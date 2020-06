Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — June 2020

Lawton-Bronson Community School

June 2020 Board Bills

OPERATING FUND

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 426.00

BIERSCHBACH EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY GYM RENTAL.. 282.00

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 290.76

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 550.05

DUMKRIEGER, JEREMY MILEAGE 438.48

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS stripper and pads 291.38

HAKA GAS 272.79

HEALY WELDING steel 20.00

IOWA SCHOOL FINANCE INFORMATION SERVICE 20-21 SUBSCRIPTION 1,532.35

JENSEN SPRINKLER SERVICE CALL 148.00

JESSEN, BRANDI REIMBURSE CELL PHONE 50.00

JOSTEN’S, INC.

Diplomas and covers 1,293.26

HONOR CORDS

GRAD TROPHY

KING, REINSCH, PROSSER & CO. AUDITING SERVICES 11,582.50

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 6,716.61

MOVILLE RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 382.07

MYERS, JILL MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 116.00

NEAL, DANA REIMBURSE CELL PHONE 50.00

NORTHWEST AEA 12 TRAINING REGISTRATION 50.00

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECKS 81.00

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SECURITY MONITORING 157.62

PRESTO-X-COMPANY PEST CONTROL 102.00

QUALITY UPHOLSTERY UPHOLSTERY 780.00

QUILL CORPORATION OFFICE SUPPLIES 195.11

ROBERTSON IMPLEMENT CO. STRIPPING KIT 110.88

RODER, PAULA MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 40.00

RUHRER, KRISTIN REIMBURSE JET PACK 20.65

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENT 191.45

SEAT SACK, INC. SEAT SACK 248.75

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL CONCURRENT ENROLLMENT 123.84

SHEETS, JACOB REIMBURSE CELL PHONE 50.00

SHOOK, CHAD REIMBURSE CELL PHONE 50.00

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS OPEN ENROLLMENT 108,952.14

SU INSURANCE COMPANY TONER 128.58

SUTTON, PATRICK MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 458.07

TRUCK CENTER COMPANIES switch and blower motor 54.45

US BANK

Student Memory Book 2,746.73

SmartMusic renewal

Mask for Adam

VER STEEG, KRISTI REIMBURSE MILEAGE 22.62

WASTE MANAGEMENT TRASH DISPOSAL 348.46

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE COLLEGE CLASSES 46,498.00

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN PHONE/INTERNET 643.97

WHITING COMMUNITY SCHOOL SHARED CURRICULUM DIRECTOR 26,960.81

WOODBURY CENTRAL COMM. SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 24,718.75

Fund Total: 238,035.89

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

ASHLEY, TONY & CARA REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT BALANCE 50.30

BARRETT, RACHAEL REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT BALANCE 32.45

HALLOWELL, PAUL & ANGELA REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT BALANCE 52.55

LINDGREN, ANNA & BRAD REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT BALANCE 13.50

MARTIN BROS. FOOD 786.48

OBERREUTER, ROBIN & MARK REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT BALANCE 60.95

PETERSON, ROGER & DIANE REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT BALANCE 24.30

STRATMAN, DOMINIC & LISA REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT BALANCE 84.69

THOMPSON, DAN AND KARA REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT BALANCE 19.45

US BANK SUPPLIES 193.58

Fund Total: 1,318.25

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP 192.09

DECKER SPORTS SOFTBALL EQUIPMENT 192.15

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS FIBERGLASS CROSS BAR 45.00

IOWA FFA ASSOCIATION CONFERENCE REGISTRATIONS 148.00

MERCHANT, SARA & CHAD REFUND DANCE MINI’S REGISTRATION 30.00

SMITH, HOLLY REFUND DANCE MINI’S REGISTRATION 30.00

US BANK STATE ARCHERY SHIRTS, BASEBALL EQUIPMENT AND SUPPLIES, ACTIVITIES CALENDAR SCHEDULING, NHS MEMBERSHIP & BANNER 4,506.59

Fund Total: 5,143.83

MANAGEMENT FUND

EGR INSURANCE BUILDERS RISK INSURANCE 82.00

KING, REINSCH, PROSSER & CO. AUDITING SERVICES 2,000.00

Fund Total: 2,082.00

DEBT SERVICES FUND

UMB BANK GO BOND FEE 300.00

Fund Total: 300.00

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

CANNON MOSS BRYGGER & ASSOC. ARCHITECT FEES 5,430.00

FRONTLINE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, LLC FRONTLINE FY21 9,520.21

KUBOTA LEASING SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

STATELINE-ELECTRIC server room update 780.58

WA KLINGER LLC BUILDING ADDITION 97,117.31

WELLS FARGO EQUIPMENT FINANCE BUS LEASE 19,294.50

Fund Total: 132,804.33

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 18, 2020