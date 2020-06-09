Merlyn Hansen

Merlyn A. Hansen, 84, of Pierson, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Lawton Senior Living surrounded by family following a brief illness.

Merlyn Alfred Hansen was born on October 16, 1935 on the family farm in Union Township, Plymouth County, Iowa to Alfred “Stovie” and Erma (Grage) Hansen.

He was educated at Union School and then assisted his family with farming. Merlyn also worked at the Becker – Ditter Service Station in Kingsley, Iowa.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army from September 4, 1958 to September 2, 1960 where he attained the rank of Specialist prior to earning an Honorable Discharge.

Merlyn married Lois “Kay” Grover on August 11, 1963 in Marcus, Iowa. They made their home in Pierson, Iowa where Merlyn worked at several different occupations.

He drove truck for many people in the area. He had his own corn shelling business and also later established Hansen Electrical and Plumbing and did some carpentry work as well.

He taught horse shoeing and Truck Driving at Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City, Iowa.

First and foremost, Merlyn was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He was an active member of Meadow Star United Methodist Church, taught Sunday school, led youth fellowship, provided music for Sunday school and participated in Bible Buddies.

He belonged to the Masonic Temple, Abu Bekr Shrine and the Scottish Rites. He particularly enjoyed being a Shrine clown named Dufus.

He played the guitar and hosted the Cherokee Music Festival and was very proud of singing on stage with Loretta Lynn. In earlier years he announced chuck wagon races. Two months ago, Merlyn moved to Lawton Senior Living.

He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Elizabeth Christensen and her husband Chris of Pierson, IA; Carmen Wilson and her husband Jeff of Pierson, IA; and Bart Hansen and his wife Laura of Joelton, TN; his grandchildren Matthew (Dani) Christensen, Heather (Aaron) Newman, Cody (Micayla) Wilson, Tyler Ellison, Harper Kay Hansen and Henley Reese Hansen; his great-grandchildren Kaiden, Jase and Zoey Christensen, Oaklie, Kali and one on the way Wilson, Gunnar Newman; a sister, Mary Johnson of Pierson, IA; and a brother, Leonard “Butch” Hansen and his wife Jan of Le Mars, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Kay on February 20, 1999; a brother, Kenneth Hansen; and a brother-in-law, Dean Johnson.