Probate — Vernon D. Grubb
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF VERNON D. GRUBB, Deceased
Probate No. ESPR019848
Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executors And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Vernon D. Grubb, Deceased, who died on or about May 18, 2020:
You are hereby notified that on June 15, 2020, the last will and testament of Vernon D. Grubb, deceased, bearing date of October 1, 2018,* was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Michael Grubb and Richard Grubb were appointed executors of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated June 16, 2020.
Executors of the Estate
Michael Grubb
7240 Airport Road
Bloomington, IN 47403
Richard Grubb
340 Plato Place
Middletown, DE 19709
Neal B. Ehrich, AT0002829
Attorney for the Executors
508 Red Bird Lane
South Sioux City, NE 68776
Date of second publication:
July 9, 2020
Probate Code Section 304
* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s)
Published in The Record
Thursday, July 2, 2020
and Thursday, July 9, 2020