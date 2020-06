Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — June 8, 2020

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Monday, June 8, 2020 — 7:00 PM

Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

Streamed on Facebook Live

Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, Mead, Schram, and Streck

Absent: None

Others: 3 guests and many viewers on Facebook Live

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:03 PM.

II. Communications

A. Public Forum – none

B. Correspondence – none

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports: 5/31/20

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $343,925.91; Management $186,469.65; PPEL $8,644; Debt Service $600; Infrastructure $36,708.46; Extra & Hourly Pay $84,473.37.

E. Activity Account: $6175.28

F. School Meal Program: $51,052.94

Mead moved and Streck seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the resignations of Alden Berkenpas as cross country coach and Brian Brown as volunteer basketball coach. 5 ayes. Motion carried. Mead moved and Streck seconded to approve the hiring of Hayley Halbur as assistant softball coach and Zack Paulsen as assistant baseball coach. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Approval of 2020-2021 Fall Coaches

Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the following fall coaches: Justin Kahl head football coach, Rob Paulsen and Andy Tiervold assistant football coaches, Emily Low head volleyball, and Barb Hatler and David Kovarna as assistant volleyball coaches. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items

A. Pandemic Response Planning for 2020-2021 School Year – Mr. Thelander discussed our return-to-learn plan and answered questions.

VI. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Annual Secretary Treasurer Reports

B. Opening of New Fiscal Year

VII. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, July 13, 2020 – 7:00 PM – in Mapleton

VIII. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:16 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Board Report for Newspaper

GENERAL FUND

AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION STUDENT DONATION.. 310.56

BOLL, KORI REIMBURSEMENT 252.87

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 585.55

BROWN, BRIDGET REIMBURSEMENT 95.00

BURKE ENGINEERING SALES COMPANY SUPPLIES 66.46

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 853.00

C&B OPERATONS, LLC MOWER 705.64

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTER-CARD FUEL 209.24

CENEX FLEETCARD FUEL 109.71

CENTURYLINK TELEPHONE 344.95

CHARTER OAK-UTE COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 36,274.41

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 4,213.53

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 13,080.01

CLAIM AID MEDICAID BILLING 147.06

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS BUS REPAIR 96.31

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER SUPPLIES 108.66

DANBURY CATHOLIC PRESCHOOL 13,760.00

DAVIS, CYNTHIA HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR 125.00

PINEY RIDGE TUITION 595.00

DEMCO SUPPLIES 198.91

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BUS INSPECTION 40.00

FRANCK & SEXTRO, P.L.C. LEGAL 35.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 500.00

HAMERS, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 335.64

HAMMAN, AMY REIMBURSEMENT 331.68

HANSEN SERVICES PROPANE 900.00

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 621.00

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL, THE SUPPLIES 3,849.59

IOWA ASSOC. SCHOOL BOARDS DUES 950.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NET-WORK INTERNET 271.90

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC. SUPPLIES 45.00

JAYMAR BUSINESS FORMS SUPPLIES 60.21

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 2,152.92

JOSTENS GRADUATION SUPPLIES 1,550.00

JOSTENS YEARBOOK 1,376.90

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 41.82

KENDALL HUNT CURRICULUM MATERIALS 17,398.70

KERNS, JENNIFER REIMBURSEMENT 329.90

KRYGER GLASS SUPPLIES 119.85

LAWTON POST OFFICE POSTAGE 407.25

LONG LINES SUPPLIES 38.65

MACS CHEVROLET PONTIAC SERVICES 761.61

MAPLETON BP FUEL 77.72

MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET 2,432.53

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 161.06

MASTERS, DENISE HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR..2,875.00

MASTERS, RACHEL HOME SCHOOL DIRECTOR 625.00

MATHESON TRI-GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 133.46

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 312.10

MENARDS SUPPLIES 1,007.43

MORGAN, KERA REIMBURSEMENT 14.96

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 686.38

MV HOT LUNCH REIMBURSEMENT 471.00

NASSP NHS AFFILIATION 385.00

NEUBAUM, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 248.15

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 755.20

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO. INC. ELEVATOR MAINTENANCE 366.94

OA/BC-IG CSD OPEN ENROLLMENT 15,184.38

PLANK ROAD PUBLISHING, INC. SUPPLIES 119.45

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 821.32

RAINBOW RESOURCES HOME SCHOOL SUPPLIES 140.64

REALLY GOOD STUFF SUPPLIES 524.00

REMEDIA PUBLICATIONS SUPPLIES 63.98

RENAISSANCE LEARNING, INC. LIBRARY SOFTWARE 1,800.00

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba SERVICES 98.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 1,878.00

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 421.30

SCHOLASTIC INC. SUPPLIES 60.50

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA MEMBERSHIPS/REGISTRATIONS 1,122.00

SEESAW LEARNING, INC. SUPPLIES 715.00

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL SPECIAL EDUCATION 7,062.50

SIOUX CITY CSD SPECIAL EDUCATION 7,062.50

STAMP FULFILLMENT SERVICES SUPPLIES 983.35

TEACHER DIRECT SUPPLIES 146.50

TEACHING STRATEGIES, INC. SUPPLIES 29.26

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 188.00

UMBACH SEED & FEED STORE SUPPLIES 175.00

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 61,056.51

UPTOWN SPORTING GOODS SUPPLIES 1,482.00

WEST MONONA COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OPEN ENROLLMENT 31,781.25

WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 39,660.00

WHITING COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 10,593.75

WINSUPPLY COMMERCIAL CHARGE SUPPLIES 49.05

WOODBURY CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 45,906.25

Fund Total: 343,925.91

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

HOFFMAN AGENCY INSURANCE 182,175.14

SPECIAL MARKETS INSURANCE INSURANCE 1,355.00

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 2,939.51

Fund Total: 186,469.65

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIP LEVY FUND

JOHNSHOY LANDSCAPING LLC SERVICES 750.00

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS, INC. SUPPLIES 1,565.00

RICK’S COMPUTER COMPUTERS 6,329.00

Fund Total: 8,644.00

DEBT SERVICE

UMB BANK BANKING FEES 600.00

Fund Total: 600.00

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ALL AMERICAN SPORTS CORP. SUPPLIES 736.84

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 234.64

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 65.96

PEPSI COLA OF SIOUXLAND POP 1,795.60

RESILITE SUPPLIES 575.24

UPTOWN SPORTING GOODS SUPPLIES 2,767.00

Fund Total: 6,175.28

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

AC & R SPECIALISTS REPAIRS 1,309.70

HILAND DAIRY MILK 957.10

KECK FOODS COMMODITIES 458.03

KLINGENSMITH, SHONA

REIMBURSEMENT 488.52

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT. 34,925.86

MARTIN BROS. PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES 12,879.72

STOLL, LANA REIMBURSEMENT 34.01

Fund Total: 51,052.94

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

BDI SIGNS BUSINESS DESIGNS, INC. SIGNS 1,195.00

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY COPIER LEASE 1,490.18

LADWIG CONSTRUCTION SERVICES 9,800.00

Midwest Alarm Company, Sioux City SUPPLIES 336.00

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 1,555.48

PROJECT LEAD THE WAY SUPPLIES 950.00

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICES 3,291.80

RICK’S COMPUTER SERVICES 14,946.00

VETTER EQUIPMENT CO. MOWER 3,144.00

Fund Total: 36,708.46

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 18, 2020