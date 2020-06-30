Probate — Vernon D. Grubb

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF VERNON D. GRUBB, Deceased

Probate No. ESPR019848

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executors And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Vernon D. Grubb, Deceased, who died on or about May 18, 2020:

You are hereby notified that on June 15, 2020, the last will and testament of Vernon D. Grubb, deceased, bearing date of October 1, 2018,* was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Michael Grubb and Richard Grubb were appointed executors of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated June 16, 2020.

Executors of the Estate

Michael Grubb

7240 Airport Road

Bloomington, IN 47403

Richard Grubb

340 Plato Place

Middletown, DE 19709

Neal B. Ehrich, AT0002829

Attorney for the Executors

508 Red Bird Lane

South Sioux City, NE 68776

Date of second publication:

July 9, 2020

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s)

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 2, 2020

and Thursday, July 9, 2020