Woodbury Central School Board Minutes/Bills — June 8, 2020

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

June 8, 2020

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on June 8th, 2020 with call to order by President Frafjord at 7:32 pm. The meeting is being held via the internet on Zoom hosted out of board member Donny Reblitz address of 325 Terrtam St., Moville. This internet meeting is due to the national pandemic and disaster declaration due to the COVID-19 virus. Attendees may log in via internet or call in to hear and participate.

Members present: Frafjord, Nelson, Reblitz, Lloyd, Steffen (7:50 p.m.), Thomsen. Absent: Koele.

Visitors: 8 other viewers/participants logged in.

Agenda: Moved by Nelson, second by Lloyd to approve the amended agenda. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to waive the reading of the May 11, 2020 minutes and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Reblitz, second by Nelson to approve bills in the amounts of $47,347.46 from the General Fund, $969.00 from the PPEL Fund, $28,144.24 from the Sales Tax Fund, $8,151.61 from the Activity Fund, $3,939.63 from the Lunch fund and prepaid checks for $10,304.21 from the General Fund, $39,500 from the Sales Tax Fund, $1,419.10 from the Activity Fund and $19.96 from the lunch fund.

Hearing on Flexibility Acct Transfer: Hearing opened at 7:44 pm by Frafjord. No data available yet. Closed hearing at 7:45 pm.

Hearing on 20-21 calendar:

• Hearing opened at 7:45 pm. by Frafjord. Two options presented by Superintendent Glackin. Discussion.

• Hearing closed by Frafjord at 7:57 pm.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to approve the Tues, 8/25/20 start date for the 20-21 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Policies & Procedures

• Moved by Nelson, second by Reblitz to approve the open enrollment request of Nathan & Brittni VanderMolen (MVAO) for Allison (TK) to attend WC for the 2020-21 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings, Grounds, Transporation

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to not buy a vehicle. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to accept quotes from Glover for items b, c, and d. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen, to accept the quote from Curry to replace the carpeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Thomsen to approve using Western Disposal garbage service with appropriate weekly capacity, provided we can cancel the contract with Waste Management. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to accept the quote from MPIRE for the middle school locker room remodels without shower stalls for $16,194.00. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to approve MPIRE for the Industrial Tech Building work for $10,000. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Reblitz to approve insurance renewals as presented by Pat Roger, EGR Insurance and the Student Athlete Catastrophic policy. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to open facilities for student use under presented guidelines by the governor and the IDPH. Motion carried, 4 votes for the motion, Reblitz voting against.

Personnel:

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to accept the resignations of Kim Lilly-quiz bowl coach (provided suitable replacement is found), Carlene Marksbury-teacher, and Stacey Russell-MS Cheer Coach. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Nelson to offer Andy Compton a full time MS Special Ed teaching contact at an MA+15 with 8 years experience. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to hire 5 summer custodial, 1 office and Blake Stratton as outside assistant. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to amend Brittney Gernhart’s para contract from 144 days to 180 days. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Co-curricular:

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve a $600 stipend for Archery Sponsor for Pat Tomoson. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Nelson to approve Theresa Ring as Driver’s Ed Behind The Wheel Instructor. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd, to approve Jeremy Cross as grant writer for WC School. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the Write to Learn software for 20-21 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Reblitz to approve sharing agmt and use of At Risk Funding for a Mental Health Counselor hired by the AEA. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Lloyd to approve the sale of the house for removal on 513 Fair St. and to set and publish the hearing for July 13, 2020 at 7:30 pm. via electronic meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to adopt the SIA Mentoring program for 20-21. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Steffen to amend the Flexible Spending Account plan documents to extend the claims period through Dec. 31, 2020. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to table the K12 Docs software decision until the regular July meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Nelson to pay up to 5 days unused vacation days to 260 day contracted personnel (excluding Supt.) who worked every day during the school closure, carryover any additional days to next year and pay if unused at that time. Motion carried, with 3 voting for and Lloyd and Thomsen voting against.

Visitor: Mike from MPIRE asked if board had questions. Lloyd asked for clarification on the ventilation in the Shop project.

For the good of the cause: Frafjord asked if we’d still do electronic meeting in July. Doug said it depends on if the state guidelines are changed.

Adjourn: Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to adjourn at 10:14 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey Secretary

Gary Frafjord, Board President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS FOR JUNE 2020

OPERATING FUND

ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS

3RD PTY ADMIN FEE 93.60

3RD PTY ADMIN FEE 93.60

Vendor Total: 187.20

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 90.00

Beelner Service Inc.

SPRINKLER REPAIRS 428.41

SPRINKLER REPAIRS 313.00

Vendor Total: 741.41

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICE ANNUAL MAINT. 30.00

BOBIER STUDIOS CLASS COMPOSITE 247.50

Cornhusker International

09 – INSPECT/BRAKES/BEAR-INGS/ELECTRICAL 6,521.27

17 – TRANSMISSION REPAIRS 379.94

13 – TRANSMISSION REPAIRS 625.25

15-2 TRANSMISSION REPAIRS 440.81

15 – TRANSMISSION REPAIRS 440.81

Vendor Total: 8,408.08

CULLIGAN

SALT 28.35

SALT 18.90

SALT 18.90

KITCHEN RENT 24.50

KITCHEN RENT 24.50

RENTAL 19.50

Vendor Total: 134.65

Healy Welding SHOP-WELDING BOOTHS 2,200.00

Kryger Glass Company 15

SILVER MALIBU-WINDSHIELD 362.98

11 – INSTALL GLASS 180.00

Vendor Total: 542.98

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. SHOP SUPPLIES 77.89

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 70.58

ELECTRICITY 64.86

ELECTRICITY 6,330.53

NATURAL GAS 50.64

ELECTRICITY 267.92

NATURAL GAS 139.56

ELECTRICITY 29.18

ELECTRICITY 15.20

NATURAL GAS 11.90

Vendor Total: 6,980.37

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 1,728.60

Mpire Heating & Cooling, LLC REPLACE PNEUMATIC COMP/TANK 4,200.00

ONE SOURCE

BACKGROUND CHECKS 102.00

BACKGROUND CHECKS 20.50

BACKGROUND CHECKS 20.50

BACKGROUND CHECKS 40.50

Vendor Total: 183.50

Peterbilt of Sioux City

17-Air Dryer/Filters 390.48

13-Air Dryer/Electrical 863.41

15-SERVICE/FILTERS 288.13

15-SERVICE/FILTERS 411.09

15 – 16 QTS. OIL 63.04

15-2-BROKEN WIRE 24.34

Vendor Total: 2,040.49

RECORD, THE

PUBLISHING 383.94

PUBLISHING 320.70

Vendor Total: 704.64

School Savers CALCULATORS – BALANCE 40.00

Sheraton West Des Moines Hotel

STATE WR. ROOMS – COACHES 2,268.00

BUS DRIVER STATE WR. ROOM 280.00

Vendor Total: 2,548.00

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DIST.

OPEN ENROLL 13,472.00

OPEN ENROLL 653.00

Vendor Total: 14,125.00

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. REPLACE DEFECTIVE EMERG. LIGHTS 575.37

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA, INC. WINDOWS 455.32

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 27.39

Fund Total: 46,268.39

Checking Account Total: 46,268.39

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASE 969.00

Fund Total 969.00

Checking Account Total 969.00

SALES TAX FUND

ANGEL TRAX BUS CAMERA SYSTEM 16,644.24

MPIRE PLUMBING & HEATING LLC REPLACE 100 GAL. WATER HEATER 11,500.00

Fund Total: 28,144.24

Checking Account Total: 28,144.24

ACTIVITY FUND

IHSAA DUAL TEAM STATE PLAQUE 487.30

Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union HS MEMBERSHIP..50.00 MS MEMBERSHIP 50.00

Vendor Total: 100.00

Iowa High School Music Association BARS 30.00

Sheraton West Des Moines Hotel

STATE WR ROOMS 3,220.00

STATE WR CHEER ROOMS 1,400.00

Vendor Total: 4,620.00

Walsworth Publishing Company 2ND DEPOSIT 2020 2,914.31

Fund Total: 8,151.61

Checking Account Total: 8,151.61

NUTRITION FUND

CARNEY, DAVID CREDIT BAL 35.00

DAHILL, MICHAEL OR LANETTE CREDIT BAL 8.75

DEAN FOODS

SFSP EXPENDITURES 235.62

SFSP EXPENDITURES 235.62

SFSP EXPENDITURES 235.62

SFSP EXPENDITURES 235.62

SFSP EXPENDITURES 97.83

SFSP EXPENDITURES 78.54

SFSP EXPENDITURES 156.39

Vendor Total: 1,275.24

JAACKS, JEFF OR KELLI CREDIT BAL 15.95

Kelly & Theresa Funk CREDIT BAL 137.00

KEVIN OR ALLYSON, BENNETT CREDIT LUNCH BAL 49.70

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING

General Supplies-SFSP 185.81

SFSP EXPENDITURES 514.98

CREDIT (52.89)

SFSP EXPENDITURES 591.20

General Supplies-SFSP 103.95

SFSP EXPENDITURES 108.08

Vendor Total: 1,451.13

NELSON, ERIC OR CAROL FOOD 260.35

PIKE, DALE FOOD 28.30

US FOODS-SIOUX FALLS

General Supplies-SFSP 148.08

FOOD 106.89

FOOD 211.62

FOOD 114.42

General Supplies-SFSP 97.20

Vendor Total: 678.21

Fund Total: 3,939.63

Checking Account Total: 3,939.63

APRIL 2020 P-CARD PAYMENT

Amount: 6,377.02

Description: FUEL, SUPPLIES, TECH,INSTR SUPPLIES

JC GRANT SUPPLIES 49.05

JC GRANT SUPPLIES 39.58

JC GRANT SUPPLIES 212.38

GENERAL SUPPLIES 39.00

GASOLINE 29.89

GASOLINE 84.34

POSTAGE 16.00

RENEW ADOBE SUBSCRIPTION 190.67

ONLINE CONFERENCE 75.00

POSTAGE 55.00

OFFICE SUPPLIES 28.78

CREDIT (19.27)

BLUE BURB – SERVICE 22.00

BLUE BURB – 8 QTS OIL 40.00

BIG WHITE – SERVICE/NEW BATTERY 229.39

BIG WHITE-6 QTS. OIL 24.00

IMPALA – BRAKE REPAIRS 610.53

06 – SERVICE/FILTERS 314.04

06 – 26 QTS. OIL 117.00

GASOLINE 45.38

REFUND NURSE CONFERENCE (204.75)

GARBAGE 1,999.49

PEST CONTROL 57.00

PHONE CHARGES 723.36

STAMPS 16.30

PHONE CASE 18.71

MAILING 12.05

MAILING 35.20

MAILING 37.60

4TH SCIENCE EXP 51.92

SCRUBBER BLADE 25.70

WAX 615.22

BUFF RED PADS 16.85

LAPTOP CASES 752.50

NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION 17.11

Amount: 3,500.00

Description: FLOOR MOP MACHINE

FLOOR MOP MACHINE 3,500.00

Amount: 1,419.10

Description: ACTIVITY EXPENSE

GOLF MEDALS 72.00

SHORTS/TOPS 710.00

JERSEYS 130.00

WR AWARDS 208.00

CHEST PROTECTOR 130.00

CATCHER MASK 60.00

Softball Supplies 109.10

Amount: 19.96

Description: SUPPLIES

FOIL SHEETS 19.96

Report 1099 Total: 0.00

Report Total: 11,316.08

PREPAID CHECKS — MAY 2020

OPERATING FUND

BURKE ENGR. SALES COMPANY KEYS 9.55

Center Point Energy NATURAL GAS 1,445.34

MIND RESEARCH INSTITUTE ST MATH RENEWAL 1,980.00

VERIZON WIRELESS CELL PHONES 492.30

Fund Total: 3,927.19

Checking Account Total: 3,927.19

SALES TAX FUND

GRELL ROOFING 1/2 PROJECT DOWN PAYMENT 36,000.00

Fund Total: 36,000.00

Checking Account Total: 36,000.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 18, 2020