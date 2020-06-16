Woodbury Central School Board Minutes/Bills — June 8, 2020

Woodbury Central Community School
Regular Board Meeting
June 8, 2020

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on June 8th, 2020 with call to order by President Frafjord at 7:32 pm.  The meeting is being held via the internet on Zoom hosted out of board member Donny Reblitz address of 325 Terrtam St., Moville.  This internet meeting is due to the national pandemic and disaster declaration due to the COVID-19 virus.  Attendees may log in via internet or call in to hear and participate.

Members present:  Frafjord, Nelson, Reblitz, Lloyd, Steffen (7:50 p.m.), Thomsen.  Absent:  Koele.

Visitors: 8 other viewers/participants logged in.

Agenda:  Moved by Nelson, second by Lloyd to approve the amended agenda.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes:  Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to waive the reading of the May 11, 2020 minutes and approve them as written.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills:  Moved by Reblitz, second by Nelson to approve bills in the amounts of $47,347.46 from the General Fund, $969.00 from the PPEL Fund, $28,144.24 from the Sales Tax Fund, $8,151.61 from the Activity Fund, $3,939.63 from the Lunch fund and prepaid checks for $10,304.21 from the General Fund, $39,500 from the Sales Tax Fund, $1,419.10 from the Activity Fund and $19.96 from the lunch fund.

Hearing on Flexibility Acct Transfer: Hearing opened at 7:44 pm by Frafjord.  No data available yet. Closed hearing at 7:45 pm.

Hearing on 20-21 calendar:
• Hearing opened at 7:45 pm. by Frafjord.  Two options presented by Superintendent Glackin.  Discussion.
• Hearing closed by Frafjord at 7:57 pm.
• Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to approve the Tues, 8/25/20 start date for the 20-21 school year.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Policies & Procedures
• Moved by Nelson, second by Reblitz to approve the open enrollment request of Nathan & Brittni VanderMolen (MVAO) for Allison (TK) to attend WC for the 2020-21 school year.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings, Grounds, Transporation
• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to not buy a vehicle.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to accept quotes from Glover for items b, c, and d.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen, to accept the quote from Curry to replace the carpeting.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Nelson, second by Thomsen to approve using Western Disposal garbage service with appropriate weekly capacity, provided we can cancel the contract with Waste Management.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to accept the quote from MPIRE for the middle school locker room remodels without shower stalls for $16,194.00.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to approve MPIRE for the Industrial Tech Building work for $10,000.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Steffen, second by Reblitz to approve insurance renewals as presented by Pat Roger, EGR Insurance and the Student Athlete Catastrophic policy.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to open facilities for student use under presented guidelines by the governor and the IDPH.  Motion carried, 4 votes for the motion, Reblitz voting against.

Personnel:
• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to accept the resignations of Kim Lilly-quiz bowl coach (provided suitable replacement is found), Carlene Marksbury-teacher,  and Stacey Russell-MS Cheer Coach.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Thomsen, second by Nelson to offer Andy Compton a full time MS Special Ed teaching contact at an MA+15 with 8 years experience.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to hire 5 summer custodial, 1 office and Blake Stratton as outside assistant. Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to amend Brittney Gernhart’s para contract from 144 days to 180 days.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Co-curricular:
• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve a $600 stipend for Archery Sponsor for Pat Tomoson.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Steffen, second by Nelson to approve Theresa Ring as Driver’s Ed Behind The Wheel Instructor.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items
• Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd, to approve Jeremy Cross as grant writer for WC School.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the Write to Learn software for 20-21 school year.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Thomsen, second by Reblitz to approve sharing agmt and use of At Risk Funding for a Mental Health Counselor hired by the AEA.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Steffen, second by Lloyd to approve the sale of the house for removal on 513 Fair St.  and to set and publish the hearing for July 13, 2020 at 7:30 pm. via electronic meeting.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to adopt the SIA Mentoring program for 20-21.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Thomsen, second by Steffen to amend the Flexible Spending Account plan documents to extend the claims period through Dec. 31, 2020.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to table the K12 Docs software decision until the regular July meeting.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved by Steffen, second by Nelson to pay up to 5 days unused vacation days to 260 day contracted personnel (excluding Supt.) who worked every day during the school closure, carryover any additional days to next year and pay if unused at that time.  Motion carried, with 3 voting for and Lloyd and Thomsen voting against.

Visitor:  Mike from MPIRE asked if board had questions.  Lloyd asked for clarification on the ventilation in the Shop project.

For the good of the cause:  Frafjord asked if we’d still do electronic meeting in July.  Doug said it depends on if the state guidelines are changed.

Adjourn:  Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to adjourn at 10:14 pm.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey Secretary
Gary Frafjord, Board President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS FOR JUNE 2020
OPERATING FUND
ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS
3RD PTY ADMIN FEE    93.60
3RD PTY ADMIN FEE    93.60
 Vendor Total:    187.20
AHLERS & COONEY, P.C.  LEGAL SERVICES    90.00
Beelner Service Inc.
SPRINKLER REPAIRS    428.41
SPRINKLER REPAIRS    313.00
    Vendor Total:    741.41
BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICE  ANNUAL MAINT.    30.00
BOBIER STUDIOS  CLASS COMPOSITE    247.50
Cornhusker International
09 – INSPECT/BRAKES/BEAR-INGS/ELECTRICAL    6,521.27
17 – TRANSMISSION REPAIRS    379.94
13 – TRANSMISSION REPAIRS    625.25
15-2 TRANSMISSION REPAIRS    440.81
15 – TRANSMISSION REPAIRS    440.81
    Vendor Total:    8,408.08
CULLIGAN
SALT    28.35
SALT    18.90
SALT    18.90
KITCHEN RENT    24.50
KITCHEN RENT    24.50
RENTAL    19.50
    Vendor Total:    134.65
Healy Welding  SHOP-WELDING BOOTHS    2,200.00
Kryger Glass Company 15
SILVER MALIBU-WINDSHIELD    362.98
11 – INSTALL GLASS    180.00
    Vendor Total:    542.98
Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.  SHOP SUPPLIES    77.89
MID AMERICAN ENERGY
ELECTRICITY    70.58
ELECTRICITY    64.86
ELECTRICITY    6,330.53
NATURAL GAS    50.64
ELECTRICITY    267.92
NATURAL GAS    139.56
ELECTRICITY    29.18
ELECTRICITY    15.20
NATURAL GAS    11.90
    Vendor Total:    6,980.37
MOVILLE, CITY OF  WATER/SEWER    1,728.60
Mpire Heating & Cooling, LLC  REPLACE PNEUMATIC COMP/TANK    4,200.00
ONE SOURCE
BACKGROUND CHECKS    102.00
BACKGROUND CHECKS    20.50
BACKGROUND CHECKS    20.50
BACKGROUND CHECKS    40.50
 Vendor Total:    183.50
Peterbilt of Sioux City
17-Air Dryer/Filters    390.48
13-Air Dryer/Electrical    863.41
15-SERVICE/FILTERS    288.13
15-SERVICE/FILTERS    411.09
15 – 16 QTS. OIL    63.04
15-2-BROKEN WIRE    24.34
    Vendor Total:    2,040.49
RECORD, THE
PUBLISHING    383.94
PUBLISHING    320.70
 Vendor Total:    704.64
School Savers  CALCULATORS – BALANCE    40.00
Sheraton West Des Moines Hotel
STATE WR. ROOMS – COACHES    2,268.00
BUS DRIVER STATE WR. ROOM    280.00
    Vendor Total:    2,548.00
SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DIST.
OPEN ENROLL    13,472.00
OPEN ENROLL    653.00
    Vendor Total:    14,125.00
Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc.  REPLACE DEFECTIVE EMERG. LIGHTS     575.37
THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA, INC.  WINDOWS    455.32
TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE  MEDICAID BILLING    27.39
Fund Total:    46,268.39    
Checking Account Total:    46,268.39

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT
MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC  COPIER LEASE    969.00
Fund Total    969.00    
Checking Account Total    969.00    

SALES TAX FUND
ANGEL TRAX  BUS CAMERA SYSTEM    16,644.24
MPIRE PLUMBING & HEATING LLC  REPLACE 100 GAL. WATER HEATER    11,500.00
Fund Total:    28,144.24    
Checking Account Total:    28,144.24

ACTIVITY FUND
IHSAA  DUAL TEAM STATE PLAQUE    487.30
Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic  Union HS MEMBERSHIP..50.00    MS MEMBERSHIP    50.00
Vendor Total:    100.00
Iowa High School Music Association  BARS    30.00
Sheraton West Des Moines Hotel
STATE WR ROOMS    3,220.00
STATE WR CHEER ROOMS    1,400.00
    Vendor Total:    4,620.00
Walsworth Publishing Company  2ND DEPOSIT 2020    2,914.31
Fund Total:    8,151.61
Checking Account Total:    8,151.61    

NUTRITION FUND
CARNEY, DAVID  CREDIT BAL    35.00
DAHILL, MICHAEL OR LANETTE  CREDIT BAL    8.75
DEAN FOODS
SFSP EXPENDITURES    235.62
SFSP EXPENDITURES    235.62
SFSP EXPENDITURES    235.62
SFSP EXPENDITURES    235.62
SFSP EXPENDITURES    97.83
SFSP EXPENDITURES    78.54
SFSP EXPENDITURES    156.39
    Vendor Total:    1,275.24
JAACKS, JEFF OR KELLI  CREDIT BAL    15.95
Kelly & Theresa Funk  CREDIT BAL    137.00
KEVIN OR ALLYSON, BENNETT   CREDIT LUNCH BAL    49.70
MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING
General Supplies-SFSP    185.81
SFSP EXPENDITURES    514.98
CREDIT    (52.89)
SFSP EXPENDITURES    591.20
General Supplies-SFSP    103.95
SFSP EXPENDITURES    108.08
    Vendor Total:    1,451.13
NELSON, ERIC OR CAROL  FOOD    260.35
PIKE, DALE  FOOD    28.30
US FOODS-SIOUX FALLS
General Supplies-SFSP    148.08
FOOD    106.89
FOOD    211.62
FOOD    114.42
General Supplies-SFSP    97.20
    Vendor Total:    678.21
Fund Total:    3,939.63
Checking Account Total:    3,939.63    

APRIL 2020 P-CARD PAYMENT
Amount:    6,377.02    
Description: FUEL, SUPPLIES, TECH,INSTR SUPPLIES
JC GRANT SUPPLIES    49.05
JC GRANT SUPPLIES    39.58
JC GRANT SUPPLIES    212.38
GENERAL SUPPLIES    39.00
GASOLINE    29.89
GASOLINE    84.34
POSTAGE    16.00
RENEW ADOBE SUBSCRIPTION    190.67
ONLINE CONFERENCE    75.00
POSTAGE    55.00
OFFICE SUPPLIES    28.78
CREDIT    (19.27)
BLUE BURB – SERVICE    22.00
BLUE BURB – 8 QTS OIL    40.00
BIG WHITE – SERVICE/NEW BATTERY    229.39
BIG WHITE-6 QTS. OIL    24.00
IMPALA – BRAKE REPAIRS    610.53
06 – SERVICE/FILTERS    314.04
06 – 26 QTS. OIL    117.00
GASOLINE    45.38
REFUND NURSE CONFERENCE    (204.75)
GARBAGE    1,999.49
PEST CONTROL    57.00
PHONE CHARGES    723.36
STAMPS    16.30
PHONE CASE    18.71
MAILING    12.05
MAILING    35.20
MAILING    37.60
4TH SCIENCE EXP    51.92
SCRUBBER BLADE    25.70
WAX    615.22
BUFF RED PADS    16.85
LAPTOP CASES    752.50
NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION    17.11

Amount:    3,500.00    
Description: FLOOR MOP MACHINE
FLOOR MOP MACHINE    3,500.00

Amount:    1,419.10    
Description: ACTIVITY EXPENSE
GOLF MEDALS    72.00
SHORTS/TOPS    710.00
JERSEYS    130.00
WR AWARDS    208.00
CHEST PROTECTOR    130.00
CATCHER MASK    60.00
Softball Supplies    109.10

Amount:    19.96    
Description: SUPPLIES
FOIL SHEETS    19.96
Report 1099 Total:    0.00
Report Total:    11,316.08  

 

PREPAID CHECKS — MAY 2020
OPERATING FUND
BURKE ENGR. SALES COMPANY  KEYS    9.55
Center Point Energy  NATURAL GAS    1,445.34
MIND RESEARCH INSTITUTE  ST MATH RENEWAL    1,980.00
VERIZON WIRELESS  CELL  PHONES    492.30
Fund Total:    3,927.19    
Checking Account Total:    3,927.19

SALES TAX FUND
GRELL ROOFING  1/2 PROJECT DOWN PAYMENT    36,000.00
Fund Total:    36,000.00
Checking Account Total:    36,000.00

Published in The Record
Thursday, June 18, 2020

