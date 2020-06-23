Cushing City Council Minutes — June 2, 2020

Cushing City Council
June 2, 2020
Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present:  Alex Rabbass, Jesse VanHouten, Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, and Mary Tyler

Also present:  Dave Carstens, Joyce Sevening, Chris Niehaus, Skylar Shever

Motion by Rabbass, seconded by Wittrock to approve consent agenda which includes:
1) Meeting agenda
2) May 5, 2020 Minutes
3) Financial Statement & Budget Report
4) Claims as Presented
5) Building Permits – Shever

Claims
ACCO  Chlorine    246.40
Anfinson Farm Store  Grass Seed    92.74
AT&T  Firemen Cell    62.20
Barnes & Noble  Library Books    190.84
City of Correctionville  CPR Class for K. Jackson    55.00
Corner Hardware  City Repairs    11.33
DEMCO  Library Supplies    43.62
Feld Fire  Fire Gear    53.95
ISG  Operator Services    450.00
ISG  Imminent Threat Water Distribution    39,771.48
ISG  New Lift Station Project    3800.75
MCI  Telephone    29.52
MET  Water Testing    90.00
Mid-American  Electricity    767.36
Mike Frahm  Mowing Payment    787.50
Municipal Supply  Rubber Gaskets    2.30
New Cooperative  Fire Dept. Fuel    130.80
NW REC  Standpipe Light    127.05
PCC  Ambulance Billing    246.18
The Record  Publishing Fees    74.89
Robert R. Mohr  Cemetery Spraying    309.00
Schaller Telephone  Phone Service    54.25
Simmering Cory  Code Update    750.00
SRF  Water/Standpipe Loan Payment    23,172.85
Terry Clarkson Excavating  Burial    600.00
USPS  City Stamps/Library Postage    119.23

Revenues by Fund:
General    7551.59
Library    180.00
Road Use    1462.97
Water Fund    15,5457.20
Sewer Fund    2097.00
Solid Waste Fund    2200.00
Fire Fund    0.00
Total Revenue:    16,8948.76

Motion made by Wittrock to appoint Mary Tyler to city council, to replace Bob O’Connell.  Seconded by Joy.  Motion passed 4/0.

Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing on approving the budget amendment for FY19-20 at 6:30 p.m.  No written or verbal comments were made, a motion was made by Rabbass to close public hearing.  Seconded by VanHouten.  Motion passed 5/0.  Mayor closed public hearing at 6:31 p.m.

Public Forum.  Joyce Sevening had some concerns on neighbors that she shared with the council.  Chris Niehaus and Skylar Shever discussed with council the building permit that was in need of council approval.

Sheriff’s Report.  Mayor Joy reported that Deputies responded to 1 call in Cushing last month.

Library Report. No report given due to library being closed.

Clerk Report.  Report given.

City Maintenance.  Carstens gave an update on the water project.  Council approved Dave to call Rehab Systems to set up a time for them to clean lines.  Also, motion made by VanHouten to have SCE repair manholes that are damaged, and install new fire hydrants, seconded by Joy.  Motion passed 5/0.

E911/Landfill Board.  No report given.

Old 20 CDC.  No report given.

Motion made by Rabbass to approve Reports as given.  Seconded by Wittrock.  Motion carried 5/0.

Old Business
• Cemetery Fees.  Council will change cemetery fees as needed in the future.

General Business
• Budget Amendment.  Motion made by VanHouten to approve the Budget Amendment #1 FY19-20.  Seconded by Tyler.  Motion passed 5/0.
• ISG.  An update was read from ISG on the lift station project.  Motion made by Joy to approve Pay Request #3 for SCE.  Seconded by VanHouten.  Motion passed 5/0.
• MHRD Grant Project.  Clerk shared the information on the grant that the city received.  Council instructed clerk to call contractors and move forward with project.
• City Parking.  Council had a few concerns on a few residents parking.  Clerk is instructed to send some letters reminding residents of parking restrictions.

Resolutions
Resolution 2020:11:  Motion made by Joy to amend current budget for FY19-20 for ending June 30, 2020.
Seconded by Rabbass.  Motion passed 5/0.

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, July 7, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Wittrocl, seconded by Tyler to adjourn at 8:51 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:
City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

