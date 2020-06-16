DeEtte “Dee” Larson

DeEtte “Dee” Miller- Schumann- Larson, age 69, of Kingsley, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at MercyOne Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa.

Funeral services were held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa with Pastor Ken Kraft officiating. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery in Sioux City, Iowa.

Dee was born Phil and Phyllis Hageman on August 27, 1950 in Sioux City, Iowa.

Dee worked after graduation from high school at IBP as a meat cutter, St. Joseph Hospital as a CNA, Sioux City Schools as a bus driver aide and for 28 years as an aide with Kingsley Nursing and Rehab. She married Ronald Frank Miller on August 23, 1969. They had four children: James Miller (Jill Winter), Rhonda Snook (Mike Hall), Joseph Miller and Renae (Scott) Hoyle. Unexpectedly Ronald passed away on December 18, 1981.

On June 26, 1982 she married Ronald Schumann, and after their marriage they made their home in Kingsley.

Dee is survived by children Diane (Gene) Rollefson, William Schumann, Robert Schumann, Terri Schumann, and Brad (Anita) Schumann. Ronnie passed away in 2008.

Dee continued to live in Kingsley and later married Earl Larson February 19, 2010 in Claremore, Oklahoma. She is survived by husband, Earl and a stepdaughter, Julie Ann Luefje. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard (Ellen) Hageman and Dennis (Barb) Hageman; four sisters: Diane (Barry) Hueschen, Denise (Tez) Heien, Debbie (Darwin) Blanford and Dawn (John) Swick; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

Dee loved getting together with family, playing cards and table games, watching sporting events and just about any reason to get everyone together. She enjoyed a night at bingo, dancing the night away, listening to karaoke with Joey or a quick trip to a casino with her sisters and friends.

Dee was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Ronald Miller and Ronald Schumann; her granddaughter, Amanda Perea; and her stepson, William Schumann.