River Valley School Board Bills — June 2020

River Valley Community School

JUNE 2020 BOARD BILLS TO BE APPROVED

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

ADAM BISENIUS PHONE STIPEND 50.00

ANC DBA LONG LINES PHONE SERVICE 325.62

ANGIE REINKING MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 30.24

BALDWIN, LORI PROF. DEV. DOT DRUG/ALC. TRAINING 40.00

BUILDERS SHARPENING & SERV BLADES 55.05

CARSTENS, TONYA CLASSROOM SUPPLIES 32.09

CASE CASE TRAINING K. MILLER 2,600.00

CHARLES KNAACK PHONE STIPEND 20.00

CHEROKEE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT. 45,906.25

O.E. 2ND SEM 43,784.00

TLC 2ND SEM 2,122.25

CLAYTON RIDGE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT SP ED TLC 2ND SEM 163.25

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER 426.03

GROUNDS SUPPLIES 8.68

GROUNDS SUPPLIES 7.58

GROUNDS SUPPLIES 8.99

GROUNDS SUPPLIES 153.44

GROUNDS SUPPLIES 247.34

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE 47.78

GROUNDS SUPPLIES 5.10

WASHTA CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 34.90

TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 7.78

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF 128.63

WATER,SEWER-SHOP 27.08

WATER, SEWER-CONCESSIONS 33.52

WATER, SEWER-LOCKER ROOM 27.02

WATER, SEWER-HIGH SCHOOL 41.01

COUNCIL BLUFFS COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT SP ED TUITION 1,979.04

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING 176.00

PUMP RENT-WASHTA 90.00

PUMP RENT-C’VILLE 86.00

FELD FIRE 568.00

FIRE ALARM INSPECTION-WASHTA 425.00

FIRE ALARM INSPECT-BUS BARN 143.00

FLUENCY MATTERS INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES – SPANISH 193.00

FRONTIER 371.13

TELEPHONE SERVICE 614.69

TELEPHONE SERVICE-BUS BARN (243.56)

GORDON FLESCH COPIER OVERAGE 0.53

INSTRUMENTALIST, THE MUSIC SUPPLIES-CERTIFICATES 27.50

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS BOARD/SUP CONSULT 300.00

IA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK DATA SERVICE 486.38

IOWA CONNECTIONS ACADEMY 3,905.55

O.E. 2ND SEM 3,725.37

TLC 2ND SEM 180.18

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY COOPERATIVE EXTENSION GARDENING 101 K MILLER 100.00

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC 91.68

Transportation Supplies 42.38

GROUNDS SUPPLIES 49.30

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO CSD 10,593.75

O.E. 2ND SEM 10,104.00

TLC 2ND SEM 489.75

MELISSA HOLTZ PHONE STIPEND 50.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY 6,467.42

ELEC-C’VILLE 5,581.74

ELEC-C’VILLE SIGN 14.87

ELEC-WASHTA BUS BARN 82.33

ELEC-WASHTA 768.24

ELEC-CUSHING BUS BARN 10.24

ELEC-FOOTBALL FIELD 10.00

MOHR, ROBERT R. 2,263.00

HERBICIDE AND FERTILIZER SPRAYING 2,178.00

ROUNDUP FOR BALL FIELD 85.00

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DIESEL FUEL 507.50

PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL FINANCIAL POSTAL MACHINE LEASE 158.64

PORTER, COLTON MOWING-CUSHING BUS BARN 275.00

PRAXAIR ID TECH SUPPLIES 9.47

QUILL CORPORATION OFFICE SUPPLIES – ENVELOPES 157.80

RECORD, THE PUBLICATION EXPENSE 228.48

RICK’S COMPUTERS DIGITAL SIGNAGE UHD WIFI NOVODS 1,000.00

SANITARY SERVICES 885.02

GARBAGE PICK-UP WASHTA 418.06

GARBAGE PICK-UP C’VILLE 466.96

SIOUXLAND REGIONAL TRANSIT SYSTEMS TRANSPORTATION for STUDENT-MARCH 338.20

SLATER, KEN 275.00

MILEAGE STIPEND 225.00

PHONE STIPEND 50.00

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL 150.00

PEST CONTROL-WASHTA 75.00

PEST CONTROL-C’VILLE 75.00

Fund Total: 81,524.57

Checking Account Total: 81,524.57

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES BASEBALL EQUIPMENT 781.97

AWARD EMBLEM SENIOR SPEECH AND DRAMA AWARDS 125.95

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE SOFTBALL SUPPLIES 17.20

DON’S PRO SHOP DRAMA AWARD PLAQUES 26.00

HARRIS, JANE PAINT SEALER 19.25

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS ATHLETIC SUPPLIES 22.41

TROPHIES PLUS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR PLAQUE 28.39

Fund Total: 1,021.17

Checking Account Total: 1,021.17

Checking 3 Fund: 33 LOCAL OPTION SALES & SERV TAX

RICK’S COMPUTERS 2,944.00

LED LCD MONITOR 1,249.00

LED LCD MONITOR 1,695.00

Fund Total: 2,944.00

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

GORDON FLESCH COPIER LEASE MAY/JUNE 3,876.06

Fund Total: 3,876.06

Checking Account Total: 6,820.06

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

DOLLAR GENERAL 48.00

SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM SUPPLIES 30.00

SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM SUPPLIES 18.00

EADES, DOUG SFP SUPPLIES 354.70

HILAND DAIRY

SFP COVID 398.98

SFP COVID 368.96

SFP COVID 340.46

SFP COVID 419.22

SFP COVID 224.92

SFP COVID 269.32

SFP COVID 87.04

HOBART (STRACHAN SALES INC.) 2,988.95

NEW INSINKERATOR #OC86996 2,844.95

INSINKERATOR PARTS #OC87015 144.00

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING

SFP COVID 1,461.67

SFP COVID 1,240.83

SFP COVID 783.56

Fund Total: 8,986.61

Checking Account Total: 8,986.61

BOARD BILLS PAID PRIOR TO MEETING

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

ABBY RUPP REFUND 112.50

ADAM KELLY REFUND 112.50

BRADY CHAPMAN REFUND 22.50

CLAYTON RIEDELL REFUND 112.50

CODY WILSON REFUND 112.50

DAKOTA DAY REFUND 11.25

DALE FRIEDRICHSEN REFUND 112.50

GABE DEMAREST REFUND 22.50

JOE PUTENSEN REFUND 112.50

JUSTIN PYLE REFUND 22.50

KORY HENSHAW REFUND 33.75

KYLE BALDWIN REFUND 67.50

KYLE KRAGER REFUND PRESCHOOL 112.50

MC WELDING BLEACHER REPAIR 3,025.64

MICHAEL MODRELL REFUND 67.50

NATHAN SILFIES REFUND 22.50

NICK MEADOWS REFUND 22.50

SARA MCCORMICK REFUND 22.50

TONYA MUNOZ REFUND PRESCHOOL 11.25

WHIT SPAULDING REFUND 22.50

Fund Total: 4,161.89

Checking Account Total: 4,161.89

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

HEUER PUBLISHING LLC PLAY SUPPLIES 366.25

Fund Total 366.25

Checking Account Total 366.25

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

BURNHAM, LARRY REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT-CARISSA 6.25

DENISE PETTY LUNCH REFUND-TIMOTHY 34.20

KNAACK, RENEE REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT-TAYLOR 29.15

PETTY, TRESSA LUNCH REFUND-KAYLEE 13.15

RON MILLER REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT-BEAU 54.95

SETH SCHLENGER REFUND KEEGAN LUNCH ACCOUNT 6.60

SHANNON FITCH REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT-KENDALL 27.45

STACY BAHRKE REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT – REAGAN 38.85

VAL BEESON REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT-TRISTAN 29.80

Fund Total 240.40

Checking Account Total 240.40

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 25, 2020