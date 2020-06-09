Bonnie Albers

Bonnie D. Albers, 88, of Kingsley, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Correction-ville Nursing Home in Correctionville, Iowa.

There was a private family service at the funeral home with a graveside service at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Kingsley Cemetery with Pastor Mike Stevens officiating. Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa is handling funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Bonnie Darlene Albers was born July 26, 1931 to Milo and Iva (Dicks) Baldwin on a farm near Jackson, NE. As a child she and her family moved to the Anthon area.

Bonnie married Alvin Albers on September 5, 1950. Bonnie and Alvin lived on a farm in the Kingsley-Pierson raising their four daughters: Jackie, Karen, Patty and Peggy, and farming together.

Alvin passed away in 1975. Following his death Bonnie and her daughter, Peggy, moved to Kingsley in August of 1975.

Bonnie was a member of the Kingsley United Methodist Church. She enjoyed her flowers, having coffee with her friends and watching her game shows. She liked going to WinnaVegas in the limo when it was available.

Bonnie could not live without her pets. She loved them all, even the stray cats. Her last pets were dogs, Trixie and Pixie. Bonnie liked spending time with her grandchildren.

Bonnie is survived by her three daughter, Jackie O’Hara and Peggy Mast of Kingsley, and Karen (Roger) Watson of Ida Grove, IA. Also surviving are three grandsons: Kelly Watson of Nevada, IA; Kane and Brock Mast of Kingsley, IA, one granddaughter, Robin Watson of Orange City, IA, and one great-grandson, Eli Diischer of Orange City, IA. Bonnie is survived by a sister-in-law, Vera Baldwin, Anthon, IA; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Milo and Iva Baldwin, an infant sister, her husband, Alvin, daughter, Patty in 1975, son-in-law, Dennis O’Hara, three brothers, Sonny, Lawrence and Wesley “Wes” Baldwin. Special friends, Mick Cornish, Elenore Jessen and Marlene Hagan.

A special thanks to the staff at the Correctionville Specialty Care and Care Initiatives Hospice. They both took extra special care of Bonnie. Also, thanks to Bob and Patty Schwarz, Jackie Waterbury and the Kraft family for being watchful caring neighbors. Danita Wenzel for being more than her hairdresser and keeping Bonnie safe. Also, former CNA Nicole who called her Bon Bon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Siouxland Humane Society, Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue or Noah’s Hope. Special thanks to Clarice Bainbridge, Vicki Knaack and Suzy for their care before Bonnie retired to Correctionville Specialty Care.