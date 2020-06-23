River Valley School Board Minutes — June 8, 2020

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

06/08/2020 — 5:30 PM

Board Room, Jr./Sr. High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees

Voting Members

Mr. Scott Knaack, President

Mrs. Kristi Krager, Vice President

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom online.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

5. Consent Items

It is recommended that the consent agenda be approved as presented.

Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of May 18, 2020

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Fund Financials

3. Lunch Fund Financials

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal and Curriculum Director’s Report

Mrs. Holtz discussed return-to-learn progress, payment plan for textbooks, and wanted to thank employees and volunteers for the great job being done to maintain the grounds at the elementary.

2. JH/HS Principal and AD Report

Mr. Bisenius discussed the return to learn plan, June 28 outdoor graduation ceremony (weather permitting), along with baseball and softball games will be starting June 22.

7. Old Business

8. Information Only

A. New Business

1. Resignations

Approve the resignations as presented.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

2. Contracts

Approve the contracts as presented.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

3. Appoint Board Member

Approve the appointment of Meagan Foresman pending no petition within 14 days of the agendas publication on June 5.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

4. 2021 Milk Bid

To approve Dean Foods bid.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Voting Unanimously Approved

5. Individual Career and Academic Plan

Approve the 2020-2021 Individual Career and Academic Plan (ICAP) as presented.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

6. Workers Compensation Insurance

Approve paying Workers Compensation Insurance, $77,735 for the 2021 school year.

Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

9. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

Scott Knaack, Bobbi Dewitt, Adam Bisenius, and Ken Slater discussed the meeting they attended at Kingsley Pierson. The board also discussed future possibilities of sharing sports and utilizing additional operational sharing opportunities as they arise.

B. Superintendent Report

Mr. Slater discussed the return-to-learn plan and the graduation ceremony.

10. Adjournment

The next meeting is tentatively set for July 14, time to be determined.

The meeting was adjourned at 6:55 p.m.

Scott Knaack, Board President

Tish Evans, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 18, 2020