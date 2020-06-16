Kingsley-Pierson School Board Bills — June 2020

| | 0

Kingsley-Pierson Community School
Newspaper Report — June 2020

Aberson Construction  Services    3,500.00
Ahlers & Cooney, P.C.  Legal Services    12,702.12
Alarcon Adame, Arturo  Mileage    24.57
Beck Engineering, Inc.  Services    800.00
Beelner’s Service Inc.  Plumbing/Heating Repairs    1,926.53
Bohle Construction LLC  Services    1,275.00
Bomgaars  Supplies    143.99
Bottjen Implement Supplies    20.00
Burke Engineering Sales  Repair Parts/Service    5,943.00
Card Service Center  Credit Card Pymt    463.26
Certified Testing Services Inc.  Gym Project-Services    3,662.00
City Of Kingsley  Water/Sewer    373.11
City Of Pierson  Water/Sewer    75.74
Clark’s Hardware LLC  Misc. Supplies    348.78
Dejong, Michael  Reimbursement    6.99
Des Moines Register Media  Advertising    1,850.00
FEH Associates Inc.  Architectural Study    5,293.00
Fettig, Scott & Nichole  Reimbursement     25.30
First Cooperative Association  Fuel, Supplies    1,072.22
Frontier Communications  Telephone Service    770.41
Gordon Flesch Company Inc.  Copier Service, Supplies    633.84
Grahams Graphics  Supplies    84.00
Groetken, Jill  Reimbursement    342.27
Harvey, Frank & Lynette  Reimbursement    139.55
Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc.  Supplies    1,517.95
Hillyard/Sioux Falls  Janitorial Supplies    8,710.20
Home Depot U.S.A. Inc.  Custodial Supplies    390.99
Iowa Communications Network  Services    44.08
Iowa FFA Association  Conference fees    185.00
Jostens, Inc.  Graduation supplies    325.20
Lammers Automotive  Vehicle Repairs    456.00
Lumber Pros  Lumber Supplies    18.30
Lunchtime Solutions Inc.  Food Service    23,395.12
Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto  Open Enrollment Tuition    10,593.75
Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.  Instr Supplies    172.93
McQueen’s Soft Water Corporation  Services    275.05
Menards-Sioux City  Supplies    152.94
Mid American Energy Company  Gas/Elec Service    6,909.60
Moville Record  Board Minutes    188.89
National FFA Organization  Instructional Supplies    176.00
New Cooperative Inc.  Fuel, Maintenance Supply    1,014.30
Olea Kiosks Inc.  Equipment    4,594.50
Pfaffle, Kevin  Reimbursement    76.90
Presto X Company  Pest Control    116.00
Rick’s Computers  Computer Supplies/Service    4,228.00
Riordan, Ellen  Reimbursement    77.90
Rodgers, Raymonth & Katie  Reimbursement    88.60
Sam’s Club/Gecf  Supplies    85.00
Sanitary Services  Garbage Service    595.90
Seton Identification Products  Parking signs    288.83
Shane’s Glass & More  Services    190.84
Sherwin Williams  Paint Supplies    49.34
Sioux City Comm School  Open Enrollment Tuition    3,531.25
Smith, Terri reimbursement    85.00
Staples Advantage  Supplies     470.87
Stateline Electric & Automation,    Inc.  Services    1,400.00
Sunnybrook  Flowers    106.98
Thompson Innovation  Services    100.00
Timberline Billing Service LLC  Medicaid Services    189.83
Toliver, Scott & Ann  Reimbursement    52.45
United Rentals    Equipment Rentals    92.25
US Postal Service  Mailing Permit/Postage    139.00
Walden, Carmen  Reimbursement    20.85
Western Iowa Tech Comm College  Tuition    45,292.00
Wiatel  Services    426.39
Wiese, Rob  Reimbursement    156.44

