | June 5, 2020 | 0 Kingsley hosted a car show on Thursday, June 4, and the WC/K-P track girls served a great sandwich supper as a fundraiser. Here are some photos of the event, taken and refinished by The Record’s Pam Clark. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Kim Mathers Cake Bartering Project: See Front Page Story June 2, 2020 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2: Banana Bread with Cream Cheese June 2, 2020 | No Comments » NEW Savvy Senior Columns for June May 24, 2020 | No Comments »