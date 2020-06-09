Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — May 19, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

MAY 19, 2020

TWENTIETH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Pottebaum, Radig, De Witt, and Ung. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence. There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve the agenda for May 19, 2020, Carried 4-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the May 12, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $758,270.91. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Anthony Thomas, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff, effective 05-18-20, Resignation; the appointment of Derrik Kerns, Temporary Summer Laborer, Secondary Roads, effective 05-20-20, $11.00/hour, not to exceed 120 days. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Asst County Attorney, County Attorney, AFSCME: $59,861.00 to $69,227.00/ year; Elections Clerk III, County Auditor/Commissioner of Elections, AFSCME: $20.40/hour; Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff: CWA: $19.86/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the deauthorization of Elections Clerk II, County Auditor/Commissioner of Elections. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the county right of way for Greg Smith. Copy filed. Carried 4-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Pottebaum to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution fixing date for a hearing on the 2020 Amendment to Urban Renewal Plan for Grow Woodbury County Urban Renewal Area. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION #12,984

Setting date for a public hearing on 2020 Amendment to the Grow Woodbury County Urban Renewal Area and Plan

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa (the “County”) has created the Grow Woodbury County Urban Renewal Area (the “Urban Renewal Area”) and has approved an urban renewal plan for the Urban Renewal Area; and

WHEREAS, Chapter 403 of the Code of Iowa requires that, before a county approves any new urban renewal project or adds new property to an urban renewal area, a county must amend the existing urban renewal plan to describe the new property and to include that new project; and

WHEREAS, on October 22, 2019, the Board approved the 2019 Amendment to the urban renewal plan for the Urban Renewal Area which described a new urban renewal project consisting of financing improvements to county roads with incremental property tax revenues; and

WHEREAS, a 2020 amendment to the urban renewal plan has been prepared for the purpose of supplementing the information included in the 2019 Amendment and expanding the description of the county road improvement project; and

WHEREAS, it is necessary that a date be set for a public hearing on the 2020 Amendment;

NOW, THEREFORE, Be It Resolved by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

This Board will meet at the Woodbury County Courthouse, Sioux City, Iowa, on June 16, 2020, at 4:45 o’clock p.m., at which time and place it will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2020 amendment to the plan for the Urban Renewal Area. Notice of the hearing shall be published, the same being in the form attached to this resolution, which publication shall be made in a newspaper of general circulation in Woodbury County, which publication shall be not less than four (4) nor more than twenty (20) days before the date set for the hearing.

Pursuant to Section 403.5 of the Code of Iowa, Dennis Butler and David Gleiser are hereby designated as the County’s representatives in connection with the consultation process which is required under that section of the urban renewal law.

Dated this 19st day of May, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve the new funding for the DGE Agreement will be gaming revenue. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution fixing date for a meeting on the authorization of a loan agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $195,000 general obligation capital loan note of Woodbury County, Iowa (for general county purposes), and providing for publication of notice. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION #12,985

RESOLUTION FIXING DATE FOR A MEETING ON THE AUTHORIZATION OF A LOAN AGREEMENT AND THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $195,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA (FOR GENERAL COUNTY PURPOSES), AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION OF NOTICE THEREOF

WHEREAS, it is deemed necessary and advisable that Woodbury County, State of Iowa, should provide for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and issuance of General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, to the amount of not to exceed $195,000, as authorized by Sections 331.441 and 331.442, of the Code of Iowa, for the purpose of providing funds to pay costs of carrying out general county purpose project(s) as hereinafter described; and

WHEREAS, the Loan Agreement and Notes shall be payable from the Debt Service Fund; and

WHEREAS, the Issuer has a population in excess of 50,000, and the Notes for these purposes do not exceed $300,000; and

WHEREAS, before a Loan Agreement may be authorized and General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, issued to evidence the obligation of the County thereunder, it is necessary to comply with the provisions of the Code of Iowa, as amended, and to publish a notice of the proposal and of the time and place of the meeting at which the Board proposes to take action for the authorization of the Loan Agreement and Notes and to receive oral and/or written objections from any resident or property owner of the County to such action; and

WHEREAS, before the Notes may be issued, it is necessary to comply with the provisions of Chapter 331 of the Code of Iowa, and to publish a notice of the proposal to issue such Notes and the right to petition for an election.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA:

Section 1. That this Board meet in the Board Room, Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa, at 4:45 P.M., on the 2nd day of June, 2020, for the purpose of taking action on the matter of the authorization of a Loan Agreement and issuance of not to exceed $195,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, for general county purposes, the proceeds of which notes will be used to provide funds to pay the costs of the acquisition of an air truck for emergency services and spray equipment for secondary roads which is necessary for the operation of the county or the health and welfare of its citizens and shall bear interest at a rate not exceeding the maximum specified in the attached notice.

Section 2. The Auditor is authorized and directed to proceed on behalf of the County with the negotiation of terms of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, evidencing the County’s obligations to a principal amount of not to exceed $195,000, to select a date for the final approval thereof, to cause to be prepared such notice and sale information as may appear appropriate, to publish and distribute the same on behalf of the County and this Board and otherwise to take all action necessary to permit the completion of a loan on a basis favorable to the County and acceptable to the Board.

Section 3. That the Auditor is hereby directed to cause at least one publication to be made of a notice of the meeting, in a legal newspaper, printed wholly in the English language, published at least once weekly, and having general circulation in the County. The publication to be not less than ten clear days nor more than twenty days before the date of the public meeting on the issuance of the Notes.

Section 4. The notice of the proposed action to issue notes shall be in substantially the following for

(To be published on or before: May 22, 2020)

NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, ON THE MATTER OF THE PROPOSED AUTHORIZATION OF A LOAN AGREEMENT AND THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $195,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES OF THE COUNTY (FOR GENERAL COUNTY PURPOSES), AND THE HEARING ON THE ISSUANCE THEREOF

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, State of Iowa, will hold a public hearing on the 2nd day of June, 2020, at 4:45 P.M., in the Board Room, Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa, at which meeting the Board proposes to take additional action for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $195,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, for general county purposes, bearing interest at a rate of not to exceed nine (9) per centum per annum, the Notes to be issued to provide funds to pay the costs of the acquisition of an air truck for emergency services and spray equipment for secondary roads which is necessary for the operation of the county or the health and welfare of its citizens which costs are estimated to be $195,000. Principal and interest on the proposed Loan Agreement will be payable from the Debt Service Fund.

At any time before the date of the meeting, a petition, asking that the question of issuing such Notes be submitted to the legal voters of the County, may be filed with the Auditor of the County in the manner provided by Section 331.306 of the Code of Iowa, pursuant to the provisions of Sections 331.441 and 331.442 of the Code of Iowa.

At the above meeting the Board shall receive oral or written objections from any resident or property owner of the County to the above action. After all objections have been received and considered, the Board will at the meeting or at any adjournment thereof, take additional action for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of the Notes to evidence the obligation of the County thereunder or will abandon the proposal to issue said Notes.

This notice is given by order of the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, State of Iowa, as provided by Sections 331.441 and 331.442 of the Code of Iowa.

Dated this 19st day of May, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution fixing date for a meeting on the authorization of a loan agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $705,000 general obligation capital loan note of Woodbury County, Iowa (for essential county purposes), and providing for publication of notice. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION #12,986

Dated this 19st day of May, 2020. RESOLUTION FIXING DATE FOR A MEETING ON THE AUTHORIZATION OF A LOAN AGREEMENT AND THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $705,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA (FOR ESSENTIAL COUNTY PURPOSES), AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION OF NOTICE THEREOF

WHEREAS, it is deemed necessary and advisable that Woodbury County, State of Iowa, should provide for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and issuance of General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, to the amount of not to exceed $705,000, as authorized by Sections 331.441 and 331.443, of the Code of Iowa, for the purpose of providing funds to pay costs of carrying out essential county purpose project(s) as hereinafter described; and

WHEREAS, the County has a population in excess of 100,000 but not more than 200,000, and the Notes for these purposes do not exceed $1,200,000; and

WHEREAS, the Loan Agreement and Notes shall be payable from the Debt Service Fund; and

WHEREAS, before a Loan Agreement may be authorized and General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, issued to evidence the obligation of the County thereunder, it is necessary to comply with the provisions of the Code of Iowa, as amended, and to publish a notice of the proposal and of the time and place of the meeting at which the Board proposes to take action for the authorization of the Loan Agreement and Notes and to receive oral and/or written objections from any resident or property owner of the County to such action.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA:

Section 1. That this Board meet in the Board Room, Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa, at 4:46.PM., on the 2nd day of June, 2020, for the purpose of taking action on the matter of the authorization of a Loan Agreement and issuance of not to exceed $705,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, for essential county purposes, the proceeds of which notes will be used to provide funds to pay the costs of:

a) the erection, equipment, remodeling, or reconstruction of, and additions or extensions to public buildings, including the site or grounds thereof and including, but not limited to paving the parking lot at the Sheriff Training Center, renovations to Dist. Health building, EMS fire detection equipment, computer scanning and election equipment, computer equipment for Courthouse, fire suppression system at Courthouse, renovations to data center room at Courthouse; and

b) peace officer communication equipment and other emergency services communication equipment and systems.

Section 2. The Auditor is authorized and directed to proceed on behalf of the County with the negotiation of terms of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, evidencing the County’s obligations to a principal amount of not to exceed $705,000, to select a date for the final approval thereof, to cause to be prepared such notice and sale information as may appear appropriate, to publish and distribute the same on behalf of the County and this Board and otherwise to take all action necessary to permit the completion of a loan on a basis favorable to the County and acceptable to the Board.

Section 3. That the Auditor is hereby directed to cause at least one publication to be made of a notice of the meeting, in a legal newspaper, printed wholly in the English language, published at least once weekly, and having general circulation in the County. The publication to be not less than four clear days nor more than twenty days before the date of the public meeting on the issuance of the Notes.

Section 4. The notice of the proposed action to issue notes shall be in substantially the following for:

(To be published on or before: May 22, 2020)

NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, ON THE MATTER OF THE PROPOSED AUTHORIZATION OF A LOAN AGREEMENT AND THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $705,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES OF THE COUNTY (FOR ESSENTIAL COUNTY PURPOSES), AND THE HEARING ON THE ISSUANCE THEREOF

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, State of Iowa, will hold a public hearing on the 2nd day of June, 2020, at. 4:46 PM.,in the Board Room, Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa, at which meeting the Board proposes to take additional action for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $705,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, for essential county purposes, to provide funds to pay the costs of:

a) the erection, equipment, remodeling, or reconstruction of, and additions or extensions to public buildings, including the site or grounds thereof and including, but not limited to paving the parking lot at the Sheriff Training Center, renovations to Dist. Health building, EMS fire detection equipment, computer scanning and election equipment, computer equipment for Courthouse, fire suppression system at Courthouse, renovations to data center room at Courthouse; and

b) peace officer communication equipment and other emergency services communication equipment and systems. Principal and interest on the proposed Loan Agreement will be payable from the Debt Service Fund.

At the above meeting the Board shall receive oral or written objections from any resident or property owner of the County to the above action. After all objections have been received and considered, the Board will at the meeting or at any adjournment thereof, take additional action for the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of the Notes to evidence the obligation of the County thereunder or will abandon the proposal to issue said Notes.

This notice is given by order of the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, State of Iowa, as provided by Sections 331.441 and 331.443 of the Code of Iowa.

Dated this 19st day of May, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the contract and bond with Dixon Construction for project number L-B(C278)–73-97 for $175,979.00 and that the Board direct the board chair to sign the contract and bond. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to accept the tandem truck quotes and return them to the county engineer for recommendations. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the wheel loader quotes and return them to the county engineer for an award recommendation. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to accept the motor grader quotes and return them to the county engineer for an award recommendation. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve and receive for signature the Articles of Agreement for Workforce Development Chief Elected Official Consortium Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

The Board discussed various issues related to COVID-19.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until May 26, 2020.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 11, 2020