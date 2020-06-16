James Rogers

James H. Rogers, 78, of Moville, Iowa, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Mercy Medical.

Private family graveside services were held at Floyd Township Cemetery on June 9, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

James was born August 22, 1941 in rural Woodbury County, Iowa. He was the son of Willis and Margaret S. Rogers. He grew up on the family farm south of Moville, Iowa. He attended school in Moville and graduated from Moville High School in 1960.

After graduation, James entered the military and served for two years in the Army, stationed in Germany. During his time there he was able to sight see and enjoyed telling of his visits to Austria, France, and Italy. He then returned home and worked on the family farm with his dad.

James also became a welder by trade and worked in Sioux City at American Equipment Corporation.

He was united in marriage Nancy Gosch on January 26, 1991. They enjoyed their years together living on and operating the family farm south of Moville. James and Nancy shared 19 happy years together; Nancy passed on March 3, 2010. James continued living on the farm.

In his retirement years, he especially enjoyed nature and spending time watching the birds and various animals that lived around the farm. On his daily walks for exercise and to “check the crops,” he kept track of the deer and pheasants that shared the farm with him.

James was a devoted family man and loyal member of the Moville United Methodist Church, seldom missing a Sunday church service. He enjoyed being a Sunday usher and volunteered for various church activities.

James is survived by his two sisters, Annette (Dick) Warren and family of Onawa, Iowa and Susan (Kenneth) Johnson and family of Bronson, Iowa.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Margaret Rogers; his wife, Nancy Rogers; and his brother, David Rogers.