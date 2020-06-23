River Valley School Board Minutes — June 8, 2020
River Valley Community School
Regular Board Meeting
06/08/2020 — 5:30 PM
Board Room, Jr./Sr. High School
Correctionville, IA
Attendees
Voting Members
Mr. Scott Knaack, President
Mrs. Kristi Krager, Vice President
Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member
Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member
1. Call to Order
The meeting was called to order at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom online.
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll Call
4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings
5. Consent Items
It is recommended that the consent agenda be approved as presented.
Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting Unanimously Approved
A. Agenda
B. Minutes of May 18, 2020
C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements
1. Monthly Financial Statement
2. Activity Fund Financials
3. Lunch Fund Financials
D. Audit and Approval of Claims
1. Bills
6. Communication to the Board
A. Correspondence
B. Administrative Reports
1. Elementary Principal and Curriculum Director’s Report
Mrs. Holtz discussed return-to-learn progress, payment plan for textbooks, and wanted to thank employees and volunteers for the great job being done to maintain the grounds at the elementary.
2. JH/HS Principal and AD Report
Mr. Bisenius discussed the return to learn plan, June 28 outdoor graduation ceremony (weather permitting), along with baseball and softball games will be starting June 22.
7. Old Business
8. Information Only
A. New Business
1. Resignations
Approve the resignations as presented.
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting Unanimously Approved
2. Contracts
Approve the contracts as presented.
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting Unanimously Approved
3. Appoint Board Member
Approve the appointment of Meagan Foresman pending no petition within 14 days of the agendas publication on June 5.
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting Unanimously Approved
4. 2021 Milk Bid
To approve Dean Foods bid.
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Kristi Krager
Voting Unanimously Approved
5. Individual Career and Academic Plan
Approve the 2020-2021 Individual Career and Academic Plan (ICAP) as presented.
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting Unanimously Approved
6. Workers Compensation Insurance
Approve paying Workers Compensation Insurance, $77,735 for the 2021 school year.
Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting Unanimously Approved
9. Discussion Items
A. Board Member Report
Scott Knaack, Bobbi Dewitt, Adam Bisenius, and Ken Slater discussed the meeting they attended at Kingsley Pierson. The board also discussed future possibilities of sharing sports and utilizing additional operational sharing opportunities as they arise.
B. Superintendent Report
Mr. Slater discussed the return-to-learn plan and the graduation ceremony.
10. Adjournment
The next meeting is tentatively set for July 14, time to be determined.
The meeting was adjourned at 6:55 p.m.
Scott Knaack, Board President
Tish Evans, Board Secretary
Published in The Record
Thursday, June 18, 2020