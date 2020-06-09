Probate — Victor F. Helt

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF VICTOR F. HELT, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR055837

Notice of Proof of Will Without Administration

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Victor F. Helt, Deceased, who died on or about April 17, 2020:

You are hereby notified that on May 20, 2020, the last will and testament of Victor F. Helt, deceased, bearing the date of March 31, 2020*, was admitted to probate in the above named court and there will be no present administration of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of the county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Dated on June 1, 2020

____________________

Julie A. Helt, Proponent

Ryan D. Beardshear, ICIS#: AT0012530

Attorney for estate

Metcalf & Beardshear

P.O. Box 454

Moville, Iowa 51039

Date of second publication:

June 18, 2020

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Probate Code Section 305

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 11, 2020

Thursday, June 18, 2020