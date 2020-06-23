Cushing City Council Minutes — June 2, 2020

Cushing City Council

June 2, 2020

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Alex Rabbass, Jesse VanHouten, Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, and Mary Tyler

Also present: Dave Carstens, Joyce Sevening, Chris Niehaus, Skylar Shever

Motion by Rabbass, seconded by Wittrock to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) May 5, 2020 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits – Shever

Claims

ACCO Chlorine 246.40

Anfinson Farm Store Grass Seed 92.74

AT&T Firemen Cell 62.20

Barnes & Noble Library Books 190.84

City of Correctionville CPR Class for K. Jackson 55.00

Corner Hardware City Repairs 11.33

DEMCO Library Supplies 43.62

Feld Fire Fire Gear 53.95

ISG Operator Services 450.00

ISG Imminent Threat Water Distribution 39,771.48

ISG New Lift Station Project 3800.75

MCI Telephone 29.52

MET Water Testing 90.00

Mid-American Electricity 767.36

Mike Frahm Mowing Payment 787.50

Municipal Supply Rubber Gaskets 2.30

New Cooperative Fire Dept. Fuel 130.80

NW REC Standpipe Light 127.05

PCC Ambulance Billing 246.18

The Record Publishing Fees 74.89

Robert R. Mohr Cemetery Spraying 309.00

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 54.25

Simmering Cory Code Update 750.00

SRF Water/Standpipe Loan Payment 23,172.85

Terry Clarkson Excavating Burial 600.00

USPS City Stamps/Library Postage 119.23

Revenues by Fund:

General 7551.59

Library 180.00

Road Use 1462.97

Water Fund 15,5457.20

Sewer Fund 2097.00

Solid Waste Fund 2200.00

Fire Fund 0.00

Total Revenue: 16,8948.76

Motion made by Wittrock to appoint Mary Tyler to city council, to replace Bob O’Connell. Seconded by Joy. Motion passed 4/0.

Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing on approving the budget amendment for FY19-20 at 6:30 p.m. No written or verbal comments were made, a motion was made by Rabbass to close public hearing. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 5/0. Mayor closed public hearing at 6:31 p.m.

Public Forum. Joyce Sevening had some concerns on neighbors that she shared with the council. Chris Niehaus and Skylar Shever discussed with council the building permit that was in need of council approval.

Sheriff’s Report. Mayor Joy reported that Deputies responded to 1 call in Cushing last month.

Library Report. No report given due to library being closed.

Clerk Report. Report given.

City Maintenance. Carstens gave an update on the water project. Council approved Dave to call Rehab Systems to set up a time for them to clean lines. Also, motion made by VanHouten to have SCE repair manholes that are damaged, and install new fire hydrants, seconded by Joy. Motion passed 5/0.

E911/Landfill Board. No report given.

Old 20 CDC. No report given.

Motion made by Rabbass to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Wittrock. Motion carried 5/0.

Old Business

• Cemetery Fees. Council will change cemetery fees as needed in the future.

General Business

• Budget Amendment. Motion made by VanHouten to approve the Budget Amendment #1 FY19-20. Seconded by Tyler. Motion passed 5/0.

• ISG. An update was read from ISG on the lift station project. Motion made by Joy to approve Pay Request #3 for SCE. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion passed 5/0.

• MHRD Grant Project. Clerk shared the information on the grant that the city received. Council instructed clerk to call contractors and move forward with project.

• City Parking. Council had a few concerns on a few residents parking. Clerk is instructed to send some letters reminding residents of parking restrictions.

Resolutions

Resolution 2020:11: Motion made by Joy to amend current budget for FY19-20 for ending June 30, 2020.

Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 5/0.

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, July 7, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Wittrocl, seconded by Tyler to adjourn at 8:51 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 25, 2020