Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — May 26, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

MAY 26, 2020

TWENTY-FIRST MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Pottebaum, Radig, De Witt, and Ung. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve the agenda for May 26, 2020, Carried 4-0 . Copy Filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the May 19, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $1,633,626.90. Copy filed.

To receive the April 2020 Juvenile Detention population report. Copy filed.

To approve the liquor license for the Oscar Carl Vineyard. Copy filed.

To approve the tile line permit for Schmillen Construction/Edward Beacom. Copy filed. Carried 4-0.

No action was taken regarding terminating of the 28E agreement between the County Treasurer and Sioux City.

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to approve the transfer of appropriation in the Sheriffís FY 20 budget due to employee transfers. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to set the public hearing for the FY 20 Budget Amendment #1 for June 23,2020 at 4:45pm. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to accept the quote from Murphy Tractor for one new 772G motor grader to replace motor grader number 517 for a net price of $259,800.00. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to accept the quote from Ziegler Equipment for one new 140LVR motor grader to replace motor grader number 517 for a net price of $284,416.00 Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve the FY 20 Woodbury County Secondary Road Department Budget Amendment #1. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

The Board discussed various issues related to COVID-19.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until June 2, 2020.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 11, 2020