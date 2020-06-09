Moville City Council Minutes — June 3, 2020

Moville City Council

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Due to the Governor’s recommendation of social distancing to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, this meeting was held electronically via Zoom audio/video conference call. Chapter 21.8 of the Iowa Code permits an electronic meeting where all members participate remotely when an in-person meeting is impossible or impractical, which is true during this crisis. On March 19, 2020, Governor Reynolds issued a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency which included a suspension of Iowa laws that would prevent the use of electronic meetings or the limitation on the number of people present at an in-person meeting site. Therefore, only Mayor Fisher was present in Council chambers at Moville City Hall at 21 W. Main, Moville, IA. The agenda and the City’s social media site had a message posted more than 24 hours in advance to give instructions on how others could participate in the meeting.

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, Mike Ofert, Joel Robinson, John Parks, and Tom Conolly are present. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the utility billing trial balance for May, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the General Ledger entries and Robinson motioned to approve them, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the fence permit from Clay & Heather Ashley at 800 Park Ridge Place; Conolly motioned to approve, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council also reviewed a permit for a deck from Robert & Kathy Ludwig at 605 N 5th; Parks motioned to approve, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. No speakers during Open Forum. Guests include Dawn Thomas, Edgar Rodriguez, Nate Bauer, Scott Gernhart, Jesse Persons, Jerry Sailer, Joshua Nelson, Michaela Petersen, ML, iPhone and 712-870-9807.

Chief Jerry Sailer was online and able to hear the meeting, but not able to connect to audio to give a Fire Department Update. Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. Officer Joe Barnes has begun the online section of his ILEA training. Barnes is currently paid hourly and Rodriguez recommends him to be paid by salary. This will be added to a future agenda for discussion and/or action. Council discussed the Governor’s recent Proclamation that City Parks could be allowed to open as of June 1, 2020. Robinson motioned to open the City parks, courts, fields and disc golf course, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Gernhart presented an update on the Ridge Phase II project and outlined the need to hire a Transportation Engineer for a Traffic Impact Letter regarding the Terrtam St. entrance to Hwy 140. Gernhart had spoken to a few consultants and gotten prices and expected timelines. McClure proposed that they could have the study completed in around a week for $2,000.00. Parks motions to hire McClure to prepare this letter, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Mayor and Council comments and concerns were discussed. Ofert would like to see Attorney Thompson’s next draft of Ord. 69.09 to include all vehicles rather than just vehicles with trailers attached. Parks and Conolly agree. Ofert also let the council know that MYRA has decided not to hold their baseball and softball seasons due to lack of participation from other towns.

With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn at around 6:27 pm and Ofert seconded. All ayes, motion carries — meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 11, 2020