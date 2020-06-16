Curt Moodie, 71, of Kingsley, Iowa passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 at his home.

Curt was born June 18, 1948 at Mrs. Murphy’s in Kingsley, the son of Florin and Dorothea Moodie. He graduated from Kingsley-Pierson High School in 1966.

He was drafted into the Army at age 21, serving as a medic with the 101st Airborne in Vietnam from December 11969 to February 1971. He was honorably discharged having been awarded the Bronze Star, Silver Star and Arm Commendation Medal.

Curt married Patty Culler on April 12, 1975, at Meadow Star Methodist Church in rural Washta. They lived in Kingsley in a home they built themselves. There they raised their two children, Molli and Justus.They owned and operated Moodie Electric with Curt’s parents until 1985. He worked as a welder at FS Repair for many years before working at Beelner Service until his retirement.

Curt was the Nash Post American Legion Commander numerous times over the past 20 years. He was instrumental in the building of the “Avenue of Flags” at both cemeteries and has always been there to help organize Memorial Day Services.

He traveled to Washington D.C. as a guardian for the 2009 Honor Flight for World War II veterans. Curt was a proud member of the Plymouth County Veteran’s Affairs Commission from 2015 until his death.

In 2009 Moodie was honored as the “Citizen of the Year” for his dedication and service to his community. During recent years he enjoyed collecting and researching the history of guns as well as going to the shooting range with friends. He enjoyed many years of early morning coffee at Scootch’s and coffee at Le Mars with fellow veterans. Any question you had about boilers; he had the answers!

He loved having his grandchildren crawl up on his lap to read books until they were old enough to read, and then they read to him.

Curt spent a lifetime of service to others. He saved lives in war, helped veterans get the benefits they deserved, and was a mentor for vets who struggled with addictions and legal issues. Those who knew him well remember the quiver of his lip when speaking of the struggles of others and his time as a medic in Vietnam.

As quoted in an interview, for him “God put me here to help people. Leaving was the hardest part.” Curt lived a life of service and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patty; his children Molli (Geno) Griffin and Justus (Stacy Tiesler); one sister, LaDonna Kindig of Correctionville and one brother, Nevin (Becky) of Moville; six grandchildren: Jack, Frankie, and Daisy Griffin and Sawyer, Hazel and Calvin Tiesler, and many nieces and nephews; his sister-in-law, Jane (Loren) Schieuer of Pierson; and his brothers-in-law, Bob (Julie) Culler of Kingsley, Dave (Leila) Culler of Le Mars, and Daryl Culler of Cedar Creek, MO.