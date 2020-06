City of Correctionville

Public Notice

NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN THAT AT 7:00 PM on July 13, 2020 in the Correctionville Community Building, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa 51016, the City of Correctionville will hold a Public Hearing concerning a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Federal Assurances, Administration Plan and Environmental Review Approval.

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 25, 2020