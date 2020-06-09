Lawton City Council Minutes & Bills — June 3, 2020

Lawton City Council Meeting

June 3, 2020 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on June 3, 2020, at Lawton Friendship Center. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was impossible and impractical to hold this meeting with the public present; therefore this was a conference call meeting. Mayor Jeff Nitzschke called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Heiss (by telephone), and Saunders. Hennings and Otto were absent. Also in attendance: City Clerk Carla Eidenshink, Attorney Ryan Beardshear, Public Works Justin Dunnington, Jerry Steffen, City Engineer, Pat Rogers, and we had 4 members of the public call in. After verifying everyone could hear the meeting, we continued on.

Agenda: It was moved by Baltushis, second by Saunders, to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Public Forum: No one had anything for the public forum.

Sheriff’s report – Officer Hertz sent the Sheriff’s report for May. The Sheriff’s office patrolled Lawton 93 hours and 41 minutes in May and responded to 1 call for service.

Fire Report – There were 3 calls during May.

Clerk’s Report – Clerk report stated pet tag sales are going well. Over 100 have been sold. June 30 is the deadline before penalties that start on July 1. Seeding was done on the trail and Justin put the mirror up near the lift station to help people see around the blind corner. Simonsens are going to purchase a bench to place along the trail. Location will be discussed with the Council. Nelson & Rock hope to start work on the culverts in early July. A planning meeting will be held in late June. Jesse Pedersen has been hired as temporary part-time help for the maintenance department. Building permits were received from Mike Vermilyea for a fence, Kory Eyres for a deck, Jim Tidmore for a deck, and Matt Richardson for a fence. Currently working on a list of trees in the parking which need to come down and there will be quotes on the work, discussion was held on opening the Tara Way Park shelter, at this time it will remain closed until we receive further guidance from the Governors office. A few more garbage and recycle bins will be ordered.

Mayor’s Report – Mayor Nitzschke discussed looking at drainage issues on Maple Street. A decision will be tabled until the July meeting. Trees which need to be removed has been tabled to the July meeting. He attached the work order list, daily, weekly, and monthly tasks to be completed. Work orders and task list will be included in monthly packets per the direction of Councilman Saunders.

Public Works Report – Justin reported hydrants were flushed in May, patching has been done and concrete work will be completed as time allows, weeds have been sprayed and curbs and streets will be done soon. Water leak on Cedar Street has been fixed. Lighting at the maintenance shed was briefly discussed and a decision will be tabled until next fiscal year.

Attorney Report – None

Minutes — It was moved by Saunders, second by Heiss, to approve the minutes of the May regular meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Consent Agenda – It was moved by Saunders, second by Heiss, to approve the May disbursements, June claims for payment, and financial reports. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Insurance – Pat Rogers was present to discuss the exposure the City has when groups hold events. He would like the City to do their due diligence and reduce the exposure the City has for events held on City property. His risk management consideration would be to have a discussion with people holding organized events to be sure they have the first layer of coverage should a claim occur. More discussion will take place at the July meeting.

Cigarette Permit – It was moved by Saunders, second by Baltushis, to approve the Cigarette Permit for Pronto. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Special Use Permit – Motion by Saunders, second by Heiss, to approve the Special Use Permit for Lawton Exchange to hold a cornhole tournament fundraiser for the LB Baseball team on June 27, 2020. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Summer Help – Discussion took place on hiring Jesse Pedersen to help the maintenance department on an as needed basis. Motion by Saunders, second by Baltushis, to approve hiring Jesse Pedersen as temporary part-time help. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Oak Street – Jerry Steffen was present to discuss the progress on the Oak Street project. Phase 1 has been paved, phase 2 will be starting shortly. A note will be sent to residents informing them of the timeline for phase 2 and the 100% completion of phase 1.

With no further business it was moved by Saunders, second by Baltushis, to adjourn at 7:00pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Jeff Nitzschke, Mayor

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

LAWTON CLAIMS & REVENUE REPORT

MAY 2020

ACCO UNLIMITED CORPORATION CHLORINATING SOLUTION $290.80

AMERICAN UNDERGROUND MARKING FLAGS $50.00

ANDERSON HEATING & COOLING FIX FURNACE @ FIRE STATION $545.00

BOLTON & MENK, INC ENGINEER SERVICES – TRAIL $833.77

BOMGAARS COUPLER LOCK FOR FIRE DEPT. $21.39

CITY OF LAWTON WATER – FIRE STATION $49.33

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $3,181.60

ED M FELD EQUIPMENT CO, INC FRONT CONFIGURATION – FIRE $236.00

HAKA, LLC PICKUP, TRUCK, TOOLCAT FUEL $316.60

I&S GROUP, INC. FACILITY PLAN $294.00

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOC. VISION INS $31.75

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $1,802.11

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

LOFFLER COMPANIES, INC. COPIER CONTRACT $190.13

L.P. GILL, INC. 4TH QTR LANDFILL FEE $4,408.34

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING, WATER TESTING $55.50

STOREY KENWORTHY/MATT PARROTT CHECKS $339.32

MELISSA/JOE NEWMAN REFUND RENT ON SHELTER HOUSE $25.00

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY GARBAGE DISPOSAL/FANS – TARA WAY $399.75

METCALF & BEARDSHEAR LAW OFFICE 2 COUNCIL MEETINGS, ORDINANCE $730.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COMPANY UTILITIES $2,630.19

REHAB SYSTEMS INC. JET [email protected] LAGOON $1,852.50

RICHARDSON TRUCKING LLC REMOVE TREES @ WATER TOWER $1,250.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK FINAL PAYMENT ON GO BOND $56,072.50

STAMP FULFILLMENT SERVICES STAMPED ENVELOPES $1,642.50

STUBBS CONSTRUCTION INC. INSTALL 2 NEW WATER SERVICES $734.14

THE RECORD MINUTES, PUB HEARING, BID LETTING $198.91

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA WATER EXCISE TAX $671.00

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA PAYROLL DEDUCTION $692.30

TRIVIEW COMMUNICATIONS DBA PROGRAMMING CAMERAS $75.00

WELLMARK HEALTH INSURANCE RENEWAL $780.55

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $366.16

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET – FIRE $96.97

TOTAL CLAIMS PAID $82,633.11

CLAIMS PAID BY FUND:

GENERAL $11,676.44

FIRE $660.57

ROAD USE TAX $1,846.08

DEBT SERVICE $56,072.50

BIKE/HIKE TRAIL $833.77

WATER $7,126.56

SEWER $4,417.19

REVENUES BY FUND:

GENERAL $35,590.44

FIRE $17,585.90

ROAD USE TAX $8,571.09

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX $9,838.70

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING $10.49

DEBT SERVICE $57,145.00

WATER $13,669.00

SEWER $11,655.47

