Correctionville Request for Proposals for Technical Service

City of Correctionville

REQUESTING PROPOSALS FOR TECHNICAL SERVICES

The City of Correctionville is requesting proposals for technical services to assist with a housing rehabilitation program receiving Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds through the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA).

The City has is applying for funds to develop and implement an owner-occupied housing rehabilitation program for low to moderate homeowners.

The selected contractor will work with the city to ensure compliance with CDBG program requirements. Activities will include but are not limited to application intake and processing, property inspections and write-ups, and lead hazard reduction work. A full description of the work specifications are available at City Hall at 312 Driftwood St. Correctionville, IA 51016

Proposals to the City should include the minimum information:

• Experience with IEDA’s housing rehabilitation CDBG program

• Description of past technical services provided

• Description of organizational capacity to complete all necessary technical service activities

• References from previous clients of related work within the past five years

• Copy of Lead Assessor/Risk Inspector certification form for each inspector to work on the project

• Cost of services

Proposals must be submitted no later than July 10, 2020, by 4:30 p.m. Proposals should be submitted to:

City of Correctionville

Attn: Carla Mathers, City Clerk

312 Driftwood St.

Correctionville, IA 51016

Questions regarding this request for proposals should be directed to

Carla Mathers 712-372-4791 [email protected]

Section 3 clause

All section 3 covered contracts shall include the following clause (referred to as the section 3 clause):

A. The work to be performed under this contract is subject to the requirements of section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended, 12 U.S.C. 1701u (Section 3). The purpose of section 3 is to ensure that employment and other economic opportunities generated by HUD assistance or HUD-assisted projects covered by section 3, shall, to the greatest extent feasible, be directed to low- and very low-income persons, particularly persons who are recipients of HUD assistance for housing.

B. The parties to this contract agree to comply with HUD’s regulations in 24 CFR part 135, which implement section 3. As evidenced by their execution of this contract, the parties to this contract certify that they are under no contractual or other impediments that would prevent them from complying with the part 135 regulations.

C. The contractor agrees to send to each labor organization or representative of workers with which the contractor has a collective bargaining agreement or other understanding if any, a notice advising the labor organization or workers’ representative of the contractor’s commitments under this section 3 clause, and will post copies of the notice in conspicuous places at the worksite where both employees and applicants for training and employment positions can see the notice. The notice shall describe the section 3 preference, shall set forth the minimum number and job titles subject to hire, availability of apprenticeship and training positions, the qualifications for each; and the name and location of the person(s) taking applications for each of the positions; and the anticipated date the work shall begin.

D. The contractor agrees to include this section 3 clause in every subcontract subject to compliance with regulations in 24 CFR part 135 and agrees to take appropriate action, as provided in an applicable provision of the subcontract or in this section 3 clause, upon a finding that the subcontractor is in violation of the regulations in 24 CFR part 135. The contractor will not subcontract with any subcontractor where the contractor has notice or knowledge that the subcontractor has been found in violation of the regulations in 24 CFR part 135.

E. The contractor will certify that any vacant employment positions, including training positions, that are filled (1) after the contractor is selected but before the contract is executed, and (2) with persons other than those to whom the regulations of 24 CFR part 135 require employment opportunities to be directed, were not filled to circumvent the contractor’s obligations under 24 CFR part 135.

F. Noncompliance with HUD’s regulations in 24 CFR part 135 may result in sanctions, termination of this contract for default, and debarment or suspension from future HUD-assisted contracts.

G. With respect to work performed in connection with section 3 covered Indian housing assistance, section 7(b) of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act (25 U.S.C. 450e) also applies to the work to be performed under this contract. Section 7(b) requires that to the greatest extent feasible (i) preference and opportunities for training and employment shall be given to Indians, and (ii) preference in the award of contracts and subcontracts shall be given to Indian organizations and Indian-owned Economic Enterprises. Parties to this contract that are subject to the provisions of section 3 and section 7(b) agree to comply with section 3 to the maximum extent feasible, but not in derogation of compliance with section 7(b).

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 25, 2020