Moville City Council Minutes/Bills — June 17, 2020

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, Mike Ofert, Joel Robinson, and John Parks are present. Tom Conolly is absent. Malm motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motions to approve the minutes from last meeting, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the May Treasurer’s report, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Building permits were forwarded to Christensen for review. Guests include Mike Weaver, Chad Thompson, Blake Stubbs, Scott Gernhart, Robert & Patricia Robinson, and Officer Chris Kim. No speakers during Open Forum.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. No Police Department update was given. No action taken at this time regarding overnight parking as Chief Rodriguez is not in attendance to discuss. Council reviewed the 3 year annual exam proposal submitted by Hunzelman, Putzier, CPA, LLC and Robinson motioned to accept it, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the end-of-year transfers and Malm motioned to approve them, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. At around 6:21 pm Malm motioned to open Public Hearing on FY20 Budget Amendment 1, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. No comments were received during the meeting or beforehand, so at around 6:22 pm Malm motioned to close the Public Hearing, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve Resolution 2020-26 FY20 Budget Amendment 1, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

The Council considered Resolution 2020-28 determining the necessity and setting dates of a consultation and a public hearing on a proposed Moville Phase II Ridge Housing Urban Renewal Plan for a proposed Urban Renewal Area in the City of Moville, State of Iowa. Robinson motioned to set the consultation for June 19th at 2pm and Public Hearing for July 15th at 6pm, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. The Council considered Resolution 2020-25 ordering construction of the Ridge Phase II – public improvement project, fixing a date for hearing thereon and for taking of bids. Malm motioned to set the public hearing date to July 1 at 6pm. Ofert seconds, ayes motion carries. Council reviewed the Moville Phase II Ridge Housing Urban Renewal Area and discussed execution of the agreement to include Agricultural land. Ofert motions to execute the agreement, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed first reading of Ordinance 2020-4 amending Chapter 69.09 to include campers and Malm motions to approve the first reading, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motions to waive the second and third reading of Ordinance 2020-4 amending Chapter 69.09 to include campers, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motions final adoption of 2020-4 amending Chapter 69.09, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered Ordinance 2020-6 amending fence Ordinance 9.04. Malm motions to accept first reading, no seconds. Motion fails. No action taken on second or third readings of this Ordinance. Council discussed Officer Barnes’ salary and whether he could be exempt from overtime pay or not. Clerk Peterson checked with the Department of Labor and found that he cannot be exempt from overtime. Council reviewed Resolution 2020-27 for wages to be paid starting July 1, 2020. New wages are as follows: Salary: Mike Weaver $63,276.98; Edgar Rodriguez $46,647.86. Hourly: Jodi Peterson $23.50; Megan Cross $19.23; Pat Smith $21.98; Greg Manker $20.02; Joe Barnes $18.50 and plus $1 per hour after ILEA certification. Malm motions to approve the wages, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed Ordinance 2020-7 proposing changes to the wages/vacation section of the Employee Handbook. Council recommends taking out the line in the Vacation Benefits section that states “After completion of 27 years of service – 240 hours”. Also, council wishes to remove the word “national” in the Holiday section that reads “The City of Moville observes the following national holidays”. Under the section Job Description for both Public Works Superintendent and Public Works maintenance 1, council wishes to add “not to exceed 5 hours per week” under the Miscellaneous line #8. Robinson motioned to approve the first reading of this Ordinance 2020-7, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motions to waive second and third readings of Ordinance 2020-7, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Ofert motions for final adoption of Ordinance 2020-7, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Weaver would like to set guidelines for curbside pickup before he sets the final date. No action taken at this time.

Council discussed the liquor license application from Moville Community Center bar. Malm motioned to approve, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed the liquor license application from Dollar General. Malm motioned to approve, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council considered liquor license application from Meadows Country Club. Malm motioned to approve, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council considered cigarette permit license applications from Dollar General, Casey’s and the 4-Way Stop and Shop. Robinson motioned to approve all three, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Mayor discussed enforcement of vehicles parked in residents’ yards and possible review by the nuisance committee. With no further business Robinson motioned to adjourn around 7:35 pm and Malm seconded. All ayes, motion carries — meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 60,810.51

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 15,273.15

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 17,711.10

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 10,517.28

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL 7,538.45

WATER TOTAL 17,303.45

SEWER TOTAL 20,009.49

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,240.33

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 150,403.76

CLAIMS REPORT

Vendor Checks/Payroll Checks: 5/22/2020- 6/24/2020

ACCO POOL MAINTENANCE 910.33

AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP PARK SUPPLIES 158.70

AMAZON Office 365 for PD computers

AMERICAN UNDERGROUND SUPPLY WATER SUPPLIES 411.61

AMY KLOCKE RESERVE OFFICER TRAINING 240.00

UMB BANK, N.A. GO DEBT COMM CTR BOND 65,907.50

BIERSCHBACH EQUIP & SUPPLY SUPPLIES 2,342.99

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 254.24

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE VEHICLE FUEL 94.47

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 886.70

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 276.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 5,639.80

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 1,026.63

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 245.00

DAN MCCOY COMMUNITY CENTER DEPOSIT RETURN 100.00

DANITA VANREGENMORTER COMMUNITY CTR DEPOSIT REFUND 100.00

EARL MAY NURSERY & GARDEN CENTER PARKS – FLOWERS 101.87

FELD FIRE FIRE DEPT. EQUIPMENT 9,024.48

FIRE SERVICE TRAINING BUREAU TRAINING 125.00

AT&T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 315.02

FRANK DUNN CO. ROAD PATCH 799.00

GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO., INC. CONCRETE PROJECT 3,746.00

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 2,163.84

GRAFFIX INC CLOTHING.. 322.50

GRAHAM TIRE SIOUX CITY PD TIRE REPAIR 175.95

GREG MANKER CLOTHING ALLOWANCE 102.71

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 1,439.70

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 600.00

IOWA DEPT. PUBLIC SAFETY SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTION 300.00

IOWA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSOC. WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 1,760.00

IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES EDUCATIONS/DUES 1,328.00

IPERS IPERS 5,799.04

IRS FED/FICA TAX 6,454.00

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 22.42

KNIFE RIVER RUT STREETS MAINTENANCE 740.95

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES W/W TESTING 368.00

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 5,517.30

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, INC COMM CENTER ALARM 84.75

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS SUPPLIES 260.00

PETTY CASH REIMBURSE PETTY CASH 34.52

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 245.38

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 771.30

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 326.75

SANDRY FIRE SUPPLY LLC FD TRAINING 650.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK RE: FIRE DEPT 2078201..12,308.22

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK BOND/INTEREST-RIDGE 24,465.00

SIMPCO 1/2 YEARLY MEMBERSHIP 893.50

STATE REVOLVING FUND REVENUE DEBT-LAGOON BOND 96,059.66

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 647.81

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE TAX 1,498.00

STUBBS CONSTRUCTION REPAIRS 2,329.28

SUNNYBROOK FLOWER POT SUPPLIES 597.08

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 39.00

TRUE ENGINEERING & LAND SURVEY ENGINEERING 3,262.45

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 480.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 1,377.39

WEX BANK FUEL 883.52

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 714.78

WOODBURY CENTRAL SCHOOL FIRE DEPT. FUEL 303.85

WOODHOUSE PD VEHICLE MAINT 61.13

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS ZOOM VIDEO CONF 16.04

Accounts Payable Total 268,109.16

Invoices: Paid 217,290.35

Invoices: Scheduled 50,818.81

Payroll Checks 20,654.16

Report Total 288,763.32

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 5/22/2020-6/24/2020

FUND/NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 59,678.74

110 ROAD USE TAX 5,904.48

200 DEBT SERVICE 102,680.72

600 WATER 41,057.12

610 SEWER 40,312.60

612 LIFT STATION UPGRADE 39,129.66

