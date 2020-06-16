Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — May 11, 2020

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Regular Board Meeting

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa/Google Zoom

Monday, May 11, 2020 — 7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community School District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:02

B. Roll Call — All present

C. Welcome Visitors and Guests

D. Public Forum

E. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Reinke moved to approve agenda. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

F. Communications

1. Board member update

G. Reports

1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal’s Report

• Distance learning has been going well. Attendance is exceeding expectations. Estimate is 85-90% have participated at some level.

• Exchange days is still happening on Mondays. Next Monday is the last one.

• Chad and Brandi delivered yard signs for staff on Thursday.

• Over 13,000 meals have been served since the shutdown.

• Summer sports might still happen but unknown at this time.

• Department of Education is requiring a return to learn plan. It must be done by July 1. School is expected to start August 22nd.

• CARES Act funding was released. $71 million was given to Iowa and it was divided by free/reduced numbers. Lawton-Bronson received about $20,500.

2. Secondary Principal’s Report

• Graduation will hopefully be June 20th. If we cannot have a physical ceremony, the makeup date is July 12.

• Prom is rescheduled for Wednesday June 24. That will be at Lofted View.

3. Monthly financial reports

Anderson presented monthly financial reports.

4. Board Bill Auditor Report

Reinke had two questions on bills that were answered.

H. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Amick moved to approve consent agenda. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

I. Personnel

1. Approve resignation of elementary teacher

Reinke moved to approve the resignation of Reese Lewon. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve resignation of para professional

Woolridge moved to approve the resignation of Anna Lindgren. Amick seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve hiring of elementary teacher

Sappingfield moved to approve Kallie Grieme as elementary teacher. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve hiring of elementary teacher

Amick moved to Baylie Andersen for elementary teacher. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve non-certified employee contracts

Amick moved to approve the non certified contract with a 2.53% total package increase. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

6. Approve superintendent/elementary principal contract

Sappingfield moved to approve a 3 year contract for Chad Shook. Amick seconded. All in favor.

7. Approve secondary principal contract

Woolridge moved to approve adding a second year to the contract for Brandi Jessen. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

8. Approve business manager contract

Sappingfield moved to approve a two-year contract as business manager for Ryan Anderson. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

9. Approve transportation/maintenance director contract

Woolridge moved to approve a two year contract for Dana Neal. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

10. Approve head high school football coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Jamey Lloyd. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

11. Approve assistant high school football coach

Reinke moved to approve Matthew Wright. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

12. Approve assistant high school football coach

Woolridge moved to approve Scoop Latimer. Amick seconded. All in favor.

13. Approve assistant high school football coach

Amick moved to approve Justin Doran. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

14. Approve volunteer assistant high school football coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Nick Zant. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

15. Approve volunteer assistant high school football coach

Reinke moved to approve Sean Seppala. Amick seconded. All in favor.

16. Approve head junior high football coach

Woolridge moved to approve Jesse Pedersen. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

17. Approve assistant junior high football coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Sean Seppala. Amick seconded. All in favor.

18. Approve head high school volleyball coach

Amick moved to approve Jeremiah Pottebaum. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

19. Approve assistant high school volleyball coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Rachel Barret. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

20. Approve volunteer assistant high school volleyball coach

Woolridge moved to approve Micaela Borer. Amick seconded. All in favor.

21. Approve head junior high volleyball coach

Reinke moved to approve Micaela Borer. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

22. Approve assistant junior high volleyball coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Kami Busch. Amick seconded. All in favor.

23. Approve cross country co-head coaches

Reinke moved to approve Jason Carlson and Erin Benson. Amick seconded. All in favor.

24. Approve drill team sponsor

Amick moved to approve Dena DeAnda. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

25. Approve football cheerleading sponsor

Amick moved to approve Carrie Rice. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

26. Approve basketball cheerleading sponsor

Reinke moved to approve Carrie Rice. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

27. Approve head speech coach

Woolridge moved to approve Beth Bellinghausen. Amick seconded. All in favor.

28. Approve assistant speech coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Chuck Prior. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

29. Approve assistant speech coach

Reinke moved to approve Emily Klaumann. Amick seconded. All in favor.

J. New Business

1. Approve 2020 graduates

Reinke moved to approve 2020 graduates. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve interfund borrowing

Amick moved to approve the general fund loan to debt fund of $65,000. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve change of board policy concerning vacation leave

Sappingfield moved approve policy change giving 4 weeks of vacation upon 20 years of employment for year round non certified employees. Woolridge seconded.

Reinke moved to adjourn. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

K. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 7:59

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 18, 2020