Robert (Bob) Jenness

Mr. Robert (Bob) Dean Jenness, age 89, of Scottsboro, Alabama, formerly of Pierson, Iowa, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, April 30, 2020

The family had a private service Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Robert was born at Correctionville, Iowa to Wesley and Gladys (Wever) Jenness. After they divorced Gladys married Leslie Carroll of Pierson, Iowa and they made their home on a Petersen farm west of Pierson. Carroll was the only father he ever knew.

Bob attended grade school and high school in Pierson, graduating in 1949. He was active in sports, excelling in baseball and basketball, and was also involved in music. He was a member of his church choir all of his life until he entered assisted living.

In 1950 he married Lorna Spencer and to this union were born two sons, Brian and Randall. They had 5 children — Brian’s being Justin, Brooke and Aaron and Randall’s being Blake and Taylor.

After a failed marriage Bob was remarried to Shirley Austell of Harvey, Illinois. And to this union were born a son, Perry, and a daughter, Kristyn. They have five children. Perry and Angie’s children are Colin, Chloe and Caitlen, and Kristyn and Greg Bell have a son Luke and a daughter Hannah.

Bob was a bus driver for Trailways for many years at Scottsboro and retired from Revere Aluminum.

Bob loved hunting and fishing, his children and grandchildren, and his church.

Preceding him in death his parents, his brother Ray Dale, and his in-laws.

Robert is survived by two sisters, Marjorie Petersen (Keith) Orbin and Laura Petersen (Roy) Spaulding and son Bradley, 10 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.