Kingsley-Pierson School Board Bills — June 2020

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

Newspaper Report — June 2020

Aberson Construction Services 3,500.00

Ahlers & Cooney, P.C. Legal Services 12,702.12

Alarcon Adame, Arturo Mileage 24.57

Beck Engineering, Inc. Services 800.00

Beelner’s Service Inc. Plumbing/Heating Repairs 1,926.53

Bohle Construction LLC Services 1,275.00

Bomgaars Supplies 143.99

Bottjen Implement Supplies 20.00

Burke Engineering Sales Repair Parts/Service 5,943.00

Card Service Center Credit Card Pymt 463.26

Certified Testing Services Inc. Gym Project-Services 3,662.00

City Of Kingsley Water/Sewer 373.11

City Of Pierson Water/Sewer 75.74

Clark’s Hardware LLC Misc. Supplies 348.78

Dejong, Michael Reimbursement 6.99

Des Moines Register Media Advertising 1,850.00

FEH Associates Inc. Architectural Study 5,293.00

Fettig, Scott & Nichole Reimbursement 25.30

First Cooperative Association Fuel, Supplies 1,072.22

Frontier Communications Telephone Service 770.41

Gordon Flesch Company Inc. Copier Service, Supplies 633.84

Grahams Graphics Supplies 84.00

Groetken, Jill Reimbursement 342.27

Harvey, Frank & Lynette Reimbursement 139.55

Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc. Supplies 1,517.95

Hillyard/Sioux Falls Janitorial Supplies 8,710.20

Home Depot U.S.A. Inc. Custodial Supplies 390.99

Iowa Communications Network Services 44.08

Iowa FFA Association Conference fees 185.00

Jostens, Inc. Graduation supplies 325.20

Lammers Automotive Vehicle Repairs 456.00

Lumber Pros Lumber Supplies 18.30

Lunchtime Solutions Inc. Food Service 23,395.12

Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Open Enrollment Tuition 10,593.75

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Instr Supplies 172.93

McQueen’s Soft Water Corporation Services 275.05

Menards-Sioux City Supplies 152.94

Mid American Energy Company Gas/Elec Service 6,909.60

Moville Record Board Minutes 188.89

National FFA Organization Instructional Supplies 176.00

New Cooperative Inc. Fuel, Maintenance Supply 1,014.30

Olea Kiosks Inc. Equipment 4,594.50

Pfaffle, Kevin Reimbursement 76.90

Presto X Company Pest Control 116.00

Rick’s Computers Computer Supplies/Service 4,228.00

Riordan, Ellen Reimbursement 77.90

Rodgers, Raymonth & Katie Reimbursement 88.60

Sam’s Club/Gecf Supplies 85.00

Sanitary Services Garbage Service 595.90

Seton Identification Products Parking signs 288.83

Shane’s Glass & More Services 190.84

Sherwin Williams Paint Supplies 49.34

Sioux City Comm School Open Enrollment Tuition 3,531.25

Smith, Terri reimbursement 85.00

Staples Advantage Supplies 470.87

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. Services 1,400.00

Sunnybrook Flowers 106.98

Thompson Innovation Services 100.00

Timberline Billing Service LLC Medicaid Services 189.83

Toliver, Scott & Ann Reimbursement 52.45

United Rentals Equipment Rentals 92.25

US Postal Service Mailing Permit/Postage 139.00

Walden, Carmen Reimbursement 20.85

Western Iowa Tech Comm College Tuition 45,292.00

Wiatel Services 426.39

Wiese, Rob Reimbursement 156.44

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 18, 2020