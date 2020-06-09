Public Notice of Storm Water Discharge

Cedar Valley Corp., LLC plans to submit a notice of intent to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to be covered under the NPDES General Permit #3 “storm water discharge associated with an industrial activity from asphalt plants, concrete batch plants, rock crushing plants and construction sand and gravel facilities.

The storm water discharge will be from a portable concrete batch plant located in the NE ¼ of Section 31, Range 41W, Township 90N of Cherokee County. Storm water will be discharged from one (1) point source and will be discharged to un-named tributaries of the Little Sioux River.

Comments may be submitted to the Storm Water Discharge Coordinator, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division, 502 E. 9th Street, Des Moines Iowa 50319-0034. The public may review the Notice of Intent from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the above address after it has been received by the department.

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 11, 2020